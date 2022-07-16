« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 87154 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1960 on: July 16, 2022, 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 16, 2022, 09:09:01 am
Yep.

Apparently she had a cardiac arrest before dying of blunt trauma from the fallor did she?

Many people are saying that she wasn't even human.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,346
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1961 on: July 16, 2022, 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 16, 2022, 09:09:01 am
Yep.

Apparently she had a cardiac arrest before dying of blunt trauma from the fallor did she?

Any aggressive owls in the area?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 16, 2022, 11:38:52 pm
Any aggressive owls in the area?

I know many on here don't like him but you can't be hanging this on Roy.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 03:45:55 pm »
Democrats' state level control (or lack thereof) was their Achilles' Heel for the last two decades.  Despite being more popular nationally, the Dems' lack of local success combined with increasing focus on college-educated voters (and the GOP's push into non-college educated voters through many means) has caused a major problem.

https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/interactive/2012/11/23/us/state-government-control-since-1938.html?ref=politics

You can look at this chart from 2012 here on control of state legislatures and governorships (for total state control).  The Democrats dominated state legislatures from the 70s to late 90s before a GOP surge.  2008 was a nice rebound and high watermark for Democrats (controlling almost 20 states to the GOP's 10 with 20 being divided).  But that 2010 election truly was a watershed moment in America.  The situation basically flipped (GOP had a 24-13 advantage post-2010) and hasn't flipped back since.

Post-2008:  DEM 27-14 (legislature); DEM 28-22 (governor); DEM 17-9 (overall; 23 divided)
2010 flipped
After Obama won re-election in 2012:  GOP 26-19 (legislature); GOP 30-19 (governor); GOP 23-14 (overall; 12 divided)
Going into 2016 election:  GOP 30-11 (legislature); GOP 32-17 (governor); GOP 23-7 (overall; 19 divided)
After Dems made gains in 2018:  GOP 30-18 (legislature); GOP 27-23 (governor); GOP 22-14 (overall; 13 divided)
Currently:  GOP 30-17 (legislature); GOP 28-22 (governor); GOP 23-14 (overall; 12 divided)

Even as Democrats racked up popular vote victories, the GOP dominated local and state politics (save the gains the Dems made in the governors' mansions in 2018). 

What this has done is create a huge cycle:
-State legislatures control state-level district drawing and Congressional House seat district drawing:  34 state legislatures have primary control of their own district lines, and 39 legislatures have primary control over the congressional lines in their state (including the six states that have just one congressional district); this allows the GOP to maintain control over state legislatures and influence House results
-Democratic voters trend more college-educated and gather more in blue states (solidifying those but losing more and more locally)
-GOP takes control of state governorships as well as the Senate
-GOP gets control of the White House and the president can nominate multiple Supreme Court justices with Senate control
-The unbalanced Supreme Court strikes down rulings in favor of having states decide.
-GOP's dominance at state level now bears fruit, having control to implement state-level laws (e.g. abortion) in almost half the states, and having either legislative or veto powers in others (prevent Dems from fully doing their jobs).

The Democrats beat the Republicans into submission at the presidential level and nationally in 2008, but they never solidified that advantage.  The GOP never splintered, and the Democrats never forced the GOP to play on their playing field.  Instead, the GOP basically controlled everything since, and the Supreme Court punting things back to the states is exactly what the GOP wants.

As the Democrats continue to dominate among college-educated voters (possibly even moreso on this than with minority voters now), and progressives further and further entrench themselves in blue states or blue cities, the GOP's going to continue to have a major upper hand, even if nationally, polls support Democratic policies.  Brain drain and businesses leaving might be one way this backfires on the GOP, but at least in the short-term, they have a major advantage.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
  • Linudden.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm »
It's quite simple in that Trump has delayed the Republicans sweeping the midwest by being a complete lunatic. Long-term, the Dems don't have the demographics necessary to hold onto Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. They've just been gifted a ton by Trump's foul mouth. I tend to believe any Republican bar Jeb Bush would've beaten Hillary in 2016 in the electoral college. Then the MAGA lunatics saw that as some sort of mandate for their dumb cult of personality.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • JFT97
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 16, 2022, 11:38:52 pm
Any aggressive owls in the area?


 ;D Im sure Netflix are already looking to get on this one.

Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm
It's quite simple in that Trump has delayed the Republicans sweeping the midwest by being a complete lunatic. Long-term, the Dems don't have the demographics necessary to hold onto Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. They've just been gifted a ton by Trump's foul mouth. I tend to believe any Republican bar Jeb Bush would've beaten Hillary in 2016 in the electoral college. Then the MAGA lunatics saw that as some sort of mandate for their dumb cult of personality.

Some truth to this, but the lead-up to 2016 was a very different time.  If you look at Reince Preibus' 2012 post-mortem on the GOP, the "establishment's" plan was going after minority voters, young voters, social media, etc.  It wasn't clearly laid out at all that it would be the disaffected whites in the Rust Belt that would be the best area to target.  If anything, the establishment sought to follow the Democrats/Obama strategy.  It was very much Bannon, Trump, and the like that made a hard push for the Rust Belt, going after white voters.  People like Jeb, Rubio, and the like would've been unlikely to garner as much support.  Rubio's destruction in Florida in the face of Trump tells you where it was going.  Rubio's speech when he dropped out (after that destruction in his home state) was a message of his immigration experience, hope, and the American Dream.  Trump's message was telling disaffected whites he's giving them their jobs back.  Only one of these was going to drive that much turnout in the midwest.

Trump's presence helped solidify the GOP strategy that was already in place (dominance at local levels), pivoting away from Preibus' call and towards the rust belt, utilizing "Demographics is Destiny" against the Democrats.  It just so happens that Trump is also unpopular and pisses off a lot of voters.  If the GOP were like the Tories, they'd have control of even more facets of government.  DeSantis is probably the best bet for that.

I think Trump and the right really enlightened and solidified the GOP's path (back when there was still some doubt), but he outstayed his welcome, and his continued presence helps Democrats (you're absolutely right on that).
Logged
King Kenny.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
First They Came for the aborters...

Quote
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage

The Texas Republican's remarks came just weeks after Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider past rulings, including Obergefell v. Hodges.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/sen-ted-cruz-says-supreme-court-clearly-wrong-decision-legalizing-sex-rcna38588
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 