The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 3, 2022, 05:50:35 pm
An excellent and illuminating post Skip.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 3, 2022, 07:07:20 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  2, 2022, 04:59:50 pm
I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.
 

I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 4, 2022, 12:41:51 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:07:20 pm
I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
Hi Boston. In case you missed it, I was not being entirely serious. My follow-up post:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349165.msg18405029#msg18405029
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 4, 2022, 04:21:21 pm
Fair enough then.Enjoy the day.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 4, 2022, 05:51:21 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  4, 2022, 04:21:21 pm
Fair enough then.Enjoy the day.

More to the point: you enjoy your day, Boston! :) I enjoyed some lovely 4th July holidays when I lived there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 5, 2022, 01:09:10 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  1, 2022, 11:52:29 pm
If she doesnt win that vote then good luck to the residents of Wyoming.

Wrong.

If she doesnt win that vote then fuck the residents of Wyoming. Because theyll have a representative with an IQ less than that of a fucking Pot Noodle.

Which is exactly what theyll deserve.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 5, 2022, 04:01:04 am
Quote from: skipper757 on July  3, 2022, 04:22:24 pm


Just on the schools thing, why get rid of merit-based entrance? Surely the answer would be to focus on getting other groups more help in tutoring etc.

Or were they confusing equality in opportunity with equality of outcome?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 5, 2022, 06:29:14 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:07:20 pm
 

I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.

The Republicans are not singing from the same song sheet as the Democrats. They havent been for the last forty years since Reagan and the rise of the religious right. Democrats may be centrists and accept capitalism as the economic basis for society but please, please, please be aware of what the GOP, Koch, Murdoch and groups like the Federalist Society are doing. They are fundamentally racist, would abolish all gay rights, ban abortion (done) and birth control. They want to ban sodomy which includes hand jobs and any oral sex, they have eyes on racial equality laws and would abolish all safety nets in society...

They are putting plans in place as we discuss this on here to fundamentally change the election process so that Trumps attempted coup on January 6 would succeed next time round.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 6, 2022, 01:12:14 am
Mate i.m well aware of how fucked up the gop/right-wing religious are.But The dems are suppossed to be running the government but all they can come up with is shrugging shoulders and vote blue.They ain't gonna go after Koch or Murdoch or the NRA,or the mad ass churches.Even with these c*nts on the supreme court ,do nothing.A bunch of rich fuckers dems, they'll be alright,but us ordinary folk get fucked and all they keep saying is vote blue.All empires fall it's about time the USA did.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 6, 2022, 01:14:30 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  5, 2022, 04:01:04 am
Just on the schools thing, why get rid of merit-based entrance? Surely the answer would be to focus on getting other groups more help in tutoring etc.

Or were they confusing equality in opportunity with equality of outcome?

Progressives have the right idea, but there are too many factors that can't be overcome with just help in tutors and in schools in general.  But it's so too hard to improve those as a whole, so schools become a focus area.  The problem is attempting to legislate for lack of equity and ending up making things worse.  Tracking students in different paths could help higher-achieving kids in lower-performing schools be better prepared for the next level.  But that often has racial disparities also.  So in NYC for example, they've tried to eliminate tracking within schools.  But that kind of "equality" may hold back the top performing students.  You then end up with essentially "tracking by school", where some schools (depending on location and such) have more affluent families, etc and are going to be higher performing.  So the students at worse schools just get screwed with no tracking at their worse schools.  So then the city launched the lottery choice system to have kids apply (at least to high school) to help kids from lower-performing schools apply to good high schools (a kind of screening system).  At the same time, the city's specialized high schools still have a merit-based test (and it's another method by which poor students try to get into top schools). 

So as a result, it becomes a rat-race to get into the specialized high schools and regular high schools (that are more competitive).  The fundamental problem is the inability to address inequality and the lack of equity outside of the classroom from day 1.  You end up with disparities, and this inevitably leads to an unequal outcome, from gifted and talented students in elementary school to entrance for specialized high schools.  Instead of trying to address these fundamental issues, NYC has constantly tried to make things more equal, only to make things more unequal over time.  Public schools can be drastically different in school districts in America, particularly in large cities.  If the schools were all pretty good, you wouldn't see such a fight, and even decent students who aren't tracked or who don't apply to the top high schools will turn out ok.  But schools aren't all that good, and that root cause goes beyond just the education system.  Progressives rightly identify this inequality but they also struggle to implement any sort of long-term plan (because it takes more than just testing or not testing in schools to fix it), so some on left will propose removing testing and merit-based admissions as a quick way to make it more equal.  Of course, this leads to parents pushing their kids out of public schools into private ones (for the selective bunch that can afford it), and for the remaining parents who can't afford it, they'll fight to keep these standards as that's the way they escape poverty.  Asians are often the demographics at the center of this, and it becomes controversial given how much emphasis there is on race in America.  Asians overall score higher on standardized testing in this country (and sometimes by quite a margin), but it's more nuanced than that of course.  In these selective schools in big cities, you'll often seen Asians disproportionately represented.  Attempting to make things more diverse becomes very awkward.

The standardized test called the SAT is famous for being a (mostly-optional) test that helps boost your college admissions profile.  The score range is 400-1600.  The average score is a 1060.  Asian-Americans average a 1239.  Some of these are well to-do immigrant families.  Some may be international (my source didn't specify this).  But some are from middle/lower-class too.  When colleges use race-conscious admissions, they want more diversity, but it becomes pretty controversial when higher-testing Asian students are left out at some schools.  The Supreme Court will hear a case on challenging using affirmative action in college admissions.  The public opinion doesn't matter for the Court, but just for perspective:  the majority of Americans support affirmative action in general (policies designed for providing opportunities for inclusion of underrepresented groups and eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination of applicants), but the majority of Americans also oppose race-based college admissions.

It all comes down to just how unequal American society can be, and how continuous failures to address it have been.  Democrats and especially progressives have the right problem identified, but their solutions, especially being racially-driven, will always run into problems and can be unpopular among traditional Democratic-leaning groups or locations
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 6, 2022, 03:15:06 am
Doing more for republicans than Biden is doing for democrats

Quote
ICYMI: Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students and professors to register their political views with the state
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 6, 2022, 07:08:55 am
Quote from: Chakan on July  6, 2022, 03:15:06 am
Doing more for republicans than Biden is doing for democrats

Quote
ICYMI: Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students and professors to register their political views with the state


Cant they just make the system collapse by registering change of political everyday just like most young adults do with everything else.

Today Im a Democrat, no Im now GOP and tomorrow a Libertarian, etc, etc etc.

Something like the meme stock traders crashing their system.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:10:29 am
Whacko Christian America in a nutshell

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62073675
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:25:05 am
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 02:10:29 am
Whacko Christian America in a nutshell

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62073675


Sadly, it's not just whacko Christian America. My dad has fallen down the Covid conspiracy idiot hole and seriously told me to look up the Georgia Guidestones to know what the pandemic is all about. At the time, I had no idea what those guidestones were, but when I googled them afterwards I almost pissed myself at the thought that people actually believe the shite about some crazy NWO plot and that what was written on those stones was their "secret" plan. It just doesn't make on so many fucking levels, but if the pandemic has shown one thing it's that there'll be always people stupid or gullible enough to believe everything that they're told as long as it makes their meaningless lives a bit more significant even if it's just so that they can claim they're one of the few chosen ones who know "the truth".
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:54:42 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 08:47:58 am
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 02:10:29 am
Whacko Christian America in a nutshell

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62073675

Well, truth be told, the MAGA covid moon landing gun loving eco terrorist abortionists crowd wouldnt love it. I mean...

Quote
- Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature
- Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity
- Unite humanity with a living new language
- Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason
- Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts
- Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court
- Avoid petty laws and useless officials
- Balance personal rights with social duties
- Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite
- Be not a cancer on the Earth - Leave room for nature

Name one thing among these that they would agree with? And they are like what... 40% of the population?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:21:57 am
Quote from: Chakan on July  6, 2022, 03:15:06 am
Doing more for republicans than Biden is doing for democrats

Quote
ICYMI: Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students and professors to register their political views with the state


I thought the Constitution said all citizens had a right to privacy?

Then again, picking out the bits of the constitution you like and completely disregarding the bits you dislike is part and parcel of Governing in the U.S

Kind of like how they do with the bible
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:39:38 am
So Skip is saying that college/university educated people in the US realise that the GOP are c*nts.

I think that's the difference in the UK. The US is manufactured and has no real society. Historical events that have gone on for centuries drive the people (Especially in the North, Wales, Scotland) to oppose the Tories.

'Educated' people in the UK are divided into greedy, self serving and careless of the countries future (Tory) and those that see another way.

'Working Class' have been traditionally Labour, but is that even true? Plenty read the S*n and the Daily Fail and many have recently voted Tory.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:38 am
So Skip is saying that college/university educated people in the US realise that the GOP are c*nts.

I think that's the difference in the UK. The US is manufactured and has no real society. Historical events that have gone on for centuries drive the people (Especially in the North, Wales, Scotland) to oppose the Tories.

'Educated' people in the UK are divided into greedy, self serving and careless of the countries future (Tory) and those that see another way.

'Working Class' have been traditionally Labour, but is that even true? Plenty read the S*n and the Daily Fail and many have recently voted Tory.

If it wasn't already, Brexit pushed the UK to similar divides as far as education goes.  I think you're somewhat harsh on the "educated".  This was a massive Tory win in 2019, yet Labour performed very well among college educated voters, and Tories performed badly.  It's not that dissimilar to the US in that regard.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2019/12/17/how-britain-voted-2019-general-election

The highest level of education someone has achieved remains an important dividing line in how people vote. Labour did much better than the Conservatives amongst those who have a degree or higher, by 43% to 29%.

The Liberal Democrats also performed very well amongst this group with 17% of the vote share. We saw in 2016 that those with a higher education level were overwhelmingly more likely to back remaining in the EU, and this has seemingly transferred into party voting.


Your question on working class is an interesting one.  It might depend on definitions and identifications.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/jun/29/most-brits-regard-themselves-as-working-class-survey-finds


The number of manufacturing jobs has shrunk in the UK dramatically since the 80s, and the "working class" definition should be changing right with it.  ABC1 vs C2DE and all that.  The former is something like 55%.  A young person was probably far more likely to go into factories, mines, etc and hold working class values in the 70s/80s.  Today, that same young person is more likely to go to college than their 70s/80s counterpart.  Education being a divide is basically age as a divide.  The 21-year old being part of a union and working in manufacturing in 1979 could now be a 63-year old small business owner that supplies equipment to manufacturers.  Is this person "working class?"  They would almost certainly identify as such, yet would they vote Labour or Tory?  On the flip side, the 21-year old today that's a son of Tories studying uni in London may well be a staunch Labour voter and a supporter of Corbyn.  Brexit accelerated this trend.  When we talk about places like Hartlepool, it's not like the 25-year olds of 1970s were all Labour, and now the 25-year olds of 2020 are all Tory.  No, it's more likely that the older former working class (or even older current working class) are far more likely to be Tory, but the younger people in those areas are still Labour, just that they may not be the traditional working class that we think of.  There may also be relatively fewer of them as they move around the country for opportunities.  While being very different countries, it's not too dissimilar to the US in that regard. 

People often cite economic anxiety for the Rust Belt in the US, but it's just as much if not more cultural anxiety.  The Tories have been pushing culture wars because it'll have a similar affect.  Views on immigration and Brexit in particular as drastically different in cities and among young people vs. small towns/rural/older voters.  You drive a wedge right in there.  It was 52-48 overall Brexit, but something like 65% of the constituencies preferred Leave.  Running up margins in Lambeth makes it close overall, but if the GE is about Brexit, then those margins only yield a certain number of constituency wins in London while losing a ton of seats elsewhere.

If you turn more to true economics and such (and not make it about culture), it probably gets easier for a broad church.  Otherwise, what a 25-year old in London or Liverpool might believe for social issues is just night and day vs. a 55-year old in a town in the middle of the country.

Labour is always going to have a problem with that.

Just some thoughts.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:43:28 pm by skipper757 »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:21:57 am
I thought the Constitution said all citizens had a right to privacy?

Then again, picking out the bits of the constitution you like and completely disregarding the bits you dislike is part and parcel of Governing in the U.S

Kind of like how they do with the bible

You just answered - perfectly - your own question  :butt ;D

We've seen how easy it is to play Constitution pick-and-choose in the last few weeks with the Supreme Court.

And as far as the Bible goes - let's look at those guidestones again...

- Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature
- Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity
- Unite humanity with a living new language
- Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason
- Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts
- Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court
- Avoid petty laws and useless officials
- Balance personal rights with social duties
- Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite
- Be not a cancer on the Earth - Leave room for nature

Outside of #1 (arbitrary/we're a bit past the point of no return on that one) and #3 (not all that realistic), if you were to go by the wider themes covered in the Bible (look after/give a fuck about nature), Christians SHOULD support these points - I certainly do. Yet instead, they were actually viewed as satanic by many; likely the same groups who, as you've pointed out, have ignored the wider themes and instead chosen passages that support their own selfish desires + the stripping of rights from marginalized groups that don't adhere to their "beliefs".
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:08:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  3, 2022, 04:55:15 pm
Was he prosecuted? I do not agree with that. I do not think people should be in dock for being obnoxious. I can see the argument in edge cases, such as banning Nazi paraphernalia in Germany (given its history) and the like. But of course a forum - such as RAWK - might well ban the member; the operators of this forum should have the right to draw whatever editorial lines they wish - this is 'freedom of expression' too!

Anyway, I don't mean to start a discussion about this.

Yes he was prosecuted, and rightly so, given the history of the Hillsborough Disaster.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:32:48 pm
Finally Biden stepping up and doing something. Good.

Quote
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday aimed at protecting abortion rights in response to the landmark decision by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden is expected to sign the executive order during a Roosevelt Room ceremony Friday morning. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to attend.

There is no action the President can take to restore the nationwide right to an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Courts ruling. Biden has acknowledged publicly his options to expand abortion access remain limited, and has called on the American people to elect more members of Congress in Novembers midterm elections who will support federal legislation protecting abortion access.

Nonetheless, Democrats and advocates have been pressuring the White House take a stronger stance to codify abortion access. Last month, Biden hinted he was considering taking executive action, telling Jimmy Kimmel that while he believed Congress should codify Roe, Theres some executive orders I could employ, we believe  were looking at that right now.

Fridays executive order will prompt Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to take steps to ensure access to abortion, including FDA-approved medication abortion and expanded access to the full range of reproductive health services, according to an administration fact sheet shared with CNN. Those services include emergency contraception and long-acting reversible contraception like intrauterine devices (IUDs), the fact sheet says, citing coverage of birth control under the Affordable Care Act.

HHS is tasked with submitting a report within the next 30 days to the President regarding the implementation of the orders provisions, which also include steps to increase outreach and protect the medical and digital privacy of patients seeking abortions.

In addition, the order establishes an interagency task force between the HHS and the White House Gender Policy Council, which includes Attorney General Merrick Garland, who the White House says will provide technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care.

The White House has dismissed several progressive ideas to protect abortion access, including allowing abortion providers to work from federal property in states where the procedure is banned.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said using federal lands for abortion services would have dangerous ramifications. The White House has also reiterated the President does not support expanding the Supreme Court, as many progressives have pushed for.

But Biden said recently he would support making an exception to the filibuster  the 60-vote threshold in the Senate needed to pass most legislation  in order to codify abortion rights and the right to privacy through legislation passed by Congress. The President had previously been reluctant to support changing the Senates rules in order to pass his agenda.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona  two lawmakers whose support the President would need  both quickly expressed opposition to changing filibuster rules, essentially blocking any plan to drop those rules.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Lawrence O'Donnell eviscerates the US constitution and voting system. Brilliant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TAGzacNeg-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TAGzacNeg-4</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:47:14 am
Everyone still goes on about Trump but America has never recovered from the Bush years. The stolen election, 9/11, Iraq, the rise of Fox News and perhaps most of all the financial crash which has collapsed western economies and started in America. Trump's populism came from the ashes of all that. Yet Bush gets away unscathed.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:47:14 am
Everyone still goes on about Trump but America has never recovered from the Bush years. The stolen election, 9/11, Iraq, the rise of Fox News and perhaps most of all the financial crash which has collapsed western economies and started in America. Trump's populism came from the ashes of all that. Yet Bush gets away unscathed.


Trumps "populism" came because a Black was voted into the Oval.


Fuck all to do with Bush.
