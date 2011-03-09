Just on the schools thing, why get rid of merit-based entrance? Surely the answer would be to focus on getting other groups more help in tutoring etc.



Or were they confusing equality in opportunity with equality of outcome?



Progressives have the right idea, but there are too many factors that can't be overcome with just help in tutors and in schools in general. But it's so too hard to improve those as a whole, so schools become a focus area. The problem is attempting to legislate for lack of equity and ending up making things worse. Tracking students in different paths could help higher-achieving kids in lower-performing schools be better prepared for the next level. But that often has racial disparities also. So in NYC for example, they've tried to eliminate tracking within schools. But that kind of "equality" may hold back the top performing students. You then end up with essentially "tracking by school", where some schools (depending on location and such) have more affluent families, etc and are going to be higher performing. So the students at worse schools just get screwed with no tracking at their worse schools. So then the city launched the lottery choice system to have kids apply (at least to high school) to help kids from lower-performing schools apply to good high schools (a kind of screening system). At the same time, the city's specialized high schools still have a merit-based test (and it's another method by which poor students try to get into top schools).So as a result, it becomes a rat-race to get into the specialized high schools and regular high schools (that are more competitive). The fundamental problem is the inability to address inequality and the lack of equity outside of the classroom from day 1. You end up with disparities, and this inevitably leads to an unequal outcome, from gifted and talented students in elementary school to entrance for specialized high schools. Instead of trying to address these fundamental issues, NYC has constantly tried to make things more equal, only to make things more unequal over time. Public schools can be drastically different in school districts in America, particularly in large cities. If the schools were all pretty good, you wouldn't see such a fight, and even decent students who aren't tracked or who don't apply to the top high schools will turn out ok. But schools aren't all that good, and that root cause goes beyond just the education system. Progressives rightly identify this inequality but they also struggle to implement any sort of long-term plan (because it takes more than just testing or not testing in schools to fix it), so some on left will propose removing testing and merit-based admissions as a quick way to make it more equal. Of course, this leads to parents pushing their kids out of public schools into private ones (for the selective bunch that can afford it), and for the remaining parents who can't afford it, they'll fight to keep these standards as that's the way they escape poverty. Asians are often the demographics at the center of this, and it becomes controversial given how much emphasis there is on race in America. Asians overall score higher on standardized testing in this country (and sometimes by quite a margin), but it's more nuanced than that of course. In these selective schools in big cities, you'll often seen Asians disproportionately represented. Attempting to make things more diverse becomes very awkward.The standardized test called the SAT is famous for being a (mostly-optional) test that helps boost your college admissions profile. The score range is 400-1600. The average score is a 1060. Asian-Americans average a 1239. Some of these are well to-do immigrant families. Some may be international (my source didn't specify this). But some are from middle/lower-class too. When colleges use race-conscious admissions, they want more diversity, but it becomes pretty controversial when higher-testing Asian students are left out at some schools. The Supreme Court will hear a case on challenging using affirmative action in college admissions. The public opinion doesn't matter for the Court, but just for perspective: the majority of Americans support affirmative action in general (policies designed for providing opportunities for inclusion of underrepresented groups and eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination of applicants), but the majority of Americans also oppose race-based college admissions.It all comes down to just how unequal American society can be, and how continuous failures to address it have been. Democrats and especially progressives have the right problem identified, but their solutions, especially being racially-driven, will always run into problems and can be unpopular among traditional Democratic-leaning groups or locations