So Skip is saying that college/university educated people in the US realise that the GOP are c*nts.
I think that's the difference in the UK. The US is manufactured and has no real society. Historical events that have gone on for centuries drive the people (Especially in the North, Wales, Scotland) to oppose the Tories.
'Educated' people in the UK are divided into greedy, self serving and careless of the countries future (Tory) and those that see another way.
'Working Class' have been traditionally Labour, but is that even true? Plenty read the S*n and the Daily Fail and many have recently voted Tory.
If it wasn't already, Brexit pushed the UK to similar divides as far as education goes. I think you're somewhat harsh on the "educated". This was a massive Tory win in 2019, yet Labour performed very well among college educated voters, and Tories performed badly. It's not that dissimilar to the US in that regard.https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2019/12/17/how-britain-voted-2019-general-election
The highest level of education someone has achieved remains an important dividing line in how people vote. Labour did much better than the Conservatives amongst those who have a degree or higher, by 43% to 29%.
The Liberal Democrats also performed very well amongst this group with 17% of the vote share. We saw in 2016 that those with a higher education level were overwhelmingly more likely to back remaining in the EU, and this has seemingly transferred into party voting.
Your question on working class is an interesting one. It might depend on definitions and identifications. https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/jun/29/most-brits-regard-themselves-as-working-class-survey-finds
The number of manufacturing jobs has shrunk in the UK dramatically since the 80s, and the "working class" definition should be changing right with it. ABC1 vs C2DE and all that. The former is something like 55%. A young person was probably far more likely to go into factories, mines, etc and hold working class values in the 70s/80s. Today, that same young person is more likely to go to college than their 70s/80s counterpart. Education being a divide is basically age as a divide. The 21-year old being part of a union and working in manufacturing in 1979 could now be a 63-year old small business owner that supplies equipment to manufacturers. Is this person "working class?" They would almost certainly identify as such, yet would they vote Labour or Tory? On the flip side, the 21-year old today that's a son of Tories studying uni in London may well be a staunch Labour voter and a supporter of Corbyn. Brexit accelerated this trend. When we talk about places like Hartlepool, it's not like the 25-year olds of 1970s were all Labour, and now the 25-year olds of 2020 are all Tory. No, it's more likely that the older former working class (or even older current working class) are far more likely to be Tory, but the younger people in those areas are still Labour, just that they may not be the traditional working class that we think of. There may also be relatively fewer of them as they move around the country for opportunities. While being very different countries, it's not too dissimilar to the US in that regard.
People often cite economic anxiety for the Rust Belt in the US, but it's just as much if not more cultural anxiety. The Tories have been pushing culture wars because it'll have a similar affect. Views on immigration and Brexit in particular as drastically different in cities and among young people vs. small towns/rural/older voters. You drive a wedge right in there. It was 52-48 overall Brexit, but something like 65% of the constituencies preferred Leave. Running up margins in Lambeth makes it close overall, but if the GE is about Brexit, then those margins only yield a certain number of constituency wins in London while losing a ton of seats elsewhere.
If you turn more to true economics and such (and not make it about culture), it probably gets easier for a broad church. Otherwise, what a 25-year old in London or Liverpool might believe for social issues is just night and day vs. a 55-year old in a town in the middle of the country.
Labour is always going to have a problem with that.
Just some thoughts.