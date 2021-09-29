« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 81599 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm »
An excellent and illuminating post Skip.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.
 

I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 12:41:51 am »
I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
Hi Boston. In case you missed it, I was not being entirely serious. My follow-up post:

If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
