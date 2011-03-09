« previous next »
Offline Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:25:27 am
It may be fiction (like many others), but JFK was a superb film.

It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.
Logged




Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 05:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm
It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.


You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?   ;D
Logged


Offline afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:05:19 pm

You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?   ;D

Feels as though all the JFK conspiracy theories enabled the move of the concept into the mainstream.

An entirely anecdotal opinion, but...
Logged


Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 05:40:51 pm »
https://www.comicsands.com/marshall-block-lunch-funding-trans-2657559898.html?fbclid=IwAR2pMLIS84-JVNtTgSyivHjbspWPgp51tnGVY2BUoCgAAPs_rfwJ3aC70oI

GOP Sen. Threatens To Block School Lunch Program Unless Schools Can Discriminate Against Trans Kids

Quote
Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall has threatened to block a bipartisan effort to fund school lunch programs because of a Biden administration policy banning discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in any program that receives federal nutrition money, which includes most school lunch programs.

The guidance, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), requires school administrators to submit policies for combating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.


Marshall told reporters he is "contemplating" objecting to the measure, adding that he is "just afraid that schools in Kansas wont have school lunches because of this administrations radical view on transgender issues."

Marshall went further, saying that he is "afraid that theyre going to raid the school lunch program over that issue.

However, these concerns are not founded in reality, according to a USDA official who toldPolitico that the administration would not pull funding from school lunch programs because of laws barring transgender children from playing sports or accessing bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The official stressed that individuals could only file complaints if they've been discriminated by the school lunch program based on their gender identity.
Logged

Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 05:53:59 pm »
What a fucking cesspit of paranoid views that godforsaken continent has.

Fear mongering officials clouding the opinions of the uneducated  :butt
Logged

Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 06:00:48 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2HKbygLjJs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2HKbygLjJs</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:03:05 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 08:22:59 pm »
Cant Biden just arrange for the Judges to have their heads kicked in?
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm »
At the risk of sounded totally naive, what do the main players in this have to gain?

Is it as simple as they are right-wing 'christian' and believe it's the 'right' thing to do?

Is there some company or individual who'll profit from this?

Is it that influence is being exerted to launch a civil war?

Is it as simple as lead in the pipes?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/07/lead-exposure-us-children-cognitive
Logged


Online Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 08:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:44:15 pm
Because democrats are the only one's still playing by the rules. Plus democrats couldn't find their arse from their elbows to get it passed.

Spot on, enough with the fucking kid gloves. America has got to where it is in part because one of the main political parties, have an active paramilitary wing.
Logged






Offline lamad

  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 08:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm
It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.
As a film it is far from a steaming pile of shite. The problem was/is the way it was marketed and pretended to present the or at least a likely truth. As if it is basically a documentary, when in reality it is high fantasy and viewed as such it can serve as an entertaining conspiracy story. Similar to say me having The X Files as one of my favourite shows ever, but did or does this have any bearing on what I think about those themes in real life? Yeah, no, not really.
You could argue that the lines between what people understood as true and took as gospel because it was sold to them as such was one small piece on the road to this general tendency to mix lies from various media with what is true in real life. Accelerated of course by the then starting boom of a thing called internet, which thirty years later has lead to a whole new world of madness where now large parts of US citizens think their last election was stolen or other such nonsense.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm »
And the fact that fuckheads like this are not only allowed out unsupervised but can vote and buy guns,guns and guns!
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/qanon-kennedy-jfk-jr-dealey-plaza-dallas-1251929/.
Logged

Online ShatnersBassoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm
At the risk of sounded totally naive, what do the main players in this have to gain?

Is it as simple as they are right-wing 'christian' and believe it's the 'right' thing to do?

Is there some company or individual who'll profit from this?

Is it that influence is being exerted to launch a civil war?

Is it as simple as lead in the pipes?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/07/lead-exposure-us-children-cognitive

people who used to have all the power and privilege find it steadily slipping away as demographics and public opinion shift, so are doing whatever they can to cling onto it. including dismantling democracy if they have to. 

some may be religious extremists, some are useful idiots. but for the majority their motivation is maintaining their power and position. they have equated a loss of privilege with "persecution" and want the scales tipped back in their favour.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 pm »
Looks like some big news has developed in the last hour or so.
Jan 6th committee in recess this week but they have recently discovered new evidence and called for a meeting tomorrow, they won't say what the evidence is or who the witness is. meeting planned for 1 PM ET.
Short news report below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sizu0sCu5dU&t=48s
Logged






Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
The FBI recently raided Jeff Clarks house so could be related to that
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
The FBI recently raided Jeff Clarks house so could be related to that
According to some Alexanders already testified so can't be anything big if it's him and they know more about him than me, but I wonder if it is him and he's already testified under oath then why the need to call a meeting right out of the blue.

Ali Alexander says he will be in DC for a special appearance tomorrow.
https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1541534421316255748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1541534421316255748%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Logged






Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 01:12:29 am »
Still as relevant as it was then as it is today. Nails it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fmMvsAjCkog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fmMvsAjCkog</a>
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 06:59:50 am »
At least 46 people found dead in Texas trailer truck

Forty-six people were found dead and 16 others were taken to hospital after being found inside a tractor-trailer rig on Monday on a remote back road in south-west San Antonio, Texas officials have said.

The discovery may prove to be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to cross the US border from Mexico in recent decades.

A city worker at the scene was alerted by a cry for help shortly before 6pm Monday, police chief William McManus said. Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer, he said.

Sixteen were taken to hospital with heat-related illnesses, of which 12 were adults and four were children, said fire chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water or air conditioning was found in the trailer, he said.

Mexicos foreign minister said two people from Guatemala were among those sent to hospital. Relaying information from the Mexican consul in San Antonio, Marcelo Ebrard said the survivors had been taken to four hospitals around the city.

Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were connected to human trafficking, McManus said.

Those in the trailer were part of a presumed smuggling attempt for those attempting to enter the United States, and the investigation was being led by US Homeland Security Investigations, McManus said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Twitter he was heartbroken by the tragic loss of life in San Antonio.

He also confirmed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have launched a federal investigation into the deaths, with support of local police and the border force.

Ebrard said the Mexican consul was en route to the site on Monday.


The Mexican general consulate in San Antonio said on Twitter that it would provide aid to any Mexicans involved in the incident. It also said consul general Ruben Minutti was on his way to the scene.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a tweet the people were found in the back of a truck and blamed the deaths on political division and how borders are secured.

The mayor of San Antonio, Ron Nirenberg, said the 46 who died had families who were likely trying to find a better life.

This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy, Nirenberg said.

The city has been the scene of previous migrant deaths. Ten people died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 others were found in a sweltering truck south-east of San Antonio.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in US border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the US, individuals were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Heat poses a serious danger, because temperatures can rise steeply inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures approached 100F (38C).

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/27/texas-trailer-truck-dead-people-san-antonio
Logged


Online KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm
According to some Alexanders already testified so can't be anything big if it's him and they know more about him than me, but I wonder if it is him and he's already testified under oath then why the need to call a meeting right out of the blue.

Ali Alexander says he will be in DC for a special appearance tomorrow.
https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1541534421316255748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1541534421316255748%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

According to CNN it's Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows.

We've already seen some of her testimony. She disclosed the congressmen asking for pardons.

I'm expecting what she says to be quite big news otherwise I doubt they'd have a special hearing, and even if they did they'd try and play it down to avoid it looking like a disappointment. There's also been a big hike in secrecy and security.
Logged


Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:40:33 am
According to CNN it's Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows.

We've already seen some of her testimony. She disclosed the congressmen asking for pardons.

I'm expecting what she says to be quite big news otherwise I doubt they'd have a special hearing, and even if they did they'd try and play it down to avoid it looking like a disappointment. There's also been a big hike in secrecy and security.

One can only hope it ends up like this.

Quote
There was only one surprise witness during the Senate Watergate Committee hearings. On July 16, 1973 an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified to Nixons secret taping system  forever changing history!
Logged


Online KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 11:52:29 am »
Yes, that would be good.
Logged


Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 05:53:58 pm »
So, the hearing starts in a few minutes, at the top of the hour. I have my popcorn ready - it promises to be a corker!
Logged



Online KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 05:57:11 pm »
Yup, should be good. Going to get a large glass of wine.
Logged


Online djahern

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 07:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:53:58 pm
So, the hearing starts in a few minutes, at the top of the hour. I have my popcorn ready - it promises to be a corker!
Some incredible stuff
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 07:54:38 pm »
Miss Hutchinson, your honesty and integrity is matched only by your beauty. (Call me)
Logged

Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm »
Good witness there, dunno how much it'll change things, but definitely interesting.
Logged

Online stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:54:38 pm
Miss Hutchinson, your honesty and integrity is matched only by your beauty. (Call me)

Nah, she's still a conservative idiot. She might have seen the light now in terms of what a massive c*nt Trump is, but she was happy enough to work for him and his gang of c*nts before (and loads of other c*nts like Ted Cruz as well). She can fuck right off after this.

Having said that, it was some damning testimony, but it's no use, if Trump followers and Republican c*nts don't hear it or simply dismiss is, if they get told to do so by Fox News and other right wing media.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 08:00:02 pm »
Normal and sane and in no way unhinged.

Jake Tapper
@jaketapper
·
1h
US Secret Service agents told Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump, in the presidential limo, told them after the rally: "I'm the fucking President, take me to the Capitol now."

When they wouldn't, they said Trump lunged at the wheel then at Secret Service agent Robert Engel.

https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/1541843389183819777?s=20&t=ypKD7I1mt35Vi7aInMGIdg
Logged




Online KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm »
It's really just confirmed what we mostly already knew.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm »
yeah just more evidence of him being a petulant child. which everyone knew already
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm »
That end statement before he brought it to a close was menacingly brilliant.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
