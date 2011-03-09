« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Alan_X

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1760 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm
Red-Soldier:
It may be fiction (like many others), but JFK was a superb film.

It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1761 on: Today at 05:05:19 pm
Alan_X:
It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.


You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?   ;D
afc turkish

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1762 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm
Nobby Reserve:

You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?   ;D

Feels as though all the JFK conspiracy theories enabled the move of the concept into the mainstream.

An entirely anecdotal opinion, but...
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1763 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm
https://www.comicsands.com/marshall-block-lunch-funding-trans-2657559898.html?fbclid=IwAR2pMLIS84-JVNtTgSyivHjbspWPgp51tnGVY2BUoCgAAPs_rfwJ3aC70oI

GOP Sen. Threatens To Block School Lunch Program Unless Schools Can Discriminate Against Trans Kids

Quote
Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall has threatened to block a bipartisan effort to fund school lunch programs because of a Biden administration policy banning discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in any program that receives federal nutrition money, which includes most school lunch programs.

The guidance, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), requires school administrators to submit policies for combating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.


Marshall told reporters he is "contemplating" objecting to the measure, adding that he is "just afraid that schools in Kansas wont have school lunches because of this administrations radical view on transgender issues."

Marshall went further, saying that he is "afraid that theyre going to raid the school lunch program over that issue.

However, these concerns are not founded in reality, according to a USDA official who toldPolitico that the administration would not pull funding from school lunch programs because of laws barring transgender children from playing sports or accessing bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The official stressed that individuals could only file complaints if they've been discriminated by the school lunch program based on their gender identity.
reddebs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1764 on: Today at 05:53:59 pm
What a fucking cesspit of paranoid views that godforsaken continent has.

Fear mongering officials clouding the opinions of the uneducated  :butt
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1765 on: Today at 06:00:48 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2HKbygLjJs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2HKbygLjJs</a>
