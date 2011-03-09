It may be fiction (like many others), but JFK was a superb film.
Its all about winning shiny things.
It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.
You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?
Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall has threatened to block a bipartisan effort to fund school lunch programs because of a Biden administration policy banning discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in any program that receives federal nutrition money, which includes most school lunch programs.The guidance, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), requires school administrators to submit policies for combating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.Marshall told reporters he is "contemplating" objecting to the measure, adding that he is "just afraid that schools in Kansas wont have school lunches because of this administrations radical view on transgender issues."Marshall went further, saying that he is "afraid that theyre going to raid the school lunch program over that issue.However, these concerns are not founded in reality, according to a USDA official who toldPolitico that the administration would not pull funding from school lunch programs because of laws barring transgender children from playing sports or accessing bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.The official stressed that individuals could only file complaints if they've been discriminated by the school lunch program based on their gender identity.
