Its a great country to visit with lots of sound people, Ive been loads of times and only ever really ended up talking to people that are against this sort of shit.
Ive been to Florida a few times (going again in September, LA, San Diego, New York and had some great times and really memorable holidays which is what makes this recent shit even sadder.
Its kind of similar to people labelling all of France a shithole because of what happened at the Stade de France.
It is a great place to visit with a lot of sound people.
I've been many, many times - Hawaii, New York, L.A., San Francisco, Alaska, Florida, Chicago and have met many great people.
I'm not having a go at the decent people - I'm having a go at a country that encourages paedophiles, rapists and incestious fathers and uncles to spawn children against the mothers will and then, in some states, would prosecute a woman for attempting to get away from that terrifying madness.