Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 75340 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 07:26:40 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 05:42:33 am
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.

It's the moderates/centrists who are refusing to do what they currently have the power to do that are the problem, not progressives.

Democratic voters, including progressives, did their part and voted in record numbera in 2020 yet the people they put there are sitting on their hands.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:22:56 pm
But that's a contradiction because men, powerful men, will use it to control a women if the data is used against them.

I just don't get why anyone needs to "track" their cycle. 

It happens pretty much every 28-35 days unless you're pregnant, lasts for approximately 3-7 days, from the age of about 10-12yrs old till you're around 50.

How much more do you need to know and what's wrong with using a diary like we used to as girls.

It's just asking for your data to be abused!

Come on Debs, the youth of today simply wouldn't use a diary they actually had to write in.  They use their phones for everything  :D

I can see why such an app is actually useful. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm
Come on Debs, the youth of today simply wouldn't use a diary they actually had to write in.  They use their phones for everything  :D

I can see why such an app is actually useful.

Maybe so but I still don't get what the fuck happened to all the sacrifices and battles women have had over the last century or so so that today's youth have the freedoms we never had.

I'm seriously considering becoming an activist again.  Jesus I thought that baton had successfully been passed on so I could relax but it's really feeling like the whole fucking thing was wasted.

I'm seriously fucked off with this 😡
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:53:21 pm
No I can't get my head around it at all and the fact it's mainly women celebrating is a total head fuck to me.

Makes sense that many mothers will celebrate the countless babies that may have a chance to live, especially if those mothers considered an abortion themselves and are glad they thought better of it
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 07:55:34 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Makes sense that many mothers will celebrate the countless babies that may have a chance to live, especially if those mothers considered an abortion themselves and are glad they thought better of it

What a load of fucking tosh!

They've given up the fucking right to that choice. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:55:34 pm
What a load of fucking tosh!

They've given up the fucking right to that choice. 

You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning
So. We should remove all choice in everything in case some people regret their choice!? Surely you can see the flaw in your argument.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 08:11:13 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning


So ban alcohol then, or gambling, or marriage, or cars, or anything that can possibly cause someone regret.

Hell having a kid can cause people regret and depression. We should ban that. Now what?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning

So because a few suffer grief after making a choice it's ok to remove the right completely for those raped and abused by husbands, partners and strangers.

Just seen your user name 😂😂😂😂
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:11:13 pm
So ban alcohol then, or gambling, or marriage, or cars, or anything that can possibly cause someone regret.

Hell having a kid can cause people regret and depression. We should ban that. Now what?

Having a kid can cause regret good point, but it's not likely to cause death as well, makes it a bit different, I suspect






Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 08:23:18 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Makes sense that many mothers will celebrate the countless babies that may have a chance to live, especially if those mothers considered an abortion themselves and are glad they thought better of it



Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
Maybe so but I still don't get what the fuck happened to all the sacrifices and battles women have had over the last century or so so that today's youth have the freedoms we never had.

I'm seriously considering becoming an activist again.  Jesus I thought that baton had successfully been passed on so I could relax but it's really feeling like the whole fucking thing was wasted.

I'm seriously fucked off with this 😡

I honestly don't believe that the UK will change the legislation to make abortions illegal here  so your time was never wasted here.  I don't know what we can do in the UK to affect what has happened in the USA. 

You are not alone in being fucked off with this, just don't see what we can do here.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Makes sense that many mothers will celebrate the countless babies that may have a chance to live, especially if those mothers considered an abortion themselves and are glad they thought better of it

Oh God here we go.

It's my body and I have the right to choose what to do with it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:28:09 pm
I honestly don't believe that the UK will change the legislation to make abortions illegal here  so your time was never wasted here.  I don't know what we can do in the UK to affect what has happened in the USA. 

You are not alone in being fucked off with this, just don't see what we can do here.

Maybe we can't effect what America does and I know I'm not alone but it doesn't make me feel any better 😁
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:22:42 pm
Having a kid can cause regret good point, but it's not likely to cause death as well, makes it a bit different, I suspect

So no one dies in childbirth? Thats a new one. Also with banning abortions the risk to a woman having an unwanted pregnancy goes up not down.

What about the other things I listed? Or are we just ignoring those?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm »
440 thousand kids in foster care currently in the USA. Not enough potential families as it is. I wonder if the lawmakers and pro lifers are lining up to adopt or foster, the ramifications of this is so far reaching. I have two daughters, one 16, one 20.....some of the questions i am getting from them i just don't have any good answers for anymore. It just beggars belief.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm »
If everyone kept having abortions there would be no one for school shooters to kill.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm
It's my body and I have the right to choose what to do with it.


The beginning, the middle and the end of the argument.

It's a woman's body.

Nobody should have control over that.

This principle should override anyone's personal opinion of abortion.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 12:10:33 am »
I feel I'm missing something here

We (Family) almost emigrated to Canada and it didn't happen. This made sense. First world country. Great people. Decent laws. Reasonable politicians


But

To go to the US? Third World country at best (I went to San Francisco about 20 years ago and we had to drive for half a fucking hour to get past the homeless people dying on the streets)

Not sure they are great people

Their laws are fucked - make the Taliban look Liberal

Their politicians are actual scum


I gibbed the US after Trump. I don't want to give a country that is egging on peodos and rapists and incest dickheads to rape young kids any money.

Fuck 'em


And we haven't even got onto their kid murdering gun laws.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 01:47:11 am »
Pro-life until birth. After that you're on your own. Imagine MGT or the other crazies, Boebert or Gaetz, in charge of their nu-ku-lar arsenal? It might yet happen.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 02:53:05 am »
So can someone explain to me what happens if Biden declares it a health emergency? Like a few people are asking him to do.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 05:19:52 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:06:00 pm
They dont have the senate though, do they? Even with unusual unity they certainly dont have a supermajority. Theyre not like the republicans , theyre not ruled with an iron rod & are not all working to the same ends.

If they were unified and had the will to act they do.  They have 50 and because they have the white house they have the tie-breaker via the Vice Presidency.   They could kill the filibuster and move.  Obviously they have issues inhouse with the conservative democrats but at some point if you don't at least try - and force their hand to actually come out and vote down the required changes - then you become complicit to a degree.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 07:14:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:10:33 am
I feel I'm missing something here

We (Family) almost emigrated to Canada and it didn't happen. This made sense. First world country. Great people. Decent laws. Reasonable politicians


But

To go to the US? Third World country at best (I went to San Francisco about 20 years ago and we had to drive for half a fucking hour to get past the homeless people dying on the streets)

Not sure they are great people

Their laws are fucked - make the Taliban look Liberal

Their politicians are actual scum


I gibbed the US after Trump. I don't want to give a country that is egging on peodos and rapists and incest dickheads to rape young kids any money.

Fuck 'em


And we haven't even got onto their kid murdering gun laws.

Its a great country to visit with lots of sound people, Ive been loads of times and only ever really ended up talking to people that are against this sort of shit.

Ive been to Florida a few times (going again in September, LA, San Diego, New York and had some great times and really memorable holidays which is what makes this recent shit even sadder.

Its kind of similar to people labelling all of France a shithole because of what happened at the Stade de France.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 07:23:48 am »
President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the supreme court yesterday, she said, drawing cheers from the crowd in Illinois.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/26/illinois-mary-miller-roe-wade-abortion-verdict-victory-for-white-life-trump
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:23:48 am
President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the supreme court yesterday, she said, drawing cheers from the crowd in Illinois.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/26/illinois-mary-miller-roe-wade-abortion-verdict-victory-for-white-life-trump

Obviously the terrible part about that statement is the victory for white lives bit but its so weird they refer to him as President Trump.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 08:08:05 am »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:28:09 pm
just don't see what we can do here.


Could UK, offer abortions to American women.

It would remind,  the nutters that their biggest ally is opposed to what they have done.

Ive got no idea how this would impact the NHS. Its something I was thinking about last night
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 08:11:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:00:21 am
Obviously the terrible part about that statement is the victory for white lives bit but its so weird they refer to him as President Trump.

It's actually common in the US to refer to a politician by their highest title, even after office, unless doing so would cause some confusion with the current incumbent. Of course, a lot of the Big Lie lot use it to imply Trump didn't really lose, but overall it's not that weird.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 08:13:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:08:05 am

Could UK, offer abortions to American women.



All the budget for chartering planes is used up sending refugees to Rwanda though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 08:30:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:08:05 am

Could UK, offer abortions to American women.

It would remind,  the nutters that their biggest ally is opposed to what they have done.

Ive got no idea how this would impact the NHS. Its something I was thinking about last night

Firstly, abortions haven't been banned across the US. They are still available in many states and then there's access to medication that facilitates an abortion that women can take. Considering the US is suppose to be the best of everything then can look after their own.

The NHS struggles to cope with basic care of its own citizen. Massively under funded and staffed at the best of times.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 08:31:09 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning

People having the right to choose a safe, legal abortion is the neutral stance. 

People who are against the choice of being able to have a safe, legal abortion are anti-choice.  They are against human rights.

Anti-abortion equals anti-human rights.  "Pro-life" is a bullshit term, and does not describe the anti-abortion movement correctly.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 08:49:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:08:05 am

Could UK, offer abortions to American women.

It would remind,  the nutters that their biggest ally is opposed to what they have done.

Ive got no idea how this would impact the NHS. Its something I was thinking about last night
They don't give a toss what we think and, while I stand to be corrected in this, I think the women of Northern Ireland are still waiting for local abortion provision.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 09:07:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:31:09 am
People having the right to choose a safe, legal abortion is the neutral stance. 

People who are against the choice of being able to have a safe, legal abortion are anti-choice.  They are against human rights.

Anti-abortion equals anti-human rights.  "Pro-life" is a bullshit term, and does not describe the anti-abortion movement correctly.

This is it. My mother and mother in law, devout Catholics, are anti-abortion but pro-choice. Anti-choice activists are not pro-life and pro choice activists may be anti-abortion.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 09:14:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:30:02 am
Firstly, abortions haven't been banned across the US. They are still available in many states and then there's access to medication that facilitates an abortion that women can take. Considering the US is suppose to be the best of everything then can look after their own.

The NHS struggles to cope with basic care of its own citizen. Massively under funded and staffed at the best of times.

I know, but Ill bet there will Pro lifers outside these facilities protesting, not forgetting these c*nts protest with a gun in the pocket.  Even before Roe v Wade was over turned these abortion clinics needed to hire security in response to theses people.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 09:18:11 am »
The really scary thing is the feeling that its just the sharp tip of the wedge. With Democrats unable to impose the majority and Republicans poised to gain ground, things could get much uglier very quickly. As with any totalitarian ideology, which this breed of Christianity certainly is, they will never be satiated or satisfied until they impose their will completely on others. Difference between them and Taliban for example is more cosmetic than anything else. And now they feel emboldened, drunk on victory and eager to do more.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 09:21:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:30:02 am
The NHS struggles to cope with basic care of its own citizen. Massively under funded and staffed at the best of times.

Yeah, thats why I mentioned the unknown effect on nhs. Ive got no idea how abortions, carried our mainly in seperatre clinics, would effect the nhs and its waiting lists.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 09:30:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:10:33 am
To go to the US?

Not sure they are great people

Their laws are fucked - make the Taliban look Liberal

I'm sure there are plenty of people saying the same about the UK at the moment  :(

I've travelled extensively around the US and lived there briefly and, like here, attitudes vary depending where you go - it is after all the size of a continent. From a political view point I felt very comfortable with the people I met on the west coast while it's fair to say I had to bite my tongue a lot in the deep south. Having said that there are still beliefs that pervade the entire country - often aligned with more right wing econimists - that are almost certainly due to decades of messaging e.g. "Why should I pay for something that I'm not using". Decades of messaging can be difficult to unpick and the US is not alone in suffering from the problem which is why in the 21st century people still tug the forelock to the toffs (in the UK) and the religious elite (everywhere)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 09:57:35 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:14:49 am
Its a great country to visit with lots of sound people, Ive been loads of times and only ever really ended up talking to people that are against this sort of shit.

Ive been to Florida a few times (going again in September, LA, San Diego, New York and had some great times and really memorable holidays which is what makes this recent shit even sadder.

Its kind of similar to people labelling all of France a shithole because of what happened at the Stade de France.

It is a great place to visit with a lot of sound people.

I've been many, many times - Hawaii, New York, L.A., San Francisco, Alaska, Florida, Chicago and have met many great people.

I'm not having a go at the decent people - I'm having a go at a country that encourages paedophiles, rapists and incestious fathers and uncles to spawn children against the mothers will and then, in some states, would prosecute a woman for attempting to get away from that terrifying madness.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 10:01:05 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:30:21 am
I'm sure there are plenty of people saying the same about the UK at the moment  :(

I've travelled extensively around the US and lived there briefly and, like here, attitudes vary depending where you go - it is after all the size of a continent. From a political view point I felt very comfortable with the people I met on the west coast while it's fair to say I had to bite my tongue a lot in the deep south. Having said that there are still beliefs that pervade the entire country - often aligned with more right wing econimists - that are almost certainly due to decades of messaging e.g. "Why should I pay for something that I'm not using". Decades of messaging can be difficult to unpick and the US is not alone in suffering from the problem which is why in the 21st century people still tug the forelock to the toffs (in the UK) and the religious elite (everywhere)

I voted Remain, but the only real way you can judge a country is by the actions that the country takes and the laws that country enacts.

If someone said to me 'The UK is full of c*nts' then given our recent actions since 2010, it would be very hard to argue against that.

The only way that the UK could become un-cuntlike would be for the population to vote in such a way to make that possible.
