The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

ShakaHislop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:13:06 am
FFS

Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:59:24 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:13:06 am
FFS

Quote
Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800

Firstly, the Dems don't control both houses.

Secondly, why provide the GOP supporters a further incentive to get out and vote at the up mid-terms. Liberals and anyone who supports women's rights to decide, contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage should be getting behind the parties that support these rights in the 36 states that have gubernatorial elections this year.
The North Bank

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:16:05 am
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:26:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

You're obviously watching the wrong news. There's far more women out marching and protesting across the US against this then for it.
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:31:36 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

They probably have really shitty children and think, if I have to suffer then everyone else can suffer too!
Garrus

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:04:24 am
Expanding the court might help in the short term but what's to stop the next Republican president from expanding it by a million judges the next time he's in power?
The_Nomad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:42:33 am
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.
stevensr123

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:59:08 am
The problem with America is that its too big to be one big democracy, you have states the size of countries that have almost nothing in common with other states. And one state is all it takes to enforce such draconian views and laws. And the way its set up is to make that smaller states be able to have as big as a voice as the biggest states.

Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.

Basically a federal system is so hard to enforce when the people have such different ideologies.

Plus America and a good hundred million of them are backwards as fuck. Plus they hold the constitution as higher than the bible, but like the bible that text doesnt change with the times. Thank god the UK, Australia etc have an unwritten constitution that allows us to adapt to the times. The constitution of America is the worst thing to ever happen to them.

GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:26:35 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:42:33 am
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.

I disagree, I don't see much appetite among western democracies to follow the US down this path. Ireland decriminalising abortion, Australia increasing abortion and euthanasia rights despite 30 years of near-continuous conservative rule, etc. Trumpism was a greater threat because discontent with the neoliberal order had been spreading and he was peddling the easiest and worst kind of solutions, and we've seen the disastrous results. On this one I feel America is alone, the only danger to the rest of us is if the union implodes and they can no longer serve as a bulwark against China.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:58:11 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Very little.

Thanks for that reply mate, very interesting. My hope ahead of the 2020 election was that people get out and vote in huge numbers. They did, and it just about kept the lieing dog Trump out of office. But your post paints a bleak picture of the US ever getting close to being a fair and progressive society.
Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 09:13:11 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:26:35 am
I disagree, I don't see much appetite among western democracies to follow the US down this path. Ireland decriminalising abortion, Australia increasing abortion and euthanasia rights despite 30 years of near-continuous conservative rule, etc. Trumpism was a greater threat because discontent with the neoliberal order had been spreading and he was peddling the easiest and worst kind of solutions, and we've seen the disastrous results. On this one I feel America is alone, the only danger to the rest of us is if the union implodes and they can no longer serve as a bulwark against China.

This is it for me too.

It is also why Putin has backed Trump and the Republicans so much!
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:28:07 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 05:59:08 am
Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.
There's some breaking news about that.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:56:37 am
This tickled me:

https://twitter.com/OhNoSheTwitnt/status/1128978830029459458
Quote
The Volatile Mermaid
@OhNoSheTwitnt
Maybe if we start calling our body parts gun-sounding names like revulva or shooterus the GOP will stop trying to regulate them.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:02:58 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:07 am
There's some breaking news about that.

 ;D and that Tickled me
kennedy81

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:01:06 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 05:59:08 am
The problem with America is that its too big to be one big democracy, you have states the size of countries that have almost nothing in common with other states. And one state is all it takes to enforce such draconian views and laws. And the way its set up is to make that smaller states be able to have as big as a voice as the biggest states.

Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.

Basically a federal system is so hard to enforce when the people have such different ideologies.

Plus America and a good hundred million of them are backwards as fuck. Plus they hold the constitution as higher than the bible, but like the bible that text doesnt change with the times. Thank god the UK, Australia etc have an unwritten constitution that allows us to adapt to the times. The constitution of America is the worst thing to ever happen to them.


Lots of countries have constitutions that get changed with the times. Constitutions aren't written in stone.

Here in Ireland we've changed our constitution lots of times, most recently to repeal a ban on abortion and allow same-sex marriages.
Every change to our constitution must be ratified by the people in a referendum, not just by a bunch of prats on a supreme court bench.


leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:22:04 pm
What are the dems to do huh?  They only have the presidency, the house, and the senate.  What on earth could they possibly do?

At some point you have to draw that line and say - this is it.  Put it to the house and the senate and and challenge the likes of Manchin to shoot it down.  Then when his ilk are forced to show their colours you go to your constituency and say that you need them replaced with those who will do better. 

If all you do is offer platitudes & empty rhetoric then you might as-well sign your name to the decision.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:06:00 pm
They dont have the senate though, do they? Even with unusual unity they certainly dont have a supermajority. Theyre not like the republicans , theyre not ruled with an iron rod & are not all working to the same ends.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:07:23 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:06:00 pm
They dont have the senate though, do they? Even with unusual unity they certainly dont have a supermajority. Theyre not like the republicans , theyre not ruled with an iron rod & are not all working to the same ends.

Technically they have a majority as the VP decides a split vote, but with 2 or 3 democrats constantly voting along republican lines, they basically don't have anything
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:23:20 pm
Quote from: leroy on Today at 12:22:04 pm


At some point you have to draw that line and say - this is it. 

The far-rightists, the Christian fundamentalists and the politicians who pander to them have for tears been fighting their war with the gloves off and knuckledusters, whilst the moderates have been resolutely sticking to Queensbury Rules.

The result has been massive, coordinated programme of gerrymandering to give the increasingly far-right Repugnicans offices they should never have, and they use the education system to peddle their oppressive, puritannical poison.

And the Democrats have played it nice.

This SC ruling should be seen as a declaration of war by the backwards, oppression-loving scum far-right.

And the Democrats need to respond in kind.
Commie Bobbie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:41:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:23:20 pm
The far-rightists, the Christian fundamentalists and the politicians who pander to them have for tears been fighting their war with the gloves off and knuckledusters, whilst the moderates have been resolutely sticking to Queensbury Rules.

The result has been massive, coordinated programme of gerrymandering to give the increasingly far-right Repugnicans offices they should never have, and they use the education system to peddle their oppressive, puritannical poison.

And the Democrats have played it nice.

This SC ruling should be seen as a declaration of war by the backwards, oppression-loving scum far-right.

And the Democrats need to respond in kind.

There are probably people on here who have a better idea on how the Democrats can do such a thing, but history tells us all, that the Democrats will do nothing except expect their base to keep on voting them in.

The ballot box has failed the majority of Americans. That's not an opinion. That is a fact.
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:03:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:23:20 pm
The far-rightists, the Christian fundamentalists and the politicians who pander to them have for tears been fighting their war with the gloves off and knuckledusters, whilst the moderates have been resolutely sticking to Queensbury Rules.

Nah. The moderates (or Democratic leadership) have been going at it WWE style at anybody to the left of them, while praying for a stronger Republican Party (a la Nancy Pelosi). The moderates have assumed that cash is king, and that common ground can be found with those who hate them on a visceral level because everybody loves cash.
reddebs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:12:34 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:27:37 pm
Women are being advised to remove period tracking apps from their phones as the data could show conception dates which prosecutors could use to charge if the pregnancy doesn't make it to term...

Fertility clinics offering IVF could now have to limit access due to the risks of miscarriage...

Any natural miscarriage could be considered an illegal abortion

Atopic pregnancies could be considered abortion. 

Fuck America

What the actual fuck??  There's apps for this and women freely use them??
Talk about giving men or others the opportunity to control your life.

Im far too old to understand these backwards way of living now. 

FFS we fought, have been fighting for over a century to have the right to choose what happens to our own bodies and somebody thought this was a good way to move forward.

Fuck my life, I give up 🤷
cdav

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:09:44 pm
Could they just force the situation by taking it to the people- have a referendum on it if there is such strong support?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:18:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:09:44 pm
Could they just force the situation by taking it to the people- have a referendum on it if there is such strong support?
At the federal level, there exists no constitutional mechanism to allow for a legally binding referendum in the US.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:20:14 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:09:44 pm
Could they just force the situation by taking it to the people- have a referendum on it if there is such strong support?
 
That's kinda what they want."states rights",to decide,problem is these fuckhead right-wing types won't stop at their own state lines.You could probably offer these people free basic healthcare and they'd still vote against it.
lamad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:24:08 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:01:06 pm
Lots of countries have constitutions that get changed with the times. Constitutions aren't written in stone.

Here in Ireland we've changed our constitution lots of times, most recently to repeal a ban on abortion and allow same-sex marriages.
Every change to our constitution must be ratified by the people in a referendum, not just by a bunch of prats on a supreme court bench.
Second that. Since its inception in 1949 the German constitution (called "Grundgesetz", i.e. Basic Law, due to the historical development) has been changed 60 times. Changes have to be agreed on by an absolute two-thirds majority of both Parliament and Federal Council. Any of the fundamental rights in Articles 1 to 19 cannot be removed, but they can be expanded on or refined. The problem isn't about having a constitution or not.

Of course in the US some still believe themselves to live the Wild West where white men can wield their guns and do whatever they please, unfortunately added by some women, black and brown citizens and various minorities (because being a racist, homophobic, mysognistic and so forth asshole is not restricted to one specific gender or colour of skin). Or as someone on another forum I look at every now and again put it, after last week "for those people life begins with conception and ends with a gun".

And although it was clear this decision would come (and let's face it, it has been decades in the making), it still left me stunned and feeling physically sick - and I am not gonna lie, I cried last night after reading Moira Donegan's comment in the Guardian.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/24/overturning-roe-story-is-women-unfreedom
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:12:34 pm
...
Fuck my life, I give up 🤷
I am mostly a positive person, but with what's currently going on, it really feels bleak. Like one of my favourite fictional characters once said: "You see a light at the end of this ugly ass tunnel, I don't."
kennedy81

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:58:30 pm
Useful article outlining how the US got to this point. This is, and always has been about power. Power over women and liberals in particular.

How Americans lost their right to abortions: a victory for conservatives, 50 years in the making.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/24/how-americans-lost-federal-abortion-rights
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:12:56 pm
The most disturbing aspect yesterday was footage of young(ish) women hugging and dancing with apparent joy at the announcement.  Seen 3 of them hugging some guy in celebratory scenes.

Must make the pro-choice movement despair.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:26:20 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:12:56 pm
The most disturbing aspect yesterday was footage of young(ish) women hugging and dancing with apparent joy at the announcement.  Seen 3 of them hugging some guy in celebratory scenes.

Must make the pro-choice movement despair.

There were tons of them outside the supreme court celebrating and having a good ole time. The demons have been defeated, god is happy.
reddebs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:40:18 pm
It's like a real life Stepford Wives story.  Surely these aren't all redneck, religious nuts that have been brainwashed, most of them look like intelligent, educated women ffs.

Sorry for banging on about it but it's left me flabbergasted how backward this is and that females are actually agreeing with it.
SOHC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:26:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:40:18 pm
It's like a real life Stepford Wives story.  Surely these aren't all redneck, religious nuts that have been brainwashed, most of them look like intelligent, educated women ffs.

Sorry for banging on about it but it's left me flabbergasted how backward this is and that females are actually agreeing with it.

Christianity's a helluva drug
lamad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:34:31 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:40:18 pm
It's like a real life Stepford Wives story.  Surely these aren't all redneck, religious nuts that have been brainwashed, most of them look like intelligent, educated women ffs.

Sorry for banging on about it but it's left me flabbergasted how backward this is and that females are actually agreeing with it.
Same here, just can't wrap my head around it. As someone above said, it is a power grab for some, for others brainwashing is the only explanation. On that other forum (US based, but very feminist/liberal), one poster wrote that in Europe abortion is illegal for 90 percent of women. She (assuming the nickname Elizabeth was a female) got told off by several others, but you really wonder were some people get their information from. The lies and ignorant bubbles created by right wing, religious nutters and those hellbent on power, envy and greed - with all of it multiplied by the internet - work, which is dangerous and utterly frustrating.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:44:16 pm
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:34:31 pm
Same here, just can't wrap my head around it. As someone above said, it is a power grab for some, for others brainwashing is the only explanation. On that other forum (US based, but very feminist/liberal), one poster wrote that in Europe abortion is illegal for 90 percent of women. She (assuming the nickname Elizabeth was a female) got told off by several others, but you really wonder were some people get their information from. The lies and ignorant bubbles created by right wing, religious nutters and those hellbent on power, envy and greed - with all of it multiplied by the internet - work, which is dangerous and utterly frustrating.

I read one nut claiming that our Jock cousins put people in jail for having an abortion.I don't think that they believe it,they just don't give a fuck about lying,sick,twisted,evil c*nts that they are.
