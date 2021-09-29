Lots of countries have constitutions that get changed with the times. Constitutions aren't written in stone.



Here in Ireland we've changed our constitution lots of times, most recently to repeal a ban on abortion and allow same-sex marriages.

Every change to our constitution must be ratified by the people in a referendum, not just by a bunch of prats on a supreme court bench.



...

Fuck my life, I give up 🤷



Second that. Since its inception in 1949 the German constitution (called "Grundgesetz", i.e. Basic Law, due to the historical development) has been changed 60 times. Changes have to be agreed on by an absolute two-thirds majority of both Parliament and Federal Council. Any of the fundamental rights in Articles 1 to 19 cannot be removed, but they can be expanded on or refined. The problem isn't about having a constitution or not.Of course in the US some still believe themselves to live the Wild West where white men can wield their guns and do whatever they please, unfortunately added by some women, black and brown citizens and various minorities (because being a racist, homophobic, mysognistic and so forth asshole is not restricted to one specific gender or colour of skin). Or as someone on another forum I look at every now and again put it, after last week "for those people life begins with conception and ends with a gun".And although it was clear this decision would come (and let's face it, it has been decades in the making), it still left me stunned and feeling physically sick - and I am not gonna lie, I cried last night after reading Moira Donegan's comment in the Guardian.I am mostly a positive person, but with what's currently going on, it really feels bleak. Like one of my favourite fictional characters once said: "You see a light at the end of this ugly ass tunnel, I don't."