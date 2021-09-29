https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1540339085230968834

Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell  the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.



Gilead it is then if they dont get off their arses en masse in the autumn. Bleak as it getsFor all the stay at homes and folk who handed the keys to Trump to appoint all these extra fuckers. This is on you.We know now why the Christians turned a blind eye to how much of a wrongun Trump is. All to get to this point (+ these extra bits theyve got planned)Needs a blue wave to be able to appoint multiple judges to make these backward pricks irrelevant.