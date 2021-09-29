« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 71541 times)

Offline wemmick

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
Wow. I must say I was wrong. This court is opening a can of worms. Abortion rights will be jumbled mess. It may, however, give the federal government an opportunity to reinvent its role. The commerce clause will now play an important role in determining the degree to which states can curtail abortions--abortifacients by mail, traveling to other states, etc. It may be that the federal agencies can regulate abortion federal rights back into existence and side-step the states. I have never seen a court so devoid of legal intellectualism as this one. 
Offline KMKYWAP

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:39:16 pm
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1540339085230968834
Kyle Griffin
@kylegriffin1
Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell  the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Gilead it is then if they dont get off their arses en masse in the autumn. Bleak as it gets
For all the stay at homes and folk who handed the keys to Trump to appoint all these extra fuckers. This is on you.
We know now why the Christians turned a blind eye to how much of a wrongun Trump is. All to get to this point (+ these extra bits theyve got planned)
Needs a blue wave to be able to appoint multiple judges to make these backward pricks irrelevant.
Online Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
@danpfeiffer
Two of Donald Trumps nominees lied under oath about their views on Roe in order to secure confirmation.
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:19:20 pm
@danpfeiffer
Two of Donald Trumps nominees lied under oath about their views on Roe in order to secure confirmation.

No surprise there, confirmation hearings are just a formality anyway, the most useless things ever created.
Online Circa1892

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 04:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:19:20 pm
@danpfeiffer
Two of Donald Trumps nominees lied under oath about their views on Roe in order to secure confirmation.

Yeah but they also lied under oath about fucking everything and everyone knew it.

Yet another example of the Hilary is bad too either abstainers or Stein voters who let this happen.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm »
What a fucking country.
Offline Elmo!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
State of the States - a fucking state.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 04:44:08 pm »
But... But... The lesser of two evils is still evil. Fuck all those liberals and Democrats that refused to vote for Clinton back in 2016.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm »
Red states banning abortion so that the babies can be born, and in a few years grow up to be target practice for the gun nuts.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:39:16 pm
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1540339085230968834
Kyle Griffin
@kylegriffin1
Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell  the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Why haven't they indicted his insurrectionist wife yet? Now's as good a time as any.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:50:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:48:41 pm
Might as well lower the Stars and Stripes and put up the ISIS flag.

You say that. At least under Islamic faith abortion is permitted and before 120 days a foetus doesn't 'have a soul' so you are not 'killing' anything.

Under the Jewish faith abortion is permitted and if the mothers life is at stake then it is required.

This is purely Christian (more specifically Catholic) doctrine and it beyond fucked up

America has just set womens human rights back at least half a century and its no exaggeration to say America has taken a huge step back in it's development as a country.

Criminalising abortion is beyond abhorrent. 
Offline Samie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
And they say they are the greatest democracy on the planet.  ;D
Offline stewy17

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:29:13 pm
It wasn't unexpected, but it's made me feel physiclly sick.

This was literally my response on reading through the BBC live thread.

What a fucking horrific, backwards move. We've all got a fight on our hands to ensure womens rights, LGBT rights, childrens rights and human rights are protected. The world is going/is already absolutely batshit.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:58:00 pm »
I've just been venting at random medievalist knobheads on Twitter.

Religion is such an evil thing.

It's failed to make me feel any better   :'(
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm »
If I were a liberal state i would restrict abortions to people within the state and non republican voters.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
In all seriousness.

Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota all have immediate trigger laws that were enacted as soon as Roe was overturned

Idaho, Tennessee and Texas trigger laws all come into effect in 30 days

Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming also have trigger laws but they require a government process step to go into effect

I know this may not affect anyone but if it helps

https://mobile.twitter.com/laurenarankin/status/1540337557690470400
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:58:00 pm
I've just been venting at random medievalist knobheads on Twitter.

Religion is such an evil thing.

It's failed to make me feel any better   :'(

Can California and New York for example demand that their share of taxes don't go to - frankly more neanderthal states?
Online oldfordie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:50:57 pm
You say that. At least under Islamic faith abortion is permitted and before 120 days a foetus doesn't 'have a soul' so you are not 'killing' anything.

Under the Jewish faith abortion is permitted and if the mothers life is at stake then it is required.

This is purely Christian (more specifically Catholic) doctrine and it beyond fucked up

America has just set womens human rights back at least half a century and its no exaggeration to say America has taken a huge step back in it's development as a country.

Criminalising abortion is beyond abhorrent.
:no 
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:01:03 pm
Can California and New York for example demand that their share of taxes don't go to - frankly more neanderthal states?
If they were to secede, the rest of the US would be in serious economic trouble. Not that I am suggesting that secession is a realistic possibility.

Texas is also a very large economy. Even so, I understand that it is net recipient of tax revenues.
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 05:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:08:47 pm
If they were to secede, the rest of the US would be in serious economic trouble. Not that I am suggesting that secession is a realistic possibility.

Texas is also a very large economy. Even so, I understand that it is net recipient of tax revenues.

Chat shit etc.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm »
The land of the free.................
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
I'm so confused, they strike down Roe V Wade the same day they pass the first restrictive gun legislation in years

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61919752

Quote
The US Senate has passed a gun control bill - the most significant firearms legislation in nearly 30 years.

It imposes tougher checks on young buyers and encourages states to remove guns from people considered a threat.

In a rare bipartisan breakthrough on gun control measures, 15 Republicans joined Democrats in the Senate to approve the bill.

It still needs the endorsement of the lower house before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.

A vote in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is expected soon.

The president urged a quick vote "on this bipartisan bill" despite it falling far short of his demands. Gun control activists and most Democrats would also like to see far more stringent measures on gun control.


"Tonight, after 28 years of inaction, bipartisan members of Congress came together to heed the call of families across the country and passed legislation to address the scourge of gun violence in our communities," Mr Biden said.

The bill came after mass shootings last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a primary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 31 people dead.

The reforms include:

Tougher background checks for buyers younger than 21
$15bn (£12.2bn) in federal funding for mental health programs and school security upgrades
Funding to encourage states to implement "red flag" laws to remove firearms from people considered a threat
Closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole" by blocking gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners
President Biden has pushed for bigger reforms - including a ban on assault weapons, which were used in the Texas and Buffalo mass shootings - or at least an increase in the age at which they can be purchased.

The gunman in the Texas shooting is believed to have purchased two semi-automatic rifles days after turning 18.

Important milestone
The bill is also significant because it is the first time in decades that proposed reforms have received this level of support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Historically, efforts to strengthen US gun laws have been blocked by the Republican party.


All 50 Democrats, including the party's most conservative members, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, voted for the bill.

They were joined by deal-making Republicans, including the party's Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a traditional opponent of gun-control legislation.

Texas Senator John Cornyn became a leading Republican voice for a compromise deal in the wake of the Uvalde shooting
However, two-thirds of Senate Republicans opposed the legislation, and all of those who backed it - except for Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Indiana's Todd Young - will not face voters in November this year or have announced their intention not to seek re-election.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is widely tipped to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, condemned the bill as an attempt to "try to disarm law-abiding citizens rather than take serious measures to protect our children".

Gun safety group March For Our Lives - founded by survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida - welcomed the advancement of the bill.

"We know there's A LOT more work to be done to end this epidemic. But a lot of hard work got us to tonight. We refuse to quit or be silenced. Ending gun violence is the fight of our lifetime," the group tweeted.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has opposed the bill, and argued that it will not stop the violence.

Why is gun control such a big deal?
There are an estimated 393 million firearms currently in the US.

It has the highest rate of firearms deaths among the world's wealthy nations - more than 20,900 people have been killed in gun violence in the US this year, including through homicide and suicide, according to Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

But it is also a country where many cherish gun rights that are protected by the Constitution's Second Amendment to "keep and bear arms".

The last significant federal gun control legislation was passed in 1994, banning the manufacture for civilian use of assault rifles and large capacity magazines - but it expired a decade later.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law restricting who can legally carry a gun - effectively expanding gun rights.

Although polls indicate a majority of Americans support gun control efforts, many Republican senators represent states with large pro-gun communities.

And the Republican voters whose support they need to win primary elections - the selection process within each party - are even more opposed to reform.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:59:14 pm
If I were a liberal state i would restrict abortions to people within the state and non republican voters.
Non gun owners only
Online Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 05:30:29 pm »
Jonah Ryan weighs in

@timothycsimons
everyone is freaking out but calm down abortion is still legal republicans just want it to happen in elementary schools
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm »
It's a nice speech Biden, you're the fucking president DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!!!

"Go out and Vote"

*sigh.
Online Circa1892

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:43:11 pm
It's a nice speech Biden, you're the fucking president DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!!!

"Go out and Vote"

*sigh.

Ultimately he can do a lot more if they control the senate (or at least dont lose it)
Offline Caligula?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:43:11 pm
It's a nice speech Biden, you're the fucking president DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!!!

"Go out and Vote"

*sigh.

I keep seeing this, but what do you want him to do? Have people not heard of a separation of powers? He can't do a damn thing about it.
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 05:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:47:49 pm
I keep seeing this, but what do you want him to do? Have people not heard of a separation of powers? He can't do a damn thing about it.

I know i'm just fucking frustrated, but the answer can't be just "go out and vote"
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 05:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:48:41 pm
I know i'm just fucking frustrated, but the answer can't be just "go out and vote"


They should be burning shit.

You cannot sit back and allow half a dozen crooked religious nutters to do what they've done,let them getaway with this and they will also do what they've long been planning.
Online Circa1892

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:48:41 pm
I know i'm just fucking frustrated, but the answer can't be just "go out and vote"

The answer is to enact radical change. Splitting California into (at least) two states (which would still be massive), statehood for Puerto Rico, adding two new justices (I mean in an ideal world youd have term limits also to mirror the Presidency).

In order to even think about any of those they need more senators.

Other necessary moves include the Jan 6th commission going in hard on those responsible.
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 05:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:51:48 pm
The answer is to enact radical change. Splitting California into (at least) two states (which would still be massive), statehood for Puerto Rico, adding two new justices (I mean in an ideal world youd have term limits also to mirror the Presidency).

In order to even think about any of those they need more senators.

Other necessary moves include the Jan 6th commission going in hard on those responsible.

The Jan 6th commission has already said it's not going to make any recommendation as to punishment, it's up to the DOJ to follow up.
Online Shankly998

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 06:01:04 pm »
Democrats only have themselves to blame they should have codified Roe v Wade into law a long time ago.
Perfect time to do it was in the Obama years people could see Republicans had gone off the deep end and he had a supermajority but it wasn't deemed important enough to do...
Online jillc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
Absolute disgrace, of a decision. Fancy a state thinking it has the right to dictate what a woman can do with her body. It is a step back to the darkest of times, which is the next right which will be stolen from people. The only thing this will achieve is to drive abortion underground and no good can come of that.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 06:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:48:41 pm
I know i'm just fucking frustrated, but the answer can't be just "go out and vote"

It's worked for the Republicans. It's taken decades of disciplined voting at every level for them to get to this point. No waiting to be inspired by a candidate or policy platform or only bothering to vote once every four years, just consistently trotting to the polls and unquestioningly voting R. 
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 06:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:16 pm
And they say they are the greatest democracy on the planet.  ;D
The country is just totally fucked, with the age of the Supreme Court judges, unless someone shoots the fuckers - how ironic that would be by the way, it will get worse and worse for years to come
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:09:47 pm
Chat shit etc.
I don't follow, Bobbie. ???
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:43:11 pm
It's a nice speech Biden, you're the fucking president DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!!!

"Go out and Vote"

*sigh.
What, precisely, would you have him do?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 06:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:51:48 pm
The answer is to enact radical change. Splitting California into (at least) two states (which would still be massive), statehood for Puerto Rico, adding two new justices (I mean in an ideal world youd have term limits also to mirror the Presidency).

In order to even think about any of those they need more senators.

Other necessary moves include the Jan 6th commission going in hard on those responsible.
If you create two new justices (which probably has to happen) when another Trump gets elected he will create two more to restore the balance.  It's a joke that the justice system is so politicised.

Totally agree on the term limit though
Online kcbworth

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 06:01:04 pm
Democrats only have themselves to blame

Not true at all
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:15:40 pm
If you create two new justices (which probably has to happen) when another Trump gets elected he will create two more to restore the balance.  It's a joke that the justice system is so politicised.

Totally agree on the term limit though
The number of SC justices is not fixed in the Constitution. And the number of justices has varied over time.
