Texas going worryingly more right wing



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/20/texas-republican-party-adopts-far-right-positions?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



Don't think it's as simple as that.Yes, the Texas Republican Party is going more right wing, which is certainly worrying, considering the stronghold they have in the various levels of government.But Texas as a state, when looking at the population and voting trends of the people, is not getting more right wing.