In case anyone was in any doubt that he's a horrible little turd, here's murderer Kyle Rittenhouse:Pity the scumbag didn't blow his own meagre brains out when he fell over.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"