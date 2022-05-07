Manchin, Collins and McConnell complaining about the Women's Health Protection Act going beyond Roe v Wade are correct.



Roe v Wade should be considered the floor; not the ceiling of abortion legislation.



The WHPA properly situates abortion as a healthcare issue and takes it largely outside the realm of the personhood argument (though I think the bill should have gone further by prohibiting any ban against abortion - it still allows abortion bans after 23 weeks).



Some of the things that the WHPA would have banned: (a) six-week and 20-week bans on abortions; (b) policies, like ultrasound requirements, counseling with inaccurate information and waiting periods, that attempt to make it more burdensome to obtain an abortion.



The WHPA does not force doctors to perform abortions against their religious convictions, no matter what Collins wants to say. It gives them a statutory right to perform abortions up to 23 weeks (fetal viability).



It's not so much the ban on abortions that these 3 idiots are against; it's the extra stuff that feeds their conservative base - i.e. the theatrics of anti-abortion - forcing women to undergo ultrasounds and invasive procedures, forcing them to listen to inaccurate information about abortion before they can go through with the process, the waiting periods (which potentially forces them to have abortions later during their pregnancy at great risk to their own health) and informing the parents of minor children if their child gets an abortion.



Without these extras, there would be no need for their base to be lining up and picketing outside abortion clinics.



The fucking irony of Manchin saying he does not support abortion rights when he voted against extending the Child benefits that were part of their Covid relief measures. Benefits that took millions of children out of poverty.



I get Schumer wanting to have a public record of how each senator voted, but he should have also ensured that the benefits and limitations of this bill were clearly understood by the public.



Otherwise, it's going to be viewed as a simple vote against Roe v Wade and it would allow those like Collins to claim that she is supporting Roe v Wade, while doing nothing of that sort.











