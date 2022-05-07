« previous next »
Re: The state of Gilead. How Has America Got To Now?
May 7, 2022, 03:56:58 pm
Quote from: jambutty on May  7, 2022, 03:40:50 pm
My final word.

For the unaware, the U.S. is a litigious society.

Every issue, medical or otherwise, is subject to lawsuit and appeal after appeal until it reaches a Supreme Court.

If it ever gets to the SCOTUS it is determined to be Constitutional or not.

Over and out.  ;)

And for 50ys it was.

I'd be fuming if I were a Yank.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 7, 2022, 05:02:21 pm
"Domestic supply of infants"seems to be a thing trending with the SCOTUS this morning.Parts of this country are beyond fucked.Seriously think some of the so called blue states need to push back on these right wing religious hicks.New England Republic.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 8, 2022, 09:49:42 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May  7, 2022, 05:02:21 pm
"Domestic supply of infants"seems to be a thing trending with the SCOTUS this morning.Parts of this country are beyond fucked.Seriously think some of the so called blue states need to push back on these right wing religious hicks.New England Republic.

Unfortunately the founding fathers decided in their infinite wisdom to give the likes of Idaho the same amount of votes in the senate as California.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 10, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
Quote
Just a reminder: because of non-proportional representation and demographics: in order to break the filibuster and overcome the R+6-7 bias in the Senate, Democrats would need to win 3 straight elections by 19 points to make abortion legal nationally. 1/n

They need to win the national vote several times in a row by 5+ points to have a shot at breaking even.

Most forecasters look at the 2024 landscape, and don't think there's much of a chance for Democrats to hold the Senate past the 2024 election. 2/n

Mitch McConnell has promised that if Republicans regain control of the Senate in 2022, that he will not let Biden put any more Supreme Court justices on the bench. He would keep seats open for up to 6 years if he had to. 3/n

Starting in January 2023, there is probably no meaningful hope of changing the composition of the court.

It is estimated that the US's already sky high maternal mortality rate will rise by 21% as a result of Dobbs v. Jackson. 4/n

Most states are so gerrymandered that changing the composition of the state legislature is effectively impossible. The GOP has been able to maintain super majorities in the WI legislature despite losing elections by up to 10 points. 5/n

Because SCOTUS has approved political gerrymanders vis GIll, in most states that ban abortion there is no realistic hope of reversing these bans by voting out the incumbents who put the bans in place.

Only 8% of US House seats are competitive due to gerrymandering. 6/n

A few states allow voter initiated ballot initiatives or state constitutional amendments. However, SCOTUS has allowed state legislatures to effectively overturn them. Example: Floridians voted to restore the voting rights of felons overwhelmingly. 7/n

The (gerrymandered) state legislature turned around and passed a law requiring felons to prove they have paid all court fees before rights can be restored. Problem is, records in Florida are so sloppy that it is effectively impossible to do so. 8/n

This requirements was as fair as a 1950's literacy test to vote, and thus the ballot initiative was thwarted by politicians who cannot be voted out of office, aided and abetted by a SCOTUS put in place by Presidents who lost the popular vote. 9/n

There are VERY few good options for bringing back abortion rights after Dobbs v. Jackson. The US political and legal system is so broken that it is completely immune to the will of the people. A lot of legal minded folks can see the writing on the wall. 10/n

The loss of an implied right to privacy under the 4th amendment, and institutionalizing the Glucksberg Test is likely the end of guaranteed access to birth control, same sex marriage, and the return of sodomy laws throughout the US South (at least 12 states). 11/n

AT the same time, LGBT people are being labeled pedophiles and groomers, our trans children are being taken away by the state, and our existences obscenity. It's not hard to see a future where Texas is has banned SSM again and is yanking kids from loving LGBT homes. 12/n

We can already see that the GOP wants to ban abortion throughout the US in 2025 by ending the filibuster and passing a national law. GOP legislators are talking about women being prevented from leaving states to get abortions elsewhere. 13/n

Other states are passing fetal personhood amendments that would potentially allow states like Texas to reach into blue states where abortion remains legal (e.g. New Mexico) to prosecute doctors in NM who provide abortions to Texans (possibly under the felony murder rule) 14/n

This sets the US up for the nightmare scenario of red states demanding extradition of women, doctors, and LGBT people who have fled to other states to escape the tyranny of religiously conservative red states that are no longer functioning democracies. 15/n

Yes, this is basically lining up the court for a Dred Scott II decision.

It also sets up the scenario where persecuted people don't stop at a blue state: the end of the line is Canada.

So what happens when the Trumpist US gives Canada the ultimatum: extradite them or else? 16/n

Anyone who studies this is well aware that the US has basically stopped being a functioning Democracy, and that it's only going to get worse from here. The right wing populist GOP is clearly telegraphing where it wants to go: permanent minoritarian Christian nationalist rule 17/n

People who don't study this within this analytical framework, but understand broadly that losing Roe v. Wade is bad and it FEELS like we're heading towards the Republic of Gilead, are rightly alarmed: they may not be conscious of all these things, but they sense the trend. 18/n

And they grasp in a general sense where this goes (though not the specifics)

We're heading towards either a corrupt, authoritarian dystopian nightmare for women, LGBT people, and non-Christians, or a fracturing of the US that ends the American experiment permanently 19/n

Unless these more than one HUGE black swan events, those are basically the options on the table. Pick one.

But somehow, institutionalists want to deny the facts of the situation as I detailed them. 20/n

They demand everyone behave as if voting and protests in designated zones is their best chance to change things, when anyone with a lick of analytic sense can clearly see that the GOP and SCOTUS DGAF about what the majority of the population want. 21/n

They're oblivious to the fact that these systems have failed, and that the public can no longer show their displeasure by voting incumbents out of office, put in different judges, pass ballot initiatives.

The GOP, and SCOTUS, know protests have no effect. 22/n

Which brings me to my point: I look at the hand wringing over the supposed optics of peaceful protesting outside of Kavanaugh's home, and want to put my head through my desk.

This is a mild escalation of things. 23/n

If they're so worried about the decorum, they should be be focused on the reasons WHY people have felt that protesting in front of the court is effectless. It's like complaining that about the fire department using axes in your house when it's burning to the ground. 24/n

Yeah, it's destructive, but way worse than what's happening in the bigger picture.

And the big picture for the US is ****ing terrifying. 25/n

https://twitter.com/BrynnTannehill/status/1523647950324649984

The US is fucked, isn't it? Hand wringing over due process is useless when the systems themselves are completely broken.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 10, 2022, 01:05:51 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May 10, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
https://twitter.com/BrynnTannehill/status/1523647950324649984

The US is fucked, isn't it? Hand wringing over due process is useless when the systems themselves are completely broken.

Trump showed how fucked the system really is.



Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 11, 2022, 07:10:16 pm



    :no
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 11, 2022, 07:32:46 pm
I watched the video,2 racist beta twats intimidating school girls whilst trying to look tough.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 11, 2022, 09:49:35 pm
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/05/11/us/abortion-roe-v-wade-senate-vote

Quote
In a defeat that was all but inevitable, Senate Democrats failed to advance legislation intended to protect abortion access nationwide even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.


Republicans block a bill to protect abortion access, squelching a bid to act before Roe is overturned.

Democrats tried and failed on Wednesday to push forward legislation to safeguard abortion rights nationwide, as Republicans and one Democrat in the Senate blocked an effort to enshrine the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent in federal law after a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggested it was about to be overturned.

On a vote of 51 to 49, Democrats fell short of the 60 votes they would have needed to take up sweeping legislation to guarantee abortion access and explicitly bar a wide array of restrictions.

The outcome was never in doubt, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the deep partisan differences over abortion rights. But Democrats pressed ahead anyway, hoping that the vote would help them portray Republicans as extremists and persuade voters that they needed to elect more Democrats in November if they hoped to preserve abortion and other rights.

Republicans, who unanimously opposed the measure, were joined by one Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who broke with his party to vote against taking up the bill. Mr. Manchin, who opposes abortion rights, said the legislation was overly broad, noting that it would go substantially further than simply codifying Roe and warning that it would expand abortion.

The action pushed the issue out of the realm of policymaking in Washington, where congressional Democrats and President Biden now lack a viable legislative path forward to preserve Roe, and to the forefront of the political debate with midterm congressional elections only months away.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, called the vote one of the most important weve taken in decades.

Before the day is over, every member of this body will make a choice, Mr. Schumer said Wednesday morning from the Senate floor. Vote to protect the fundamental rights of women across the country, or stand with five conservative justices ready to destroy these rights in one fell swoop.

The Womens Health Protection Act would have protected abortion access nationwide, going far beyond simply codifying Roe, the landmark Supreme Court decision that in 1973 legalized abortion across the country. It would explicitly prohibit a long list of abortion restrictions, including some that have been enacted by states since Roe was decided and that have severely limited access to the procedure.

Even as they work to avoid a backlash against their party ahead of the midterms, Republicans did not shy away from the abortion debate on Wednesday, seeking to cast the bill as radical and describing Democrats goal as legalizing abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy with no limits.

Today, Democrats have decided to line up behind an extreme and radical abortion policy, Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the minority leader, said on Wednesday.

The legislation, he said, goes way, way beyond codifying the status quo; it would roll back many existing laws.

Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, who proposed a narrower bill to codify Roe, said the Democratic bill was championed by far-left activists.

Still, Democrats were on track to end the day with the headline they wanted voters to read: that Republicans had blocked their effort to safeguard abortion access. Polls show a solid majority of voters support abortion rights, though they also reflect substantial backing for at least some limits on the procedure. 

Mr. Schumer was clear that short of passing legislation, he wanted to show Americans where every single U.S. senator stands on the issue. He warned on Wednesday that if Republicans won control of the Senate in November, they would outlaw abortion nationwide.

A national ban on abortion is the extreme of the extremes, and it is now possible in a Republican Senate, he said, noting that Mr. McConnell had said as much last week.

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it strongly supported passing the legislation, saying the urgency has never been greater. In a signal of the administrations support for the legislation, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote in her role as president of the Senate, even though she had no tiebreaking vote to cast.

The president looks forward to working with Congress throughout the legislative process and signing the Womens Health Protection Act into law, the administration said in a statement that made no mention of the fact that the bill had no path to passage.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 11, 2022, 10:58:34 pm
Manchin, Collins and McConnell complaining about the Women's Health Protection Act going beyond Roe v Wade are correct.

Roe v Wade should be considered the floor; not the ceiling of abortion legislation.

The WHPA properly situates abortion as a healthcare issue and takes it largely outside the realm of the personhood argument (though I think the bill should have gone further by prohibiting any ban against abortion - it still allows abortion bans after 23 weeks). 

Some of the things that the WHPA would have banned: (a) six-week and 20-week bans on abortions; (b) policies, like ultrasound requirements, counseling with inaccurate information and waiting periods, that attempt to make it more burdensome to obtain an abortion.

The WHPA does not force doctors to perform abortions against their religious convictions, no matter what Collins wants to say. It gives them a statutory right to perform abortions up to 23 weeks (fetal viability).

It's not so much the ban on abortions that these 3 idiots are against; it's the extra stuff that feeds their conservative base - i.e. the theatrics of anti-abortion - forcing women to undergo ultrasounds and invasive procedures, forcing them to listen to inaccurate information about abortion before they can go through with the process, the waiting periods (which potentially forces them to have abortions later during their pregnancy at great risk to their own health) and informing the parents of minor children if their child gets an abortion.

Without these extras, there would be no need for their base to be lining up and picketing outside abortion clinics. 

The fucking irony of Manchin saying he does not support abortion rights when he voted against extending the Child benefits that were part of their Covid relief measures. Benefits that took millions of children out of poverty.

I get Schumer wanting to have a public record of how each senator voted, but he should have also ensured that the benefits and limitations of this bill were clearly understood by the public.

Otherwise, it's going to be viewed as a simple vote against Roe v Wade and it would allow those like Collins to claim that she is supporting Roe v Wade, while doing nothing of that sort.





Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 01:18:11 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May 10, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
The US is fucked, isn't it? Hand wringing over due process is useless when the systems themselves are completely broken.

No it's okay, a couple of the US posters on here have asked the people in their street and none of them will stand for it. Crisis averted.

But to be frank, it could well be. The conclusions in that thread aren't necessarily 100% accurate, but there's precious little happening to convince anyone otherwise. If we assume this Right Wing hegemony to be inevitable within a generation or two, then what form does 'the resistance' take? Do we see an inverted attempt at secession, with the North East and California etc trying to break away from this new America? Losing the economical input of both would surely be a death knell to that big middle bit where the states start with 'I' or 'O'.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 05:47:52 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on May  8, 2022, 09:49:42 pm
Unfortunately the founding fathers decided in their infinite wisdom to give the likes of Idaho the same amount of votes in the senate as California.
The same founding fathers who declared "We hold these truths to be self evident. That all men are created equal That they are endowned by their creator
with certain unalienable rights that among these are life liberty and the pursuit of happiness...A bunch of slaveholders wrote that.  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 05:54:49 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on May  8, 2022, 09:49:42 pm
Unfortunately the founding fathers decided in their infinite wisdom to give the likes of Idaho the same amount of votes in the senate as California.

How when did they decide how many points each state was worth in the electoral college
How can the popular vote not declare the winner in a 2 horse race?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 06:21:41 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on May 12, 2022, 05:47:52 pm
The same founding fathers who declared "We hold these truths to be self evident. That all men are created equal That they are endowned by their creator
with certain unalienable rights that among these are life liberty and the pursuit of happiness...A bunch of slaveholders wrote that.  ;D


Slaves weren't people/men in those days. Durrr.



Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 06:43:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 12, 2022, 05:54:49 pm
How when did they decide how many points each state was worth in the electoral college
How can the popular vote not declare the winner in a 2 horse race?

Isn't the electoral college just equivalent to the house and the senate together (plus a couple for DC, but zero for any of the non-state territories)? In practice, this gives the smaller states outsized influence in Presidential elections.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 12, 2022, 06:21:41 pm

Slaves weren't people/men in those days. Durrr.


Or were legally 3/5ths of a person.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 06:50:52 pm
Quote from: Riquende on May 12, 2022, 06:43:07 pm
Isn't the electoral college just equivalent to the house and the senate together (plus a couple for DC, but zero for any of the non-state territories)? In practice, this gives the smaller states outsized influence in Presidential elections.

Or were legally 3/5ths of a person.

No idea mate I just know different stated gets you more points and its not based on population. Clinton got more voted than Trump but still lost.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 12, 2022, 09:54:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 12, 2022, 06:50:52 pm
No idea mate I just know different stated gets you more points and its not based on population. Clinton got more voted than Trump but still lost.

The electoral college is based on each states population but you can win the electoral college while losing the popular vote if you win narrowly in certain key states while your opponent wins big in a state like California.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 13, 2022, 09:34:21 am
The real problem in the US is that every state gets two senators no matter the size of it`s population. So Idaho (pop 1.9m) has the same say as California (pop. nearly 40m) in the Senate, for example.

I think we should bring that to the UK. Cracking idea.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 13, 2022, 09:39:43 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on May 12, 2022, 09:54:28 pm
The electoral college is based on each states population but you can win the electoral college while losing the popular vote if you win narrowly in certain key states while your opponent wins big in a state like California.

I didnt realise that, maybe I watch too much John Oliver. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 13, 2022, 12:59:57 pm
The electoral college is a bit biased towards smaller states in that each state is guaranteed one House and two Senate seats. This means that any state will automatically have three votes in the EC. Otherwise I believe it's not completely proportional, but very close to it. With Florida and Texas growing in population at the expense of New York and Illinois, the EC will be more friendly to Republican candidates moving forward. California loses one but that's replaced by Oregon and Colorado gains one from Minnesota so on that side there's no net difference.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 13, 2022, 03:41:34 pm
The right seize power everywhere that's how

Money beats soul

Dollar dollar, yeah, yeah
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 15, 2022, 05:54:15 pm
Quote
'Those are babies too': Nebraska's GOP governor plans to outlaw abortion exceptions for rape and incest victims


During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) made it perfectly clear that, if Roe v Wade is overturned by the conservative Supreme Court as expected, he doesn't want to see any exceptions made for victims of rape or incest.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, the lawmaker brushed aside concerns about victims of horrific crimes being forced to give birth.

With Nebraska having just failed to pass a so-called "trigger law" that would ban abortions entirely, host Bash asked, "The abortion ban you tried to pass did not include any exceptions for rape or incest, then added, "Can you clarify: do you think that the state of Nebraska should require a young girl who was raped to carry that pregnancy to term?

Ricketts replied by labeling his state as a "pro-life satte" before adding, "Those are babies, too. If Roe v. Wade -- a horrible constitutional decision -- gets overturned by the Supreme Court, which were hopeful of, here in Nebraska well take further steps to protect those preborn babies."

Including in the case of rape or incest? the CNN host pressed.

Theyre still babies, too. Yes, theyre still babies," he replied before adding, "I will work with our speaker of the legislature to have a special session and do more to protect preborn babies."



https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1525834166335684610
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 16, 2022, 04:57:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 15, 2022, 05:54:15 pm


Mental. Some states need intervening because that's just vomit-inducing, still GOP molly-coddling their neanderthal base.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 16, 2022, 07:50:16 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on May 16, 2022, 04:57:23 pm
Mental. Some states need intervening because that's just vomit-inducing, still GOP molly-coddling their neanderthal base.
 

Not just the gop, the god botherers are fucking everywhere,seperation of church and state my arse those fuckers will never stop telling folk what to do.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 18, 2022, 04:09:31 am
Madison Cawthorn lost his seat tonight in the NC primary.  :wave

MTG next, hopefully.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 18, 2022, 12:55:29 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 18, 2022, 04:09:31 am
Madison Cawthorn lost his seat tonight in the NC primary.  :wave

MTG next, hopefully.

Hopefully this is a sign of GOP voters regaining some sense (i know). Was his rival a MAGAnaut type, or just your regular low-tax, small government republican?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 18, 2022, 02:13:38 pm
Hopefully this is a sign of GOP voters regaining some sense (i know). Was his rival a MAGAnaut type, or just your regular low-tax, small government republican?

It varies by race probably. Cawthorns scandal-ridden and disliked by his own party.

JD Vance, who was very much a never-Trumper, pivoted towards Trump and won the Ohio Senate primary a couple of weeks ago.  Last night, Dr. Oz (Trump-backed) and Dave McCormick are going to a recount in PA (the late surging Kathy Barnette, who was part of Jan 6, finished with respectable total in 3rd).  Barnette and Oz combined for a good chunk of the votes.  The primary for the governors race was won by a Big Lie supporter who was at Jan 6.

Even in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin got the nomination through a convention/delegates system and not a regular primary.  He threaded the needle well during the general campaign where another candidate mightve been a liability, but it shows how the party establishment worries about how these primaries turn out (to be fair, it was a problem well before Trump with 2012 being the year where the GOP screwed over itself in Senate primaries).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 18, 2022, 03:41:25 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on May 18, 2022, 12:55:29 pm
Hopefully this is a sign of GOP voters regaining some sense (i know). Was his rival a MAGAnaut type, or just your regular low-tax, small government republican?

Apparently 7 rivals, but the guy who won was a more traditional politician type. Also the younger group who came out and got behind Cawthorn didn't vote in the same intensity in the party primary. Post Trump I feel like politics is going back to normal a bit.

Will only see for how long if Trump decides to run again. The Republican primary is such a huge deal IMO. Biden is a president at all wrong times Post Covid money causing inflation, last days of afghanistan, ukraine war affecting food supply. I think he is so tainted he will not win the next election and any republican will win. If Trump wins the primary I see a nasty fight ahead.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 18, 2022, 03:41:59 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 18, 2022, 04:09:31 am
Madison Cawthorn lost his seat tonight in the NC primary.  :wave

MTG next, hopefully.
Lost his seat, how's he going to get around.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 18, 2022, 05:36:27 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on May 18, 2022, 03:41:59 pm
Lost his seat, how's he going to get around.

ba dum dum tish
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 19, 2022, 11:06:26 pm
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said our founding fathers came to destroy American Indians homes and their land to secure our right to worship Jesus freely.
Says the native Americans sacrificed themselves for the freedom we have today.
This is an actual political candidate, not a random internet nut job ffs.

Video inside.
https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1527320534207193091
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1430 on: May 20, 2022, 09:31:28 am »

America was indeed founded by zealots who fled persecution in order to be free to persecute others elsewhere.

Fortunately, the founding fathers used reason & morality (for the times) to produce the constitution and bill of rights when the United States came to being. Not that it actually helped the native americans, other people of colour, or the poor in general. To use the constitution to justify genocide and promote a christian theocracy is, however, out of order.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 24, 2022, 09:26:06 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 24, 2022, 10:19:29 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 24, 2022, 09:26:06 pm
The Supreme Court Just Said That Evidence of Innocence Is Not Enough

Umm What?

https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-supreme-court-just-said-in-in-shinn-v-ramirez-that-evidence-of-innocence-is-not-enough
The US legal system is fucked up. I read (and can thoroughly recommend) Just Mercy - A Story of Justice and Redemption, a memoir by Bryan Stevenson a few years ago. A gut wrenching but brilliant read on legal injustices in The South. But, obviously, such injustices are not limited to there. It has been made into a film too, available on Netflix - not sure about the UK.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Just_Mercy_(book)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 26, 2022, 05:39:32 am
I see Trump backed David Perdue has been well & truly humiliated in the Georgia Primary, Perdue was that far behind, he was defeated before half of the votes were counted.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 29, 2022, 03:37:59 pm
Federalism for Dummies
Posted on November 1, 2017 by forloveofgodandcountry
by Diane Rufino, Oct. 31, 2017

Federalism is the key design feature of our government system here in the United States, as established by the US Constitution, and therefore is something everyone should understand. I thought Id try to make it easy and visual for people to understand.

Federalism is defined as a compound mode of government, with a general government (the central or federal government) and regional governments (state governments) combined into a single political system. Each government is considered a separate and independent sovereign. A sovereign is defined as a group or body having the supreme authority to rule over the inhabitants within its borders and to make decisions concerning the jurisdictions safety and security. Another term, therefore, for federalism is dual sovereignty.



In the picture above, taken on Halloween, the silver bowls represent two equal sovereigns  each with supreme authority over the tasks and responsibilities delegated to it. The candy represents those tasks and responsibilities. The bowl on the left represents the federal government, with only a few tasks and responsibilities. These are expressly delegated and enumerated in Articles I  III in the Constitution. The bowl on the right is the state government, which retains the vast reserve of governmental powers. The tasks and responsibilities reserved to the states are so numerous that they could not be listed or enumerated, and instead are lumped together as reserved powers in the Tenth Amendment.

The Tenth Amendment reads: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

So next time you think that the federal government has unlimited power, two things will help put things into perspective for you  the picture of the two bowls of Halloween candy and the simple words of the Tenth Amendment.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
May 31, 2022, 03:21:36 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May 10, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
https://twitter.com/BrynnTannehill/status/1523647950324649984

The US is fucked, isn't it?

To answer your question, pretty much. Time to break up this party and send everyone their separate ways. It's been fun.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:40:23 am
January 6 hearings set to have 6 televised sessions, including 2 in primetime, beginning Thursday June 9th.

We'll see how it goes.

Supreme Court rulings will also likely have an impact on the political atmosphere during this time.
