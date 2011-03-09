« previous next »
Offline Alan_X

  RAWK Staff
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,718
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1360 on: May 5, 2022, 04:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  5, 2022, 03:48:36 pm
The right to abortion must be based on those things you list in the first para but you still need a spot in the legal framework to put it. Bear in mind that there is no point in writing laws that are unconstitutional. By way of analogy, you need cars to be safe for people but it's up to engineers to design those safety features so they operate as designed while not hampering the other functions of the car.

The problem various modern legal systems have encountered is how to shoehorn "new" rights into old legal frameworks. Clearly there is no provision in the US Constitution allowing abortion so if you want abortion, you need to root that right in *some* legal framework. This is where RBG and Roe disagreed, for example. She felt it would be a less vulnerable right if it were classified as a gender equality issue, whereas Roe framed it as a privacy issue. Neither "right" is in the Constitution, which is why the Roe judges were criticised for being "activist" (which I take to mean not burying your head in the sand and pretending it's the 18th century).

Abortion is a medical procedure. Why does the US Constitution need to say anything about aboprtion when as far as I;m aware it has nothing to say about any other medical procedure? The Right to Privacy in the 14th Amendment is actually the most appropriate in the sense that 'privacy' means the ability to do what the fuck you want with your own body as long as it doesn't affect anyone else.

The only reason Roe v Wade was necessary is because of the desperate need for the religious and conservative right to meddle in the lives of others.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1361 on: May 5, 2022, 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May  5, 2022, 04:42:55 pm
Abortion is a medical procedure. Why does the US Constitution need to say anything about aboprtion when as far as I;m aware it has nothing to say about any other medical procedure? The Right to Privacy in the 14th Amendment is actually the most appropriate in the sense that 'privacy' means the ability to do what the fuck you want with your own body as long as it doesn't affect anyone else.

The whole argument is about whether in fact it does involve someone else.

Let's say a woman is due to give birth tomorrow, everything looks good and the baby will survive outside the womb with no difficulty. Can the woman abort the baby today, just because she feels like it?
Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1362 on: May 5, 2022, 05:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  5, 2022, 04:50:35 pm
The whole argument is about whether in fact it does involve someone else.

Let's say a woman is due to give birth tomorrow, everything looks good and the baby will survive outside the womb with no difficulty. Can the woman abort the baby today, just because she feels like it?
An extreme argument, surely? The baby is nearly born and no Dr would help her.
Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1363 on: May 5, 2022, 05:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  5, 2022, 04:50:35 pm
The whole argument is about whether in fact it does involve someone else.

Let's say a woman is due to give birth tomorrow, everything looks good and the baby will survive outside the womb with no difficulty. Can the woman abort the baby today, just because she feels like it?

I'm just trying to conceptualize your scenario. So a woman is going to endanger her own health just because "she feels like it"? If you're waiting to abort until the day before delivery then you're suicidal. If we're going to talk late-term abortions, let us at least be realistic about it.

The same woman is the subject of both articles: https://www.denverpost.com/2019/10/13/late-abortion-women-2020/ and https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/how-abortion-law-in-new-york-will-change-and-how-it-wont

From the New Yorker article:

Quote
The vast majority of abortions take place in the first trimester. Fewer than ten per cent of abortions occur at fourteen weeks or later, and, according to the Guttmacher Institute, only slightly more than one per cent of abortions are performed at twenty-one weeks or later. Given how rare late-term abortion is, few elected officials are willing to risk the political costs of making it a cause. Late-term abortion makes many people deeply uncomfortable: at that point in a pregnancy, we are no longer talking about a lime-size fetus that hardly resembles a person.

Doctors who perform late-term abortions have wrestled with the profound difficulties of fetal personhood; they have arguably done so to a greater extent than anyone else. Several years ago, I interviewed Dr. Susan Robinson, a now-retired late-term-abortion provider in New Mexico who appeared in the documentary After Tiller, about the only four doctors in the U.S. who, at the time the film was made, openly performed late-term abortions. (Dr. George Tiller, who previously had been part of that group, was murdered by an anti-abortion activist, in 2009.) Robinson told me that, in her practice, she used whatever terms her patients used. If she refers to it as her baby, Ill refer to it as her baby, she said. If shes named the baby, Ill use the babys name, too. She would ask patients, particularly those who were there because of fetal anomalies, if they wanted to hold their baby, and if they wanted footprints. She would cry with them and pray with them. I mean, imagine being six months pregnant and finding out your babys missing half its brain, and youve got this nursery youve painted at home, youre so readyI dont want them to go home from the procedure with absolutely nothing to remember and honor the baby and its birth, Robinson said.

I was in my mid-twenties when I saw After Tiller, and it was the first time Id really thought about late-term abortion. I was struck by Robinsons aura of sorrowful compassion. She spent every day with an ethical question that many people abhor. I asked her how she drew her own linesif she ever refused to perform an abortion when a womans fetus was healthy. The calculus was hard, she said. Sometimes the compelling factor was that the patient was eleven years old. But what if the patient were fifteen, or sixteen? What is the ethical difference between doing an abortion at twenty-nine and thirty-two weeks? she said she would ask herself, weighing each situation. Shed had a patient from France, she told me, who came to her at thirty-five weeks, and she had turned that woman down. It wouldnt be safe, she said.

Since that interview, Ive come to think that understanding late-term abortion is a key to understanding abortion and reproduction generally. For people who believe that abortion is a medical procedure that a woman chooses to have, or not to have, in consultation with her doctor, why would we restrict abortion in our legal codes at all? The decision to restrict abortion in the legal code is based on the idea that there are people who want to kill babies, and the law exists to prevent killing. The conviction that we should instead regulate abortion medically is rooted in the proposition that late-term abortions happen not because women and doctors want to kill babies but because circumstances conspire to make late-term abortions necessary, and that the women who are in these situations, and their doctors, are the people best suited to decide when those circumstances have arrived.

It's a medical decision, plain and simple. If the government wants to truly help address late term abortions, they can fund medical programs that allow women to make decisions about their pregnancies earlier. You do not need to criminalize people who are in an extremely difficult situation to begin with.
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1364 on: May 5, 2022, 08:04:21 pm »
In most places I know of where abortion is legal, there are legal restrictions on late term abortions. This means that while those restrictions may be based on science and medicine, it has been deemed necessary to get the State involved. This means abortion access is not purely a medical decision.

I am about as pro choice as they come but its pointless ignoring the legal reality. We generally have rules about late term abortions, and if those rules have to be enforced then the law is necessarily involved. Thats why we are talking about constitutions.
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1365 on: May 5, 2022, 08:06:32 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on May  5, 2022, 05:26:55 pm
An extreme argument, surely? The baby is nearly born and no Dr would help her.

No doctor is *allowed* to help her, because its against the law.
Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1366 on: May 5, 2022, 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on May  5, 2022, 11:39:01 am
Thread
See new Tweets
Conversation
Mark Joseph Stern
@mjs_DC
Here is Louisianas new fetal personhood billwhich House Republicans just voted out of committee 72making abortion a crime of homicide from the moment of fertilization and allowing prosectors to charge patients with murder. https://legiscan.com/LA/text/HB813/id/2549012/Louisiana-2022-HB813-Introduced.pdf
https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1522044847254872064

I guess no IVF, then.
Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1367 on: May 5, 2022, 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May  5, 2022, 02:36:24 pm

Burn every fucking Baptist church to the ground with the lunatic fundamentalists inside.

 ;D


Turn them into brothels.

Seriously, where do these c*nts go from there?

Same sex marriage? Segregation? Legalise Lynchings?

Resist, Resist, Resist.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 12:16:39 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on May  5, 2022, 11:39:01 am
Thread
See new Tweets
Conversation
Mark Joseph Stern
@mjs_DC
Here is Louisianas new fetal personhood billwhich House Republicans just voted out of committee 72making abortion a crime of homicide from the moment of fertilization and allowing prosectors to charge patients with murder. https://legiscan.com/LA/text/HB813/id/2549012/Louisiana-2022-HB813-Introduced.pdf
https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1522044847254872064

Miscarriages will be deemed illegal next.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,031
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 07:21:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:16:39 am
Miscarriages will be deemed illegal next.

Theres certainly the chance of referral to the police for investigation if the health care professionals deem it necessary. Or are insane religious zealots.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,718
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 09:16:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  5, 2022, 08:04:21 pm
In most places I know of where abortion is legal, there are legal restrictions on late term abortions. This means that while those restrictions may be based on science and medicine, it has been deemed necessary to get the State involved. This means abortion access is not purely a medical decision.

I am about as pro choice as they come but its pointless ignoring the legal reality. We generally have rules about late term abortions, and if those rules have to be enforced then the law is necessarily involved. Thats why we are talking about constitutions.

In the UK the relevant law is the 1967 Abortion Act. That was then amended by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990 which was a response to developments in medical science and the viability of the fetus at an earlier stage of pregnancy.

The law should have fuck all to do with guessing what some white men in the 18th Century might have meant.

In your example of a potential late term abortion, the issue of viability is taken into account. And the reality of such a late-term abortion is that the woman will have been through months of carrying a foetus and likely will have been preparing for her life with a new child. The idea that a woman at such a late stage will just decide "oh fuck this, I cant be arsed, I'll get an abortion..." is frankly ridiculous. Of course there may be a tiny number of women who would think that but late term abortions are going to be based on choices about the viability of the foetus, late discovery of medical problems and/or risks to the life of the woman.

Table A: Grounds for abortion

Ground A That the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk
to the life of the pregnant woman greater than if the
pregnancy were terminated.

Ground B That the termination is necessary to prevent grave
permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the
pregnant woman.

Ground C That the pregnancy has NOT exceeded its 24th week and
that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk,
greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury to
the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.

Ground D That the pregnancy has NOT exceeded its 24th week and
that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk,
greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury to
the physical or mental health of any existing child(ren) of
the family of the pregnant woman.

Ground E That there is substantial risk that if the child were born it
would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities
as to be seriously handicapped.

Ground F To save the life of the pregnant woman.

Ground G To prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or
mental health of the pregnant woman

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/891405/abortion-statistics-commentary-2019.pdf

98% of abortions are carried out under Ground C and most are carried out well before 24 weeks.

Ground E is often later because medical problems are discovered later and typically the age range of woman having abortions for this reason is older - 35 years plus.

The other reasons are tiny in number - low hundreds.

The only considerations should be the right of a woman to have control of her own body and the viability of a foetus given the state of medicine at the time. 

For clarity, most abortions are carried out between 9-12 weeks. This is the size of a foetus at that stage.


Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,718
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 09:16:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:16:39 am
Miscarriages will be deemed illegal next.

They already are in some states.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 12:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:16:50 am
They already are in some states.
https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/planned-parenthood-advocates-arizona/blog/when-miscarriage-is-a-crime

As I've written before, the US legal system is a dysfunctional mess, where prosecutors are elected and can more or less do as they wish. Same with your local sheriff. It is bonkers, asks for trouble, and very often this is how it ends up. Then there is SCOTUS - totally partisan judges at the very top of the legal system. There is widespread arrogance there about how the US is constituted and that it is unquestionably superior to all other counties and jurisdictions.

American Exceptionalism was coined by Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville to describe a country which, in his opinion, operated differently to any other state. But, over time, it has largely morphed into meaning 'better than everyone else'. (I would regularly hear Chris Matthews use the term and it always irked me). It is this unquestioning attitude (by many Americans) that America is somehow best (in all regards) which leads to much of its problems. Of course this problem is not unique to the US, but it is probably more prevalent there than even in the UK. Maybe I am attaching too much importance to the term, but it is rather nauseating.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_exceptionalism
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 02:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:53:02 pm
https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/planned-parenthood-advocates-arizona/blog/when-miscarriage-is-a-crime

As I've written before, the US legal system is a dysfunctional mess, where prosecutors are elected and can more or less do as they wish. Same with your local sheriff. It is bonkers, asks for trouble, and very often this is how it ends up. Then there is SCOTUS - totally partisan judges at the very top of the legal system. There is widespread arrogance there about how the US is constituted and that it is unquestionably superior to all other counties and jurisdictions.

American Exceptionalism was coined by Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville to describe a country which, in his opinion, operated differently to any other state. But, over time, it has largely morphed into meaning 'better than everyone else'. (I would regularly hear Chris Matthews use the term and it always irked me). It is this unquestioning attitude (by many Americans) that America is somehow best (in all regards) which leads to much of its problems. Of course this problem is not unique to the US, but it is probably more prevalent there than even in the UK. Maybe I am attaching too much importance to the term, but it is rather nauseating.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_exceptionalism


 :thumbup
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:09:01 pm
:thumbup
To be fair, I should probably add that - on the whole - I really liked living in the US. But their legal and election systems (amongst other things) are really fucked up. And, it is probably worth mentioning, the UKs election systems are rather mad too.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:53:02 pm
Then there is SCOTUS - totally partisan judges at the very top of the legal system.

I find this amazing. Here in Ireland, we have a Supreme Court too. I'm a lawyer and I don't have a clue what political persuasion any of the SC judges are. It's simply not a Thing here.
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,976
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 02:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm
I find this amazing. Here in Ireland, we have a Supreme Court too. I'm a lawyer and I don't have a clue what political persuasion any of the SC judges are. It's simply not a Thing here.

Everything in the US is political. EVERYTHING.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 03:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm
I find this amazing. Here in Ireland, we have a Supreme Court too. I'm a lawyer and I don't have a clue what political persuasion any of the SC judges are. It's simply not a Thing here.
It is the same in the UK, really.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,031
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 03:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:13:54 pm
It is the same in the UK, really.

Their first duty should be the law? If they are letting personal politics sway them then they really are not very good lawyers.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 03:28:54 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:25:46 pm
Their first duty should be the law? If they are letting personal politics sway them then they really are not very good lawyers.


There was a time not long ago when the British judiciary were blatantly right-wing with a priority to protect 'the establishment'.

Still an element of that, but not as bad (or maybe not as obvious)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm
I find this amazing. Here in Ireland, we have a Supreme Court too. I'm a lawyer and I don't have a clue what political persuasion any of the SC judges are. It's simply not a Thing here.

Actually, I just remembered I know one of our SC judges personally, still no idea what her leanings are.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 03:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:28:54 pm

There was a time not long ago when the British judiciary were blatantly right-wing with a priority to protect 'the establishment'.

Still an element of that, but not as bad (or maybe not as obvious)
I'd argue that the appearance of neutrality is as important as neutrality.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,976
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 03:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:37:03 pm
Actually, I just remembered I know one of our SC judges personally, still no idea what her leanings are.

How do they get appointed? Is it the same way as the US?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,142
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 03:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:28:54 pm

There was a time not long ago when the British judiciary were blatantly right-wing with a priority to protect 'the establishment'.

Still an element of that, but not as bad (or maybe not as obvious)

By background you would expect senior judges here to have Tory sympathies but dont forget these are the enemies if the people we are talking about. ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-49807212

Not only does the American judiciary seem to be selected on their political views but also their religious views. Utterly bizarre.
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:37:49 pm
How do they get appointed? Is it the same way as the US?

Technically appointed by the President but in reality selected by the ruling government.
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,976
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:42:31 pm
Technically appointed by the President but in reality selected by the ruling government.

And they don't get into political leanings on confirmation hearing?
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 03:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm
And they don't get into political leanings on confirmation hearing?

No hearings.
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,976
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 03:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:49:56 pm
No hearings.

Heh, what a concept.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 04:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May  5, 2022, 03:28:26 pm
You quote Tribe's opinion back in 1973 but as I'm sure yo know he doesn't feel that way now. Could you give me his current opinion which surely is more relevant?

His Twitter feed is here:

https://twitter.com/tribelaw

A few Tweets:

Laurence Tribe
@tribelaw
·
3 May
My take on the Alito abomination in @GlobeOpinion
: the disasters that loom are many and varied. Read about them here:


Laurence Tribe
@tribelaw
·
13m
Of course Alitos history is factually wrong. But so what if the white slave-owning misogynists who saw women as less than full citizens lacking even a right to vote didnt think abortion was a right? That kind of originalism is no guide to a living Constitutions meaning.
Quote Tweet
David Rothkopf
@djrothkopf
 · 9h
Alito is wrong on the law, wrong on the morality, but also, as it happens wrong on the history. For most of the first 250 years since the English colonized the US, abortion was legal prior the quickening, typically 16-20 weeks, when a fetus could be felt to move.

Laurence Tribe
@tribelaw
·
1h
Alito: Our decision concerns abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion. Thats not how principled adjudication works. Either youre being a political hack or your only abortion bit is BS.

Etc.


That wasn't an argument to authority - merely that he put it better than I could. Its fairly well settled that it isn't a "good" decision from a legal point of view, just a necessary one. His view espoused now is likely in line with my last point in first post (which I would do as well if I were Tribe, and had the level of respect that he commands). I can't prove that but seems fairly probable that if we weren't seeing an a serious threat to an important human right scores of legal commentators would not have changed their view on Roe over night.

(Also for what its worth - I wasn't suggesting that Tribe has ever thought Roe shouldn't have had the effect it did, merely that he, as with nearly every other lawyer who has looked at it, thought it was very poorly reasoned or rather, not really reasoned at all)
Quote from: GucciMane on January
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 04:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  5, 2022, 03:43:09 pm
The point though - I think - is that that after 50 years, this is now settled law. The foundations for the original decision might have been weak, but if Congress found them and the resulting decision so wanting, they could have passed a new Amendment to either strengthen the decision or override it and make abortion illegal. What is unconscionable is for SCOTUS to turn around 50 years later to repeal a long established 'right' which is supported by a firm majority of Americans. As you you yourself have written, this is about men operating power over women. The stats for (dis)approval for the abortion rights have been mentioned here many times here over the past couple of days. But I wonder what is level support for the right to choose amongst American men compared with women?

Agree with this. Roe was decided rightly and poorly (if you will- Lochnering at its finest), but that is true of countless other brilliant decisions in legal history. To my mind the strength of the original decision is irrelevant at this point. If the right to privacy did not grant the right to abortion then at the time of Roe (as it is correct that to demonstrate an unenumerated right it must be rooted to some degree in history), it seems beyond doubt that the right does exist now with respect to abortion.

Quote from: Alan_X on May  5, 2022, 03:09:30 pm
The right to abortion should be based on human decency and modern science and medicine.

The problem is the American obsession with what a bunch of land-owning white men wrote hundreds of years ago, and the cobbled together changes (Amendments) and Supreme Court decisions that are periodically brought in to deal with the evident shortcomings of the original document.

I also agree with this. The legal problem with human rights is that they are not absolute - they are relative - and the legal source for them must adapt regularly. Rigid constitutions have always had this short coming.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 05:07:00 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 04:51:53 pm
I also agree with this. The legal problem with human rights is that they are not absolute - they are relative - and the legal source for them must adapt regularly. Rigid constitutions have always had this short coming.

There has been one amendment to the US Constitution in the last 50 years and that was about Congress salaries. In that time, Ireland has amended its Constitution 30 times (and those are only the ones which passed).
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,784
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:24:48 pm
I find this amazing. Here in Ireland, we have a Supreme Court too. I'm a lawyer and I don't have a clue what political persuasion any of the SC judges are. It's simply not a Thing here.

I bet most of them are Jedi's
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:03:17 pm
I bet most of them are Jedi's

"This is not the Clover you're looking for"
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm »
Sith Fein
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,370
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1394 on: Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm »
Days later, and so far without comment from me, I'm still angry about Alito's 'egregious' draft opinion and also annoyed by Iska's intransigence on the matter.

I think Andrew Torezz's Opening Arguments podcast destroyed the draft and Iska's dedication to it. However, the usual nature of their podcast which is never without digression may have put Iska off taking it serious - although he should have done. Slate and other platforms have had some really good legal contributions to the subject this week, all of course condemning the draft and seeing through it, unlike Iska.

One of the reactions that stood out to me made me post this though, and made me name Iska as a target for the video only because of his own, I would say ideological, stance. I'd encourage you to watch it all, but most importantly from 13:40.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lsK8cscdglY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lsK8cscdglY</a>
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,031
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1395 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm »
Im pissed off that the supposedly neutral court, basing their decisions on good legal foundations have decided after 50 years to upset the apple cart because they think they have the opportunity based on their own biases.

As far as Iska goes, I think he just likes the legal argument & that it backs up his prejudices. Cest la vie.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,286
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1396 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm »
The way I see it, if you cannot find a way to fit abortion into your legal system, that's a problem with your legal system, not with abortion, and that's why I find Iska's interpretation just a bit pointless, and irrelevant. And the vast majority of the US population agrees.
Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm
The way I see it, if you cannot find a way to fit abortion into your legal system, that's a problem with your legal system, not with abortion, and that's why I find Iska's interpretation just a bit pointless, and irrelevant. And the vast majority of the US population agrees.

Exactly. The whole beard-stroking debate is just annoying. Oh what a brilliant argument, you pulled that obscure decision from 150 years ago and used it as a precedent, hats off to you sir. That shit doesn't change anyone's mind on the issue, we all know the reality of what a foetus is and what it means to terminate a pregnancy. We don't need lawyers to tell us what's right and wrong. If in doubt just listen to the people.
