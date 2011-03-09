In most places I know of where abortion is legal, there are legal restrictions on late term abortions. This means that while those restrictions may be based on science and medicine, it has been deemed necessary to get the State involved. This means abortion access is not purely a medical decision.



I am about as pro choice as they come but its pointless ignoring the legal reality. We generally have rules about late term abortions, and if those rules have to be enforced then the law is necessarily involved. Thats why we are talking about constitutions.



In the UK the relevant law is the 1967 Abortion Act. That was then amended by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990 which was a response to developments in medical science and the viability of the fetus at an earlier stage of pregnancy.The law should have fuck all to do with guessing what some white men in the 18th Century might have meant.In your example of a potential late term abortion, the issue of viability is taken into account. And the reality of such a late-term abortion is that the woman will have been through months of carrying a foetus and likely will have been preparing for her life with a new child. The idea that a woman at such a late stage will just decide "oh fuck this, I cant be arsed, I'll get an abortion..." is frankly ridiculous. Of course there may be a tiny number of women who would think that but late term abortions are going to be based on choices about the viability of the foetus, late discovery of medical problems and/or risks to the life of the woman.Table A: Grounds for abortionGround A That the continuance of the pregnancy would involve riskto the life of the pregnant woman greater than if thepregnancy were terminated.Ground B That the termination is necessary to prevent gravepermanent injury to the physical or mental health of thepregnant woman.Ground C That the pregnancy has NOT exceeded its 24th week andthat the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk,greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury tothe physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.Ground D That the pregnancy has NOT exceeded its 24th week andthat the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk,greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury tothe physical or mental health of any existing child(ren) ofthe family of the pregnant woman.Ground E That there is substantial risk that if the child were born itwould suffer from such physical or mental abnormalitiesas to be seriously handicapped.Ground F To save the life of the pregnant woman.Ground G To prevent grave permanent injury to the physical ormental health of the pregnant woman98% of abortions are carried out under Ground C and most are carried out well before 24 weeks.Ground E is often later because medical problems are discovered later and typically the age range of woman having abortions for this reason is older - 35 years plus.The other reasons are tiny in number - low hundreds.The only considerations should be the right of a woman to have control of her own body and the viability of a foetus given the state of medicine at the time.For clarity, most abortions are carried out between 9-12 weeks. This is the size of a foetus at that stage.