The right to abortion must be based on those things you list in the first para but you still need a spot in the legal framework to put it. Bear in mind that there is no point in writing laws that are unconstitutional. By way of analogy, you need cars to be safe for people but it's up to engineers to design those safety features so they operate as designed while not hampering the other functions of the car.



The problem various modern legal systems have encountered is how to shoehorn "new" rights into old legal frameworks. Clearly there is no provision in the US Constitution allowing abortion so if you want abortion, you need to root that right in *some* legal framework. This is where RBG and Roe disagreed, for example. She felt it would be a less vulnerable right if it were classified as a gender equality issue, whereas Roe framed it as a privacy issue. Neither "right" is in the Constitution, which is why the Roe judges were criticised for being "activist" (which I take to mean not burying your head in the sand and pretending it's the 18th century).



Abortion is a medical procedure. Why does the US Constitution need to say anything about aboprtion when as far as I;m aware it has nothing to say about any other medical procedure? The Right to Privacy in the 14th Amendment is actually the most appropriate in the sense that 'privacy' means the ability to do what the fuck you want with your own body as long as it doesn't affect anyone else.The only reason Roe v Wade was necessary is because of the desperate need for the religious and conservative right to meddle in the lives of others.