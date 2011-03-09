« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 59499 times)

Alan_X

  Reply #1360 on: Today at 04:42:55 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 04:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:48:36 pm
The right to abortion must be based on those things you list in the first para but you still need a spot in the legal framework to put it. Bear in mind that there is no point in writing laws that are unconstitutional. By way of analogy, you need cars to be safe for people but it's up to engineers to design those safety features so they operate as designed while not hampering the other functions of the car.

The problem various modern legal systems have encountered is how to shoehorn "new" rights into old legal frameworks. Clearly there is no provision in the US Constitution allowing abortion so if you want abortion, you need to root that right in *some* legal framework. This is where RBG and Roe disagreed, for example. She felt it would be a less vulnerable right if it were classified as a gender equality issue, whereas Roe framed it as a privacy issue. Neither "right" is in the Constitution, which is why the Roe judges were criticised for being "activist" (which I take to mean not burying your head in the sand and pretending it's the 18th century).

Abortion is a medical procedure. Why does the US Constitution need to say anything about aboprtion when as far as I;m aware it has nothing to say about any other medical procedure? The Right to Privacy in the 14th Amendment is actually the most appropriate in the sense that 'privacy' means the ability to do what the fuck you want with your own body as long as it doesn't affect anyone else.

The only reason Roe v Wade was necessary is because of the desperate need for the religious and conservative right to meddle in the lives of others.
Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1361 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:42:55 pm
Abortion is a medical procedure. Why does the US Constitution need to say anything about aboprtion when as far as I;m aware it has nothing to say about any other medical procedure? The Right to Privacy in the 14th Amendment is actually the most appropriate in the sense that 'privacy' means the ability to do what the fuck you want with your own body as long as it doesn't affect anyone else.

The whole argument is about whether in fact it does involve someone else.

Let's say a woman is due to give birth tomorrow, everything looks good and the baby will survive outside the womb with no difficulty. Can the woman abort the baby today, just because she feels like it?
hide5seek

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1362 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:50:35 pm
The whole argument is about whether in fact it does involve someone else.

Let's say a woman is due to give birth tomorrow, everything looks good and the baby will survive outside the womb with no difficulty. Can the woman abort the baby today, just because she feels like it?
An extreme argument, surely? The baby is nearly born and no Dr would help her.
Mimi

  • Maguire!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1363 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:50:35 pm
The whole argument is about whether in fact it does involve someone else.

Let's say a woman is due to give birth tomorrow, everything looks good and the baby will survive outside the womb with no difficulty. Can the woman abort the baby today, just because she feels like it?

I'm just trying to conceptualize your scenario. So a woman is going to endanger her own health just because "she feels like it"? If you're waiting to abort until the day before delivery then you're suicidal. If we're going to talk late-term abortions, let us at least be realistic about it.

The same woman is the subject of both articles: https://www.denverpost.com/2019/10/13/late-abortion-women-2020/ and https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/how-abortion-law-in-new-york-will-change-and-how-it-wont

From the New Yorker article:

Quote
The vast majority of abortions take place in the first trimester. Fewer than ten per cent of abortions occur at fourteen weeks or later, and, according to the Guttmacher Institute, only slightly more than one per cent of abortions are performed at twenty-one weeks or later. Given how rare late-term abortion is, few elected officials are willing to risk the political costs of making it a cause. Late-term abortion makes many people deeply uncomfortable: at that point in a pregnancy, we are no longer talking about a lime-size fetus that hardly resembles a person.

Doctors who perform late-term abortions have wrestled with the profound difficulties of fetal personhood; they have arguably done so to a greater extent than anyone else. Several years ago, I interviewed Dr. Susan Robinson, a now-retired late-term-abortion provider in New Mexico who appeared in the documentary After Tiller, about the only four doctors in the U.S. who, at the time the film was made, openly performed late-term abortions. (Dr. George Tiller, who previously had been part of that group, was murdered by an anti-abortion activist, in 2009.) Robinson told me that, in her practice, she used whatever terms her patients used. If she refers to it as her baby, Ill refer to it as her baby, she said. If shes named the baby, Ill use the babys name, too. She would ask patients, particularly those who were there because of fetal anomalies, if they wanted to hold their baby, and if they wanted footprints. She would cry with them and pray with them. I mean, imagine being six months pregnant and finding out your babys missing half its brain, and youve got this nursery youve painted at home, youre so readyI dont want them to go home from the procedure with absolutely nothing to remember and honor the baby and its birth, Robinson said.

I was in my mid-twenties when I saw After Tiller, and it was the first time Id really thought about late-term abortion. I was struck by Robinsons aura of sorrowful compassion. She spent every day with an ethical question that many people abhor. I asked her how she drew her own linesif she ever refused to perform an abortion when a womans fetus was healthy. The calculus was hard, she said. Sometimes the compelling factor was that the patient was eleven years old. But what if the patient were fifteen, or sixteen? What is the ethical difference between doing an abortion at twenty-nine and thirty-two weeks? she said she would ask herself, weighing each situation. Shed had a patient from France, she told me, who came to her at thirty-five weeks, and she had turned that woman down. It wouldnt be safe, she said.

Since that interview, Ive come to think that understanding late-term abortion is a key to understanding abortion and reproduction generally. For people who believe that abortion is a medical procedure that a woman chooses to have, or not to have, in consultation with her doctor, why would we restrict abortion in our legal codes at all? The decision to restrict abortion in the legal code is based on the idea that there are people who want to kill babies, and the law exists to prevent killing. The conviction that we should instead regulate abortion medically is rooted in the proposition that late-term abortions happen not because women and doctors want to kill babies but because circumstances conspire to make late-term abortions necessary, and that the women who are in these situations, and their doctors, are the people best suited to decide when those circumstances have arrived.

It's a medical decision, plain and simple. If the government wants to truly help address late term abortions, they can fund medical programs that allow women to make decisions about their pregnancies earlier. You do not need to criminalize people who are in an extremely difficult situation to begin with.
