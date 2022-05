Generally amongst most lawyers (even amongst constitutional lawyers of other countries) Roe v Wade (and to a far lesser extent Casey) are considered legally extra-ordinarily weak decisions, but the weakness of the decision is utterly eclipsed by its fundamental necessity. All common law jurisdictions are completely littered with such decisions and (this a hill I would happily die on) such decisions (which despite their lacking legal nature are so evidently necessary), are bedrock of an evolving legal system.



To use an English analogy; half of Lord Denning's decisions could be described as lacking any good legal basis, but they advanced our judiciary a good century. Bendall v McWhirter was a legally foul decision but protected the rights of thousands of women at a time when the law was no good refuge for them. Even more recently with the proroguing case, a new constitutional principle of law had to be invented to allow the Supreme Court to decide the way it did. We invent new principles of law most frequently by overtly twisting the principles of old. That just the way the common law works and its good.



I see little reason to argue that the decision was legally good. To do so plays into the hands of judicial activists in the Supreme Court. The argument must be that the case to revisit it is insufficient. The argument must be that the decision was necessary. However, as comes so naturally for my profession, you will likely see many lawyers who 10 years ago would have happily privately told they thought Roe v Wade was morally right but legally wrong lying through their teeth.