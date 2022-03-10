« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:01:53 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:12:29 am
Ive pointed out already that abortion isnt one of those rights, only to get toddler-level responses like this:so I really dont think theres any point in our ploughing on.
Quote from: leroy on Today at 09:17:51 am
No you ignored that fact that it was twice ruled a right under the 9th amendment. 

Could you address this one for me mate because you've ignored it three times.  It was ruled a right and then affirmed.  So you are wrong to state that "abortion isnt one of those rights".
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:02:58 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:42:04 am
What's really strange is that someone on a Liverpool website is parroting the views of a right-wing conservative zealot as if they actually agree with them.
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:58:37 am
Thats not an argument, mate, retract it.  People are allowed to disagree about stuff.
I find it strange that you consistently fail to engage with specific challenges to your 'argument'. If you willfully and consistently ignore such challenges, people will naturally begin to question your wider motives.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:06:32 am
Quote from: leroy on Today at 10:01:53 am
Could you address this one for me mate because you've ignored it three times.  It was ruled a right and then affirmed.  So you are wrong to state that "abortion isn’t one of those rights".
It is really fucking strange how Alito ignores the Ninth Amendment. And it is not just you and me who are saying this, but many constitutional lawyers too.
Iska

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:28:16 am
Quote from: leroy on Today at 10:01:53 am
Could you address this one for me mate because you've ignored it three times.  It was ruled a right and then affirmed.  So you are wrong to state that "abortion isnt one of those rights".
I dont think I have ignored it.  While Roe and the 1992 case stand, it is a right.  The new draft says that those cases got it wrong.  It provides reasoning as to why, which I find persuasive.  So having found that, once the new decision takes effect, it will not be a right and the ninth amendment wont help it.  It doesnt often happen that theres backtracking on a right so it seems strange (although the right would disagree with that description and would no doubt say its actually a recognition of rights of the unborn).  Stare decisis is the principle that might prevent that happening here, and so the court discusses that at length.

Thats it.  I dont think Ive got much more to say on it.  My primary interest, believe it or not, isnt in abortion itself but is in the top-level question - when you have a controversial point that splits your population, the way to settle it should be by political means rather than judicial activism.  The court hasnt ruled on abortion, its returned the matter to those political processes.  I agree with that.  Thats basically it.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:35:38 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:28:16 am
I don’t think I have ignored it.  While Roe and the 1992 case stand, it is a right.  The new draft says that those cases got it wrong.  It provides reasoning as to why, which I find persuasive.  So having found that, once the new decision takes effect, it will not be a right and the ninth amendment won’t help it.  It doesn’t often happen that there’s backtracking on a right so it seems strange (although the right would disagree with that description and would no doubt say it’s actually a recognition of rights of the unborn).  Stare decisis is the principle that might prevent that happening here, and so the court discusses that at length.

That’s it.  I don’t think I’ve got much more to say on it.  My primary interest, believe it or not, isn’t in abortion itself but is in the top-level question - when you have a controversial point that splits your population, the way to settle it should be by political means rather than judicial activism.  The court hasn’t ruled on abortion, it’s returned the matter to those political processes.  I agree with that.  That’s basically it.
Quote
The draft then turns to the 14th Amendment’s due process clause, which prohibits states from depriving anyone of “liberty without due process of law.” That clause, the draft says, prevents states not only from using unfair procedures but also from restricting certain substantive rights without unusually strong justification. Which substantive rights? Those “guaranteed by the first eight amendments” against federal as opposed to state action, plus those the court deems sufficiently “deeply rooted.” But why those limits in particular? Not a word of the Constitution’s text supports them. Indeed, the most relevant text, the Ninth Amendment, instructs that the failure of the Constitution to “enumerate” a right cannot be taken to “deny or disparage” its existence.

Full text: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/05/03/opinion/supreme-court-abortion-opinion-could-strip-other-rights/
Rights do not have to specified within the original (or amended) constitution to be considered a right. Alito (apparently, deliberately) ignores the Ninth Amendment which specifically deals with this matter. And you (apparently, deliberately) ignore criticisms of this not just from members of RAWK, but from constitutional lawyers too.
Iska

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1285 on: Today at 10:46:08 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:35:38 am
Rights do not have to specified within the original (or amended) constitution to be considered a right. Alito (apparently, deliberately) ignores the Ninth Amendment which specifically deals with this matter. And you (apparently, deliberately) ignore criticisms of this not just from members of RAWK, but from constitutional lawyers too.
That is what I was saying here:
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 03:02:30 pm
You say that, but where does that come from?  If its just what you believe, you then have to face the problem of living in a community which largely does not believe that.  So you look for the principle somewhere where the community has consented to it.  Roe found it in the common law (wrongly), in the constitution (flimsily) and in science (a moving target).  The Supreme Court found no such consensual basis therefore it must lie in the political processes within the states.  I find that hard to fault, but clearly were not going to agree there.
The Ninth amendment acknowledges that the constitution is not the only source of rights.  So the draft looks for the source of the abortion right.  It finds that Roe overreached in finding one.  Theres no omission or contradiction.
leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1286 on: Today at 11:01:01 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:28:16 am
I dont think I have ignored it.  While Roe and the 1992 case stand, it is a right.  The new draft says that those cases got it wrong.  It provides reasoning as to why, which I find persuasive.  So having found that, once the new decision takes effect, it will not be a right and the ninth amendment wont help it.  It doesnt often happen that theres backtracking on a right so it seems strange (although the right would disagree with that description and would no doubt say its actually a recognition of rights of the unborn).  Stare decisis is the principle that might prevent that happening here, and so the court discusses that at length.

Thats it.  I dont think Ive got much more to say on it.  My primary interest, believe it or not, isnt in abortion itself but is in the top-level question - when you have a controversial point that splits your population, the way to settle it should be by political means rather than judicial activism.  The court hasnt ruled on abortion, its returned the matter to those political processes.  I agree with that.  Thats basically it.

No you did ignore it.  Pretty pointedly actually.  What I find pretty amazing is that you see 73 & 92 as acts of judicial activism but not this one.  This is nothing but judicial activism to regress a fundamental right of a human being to control their own body.  A right twice recognized, if imperfectly, by that court.  This courts actions don't magically remove that principal from the constitution it just tyrannically suppresses it.

You have accused others of being led by their biases but don't seem to recognise that's exactly what you're doing.  You don't think that it's a woman's right to control her body. You think it's a matter for a political process.  As such you think this decision is a correct interpretation.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1287 on: Today at 11:06:59 am
America is basically a third-world country with money
killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1288 on: Today at 11:15:29 am
You can't disagree with the right to have an abortion. Its non-negotiable. Religion (or basically a person's opinion, which is all that religion is) has no place infringing on basic human rights.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1289 on: Today at 11:16:23 am
One of the contributors of the Rachel Maddow Show(a woman from Emilys list whose name I missed) said it best:

We have a minority, a religious extremist minority ruling the majority with this proposed reimagining of settled law. She also said that 8/10 Americans believe in the right to some form of abortion. The zealots are pushing this to see what they can get away with from their positions out with federal government , with it tied into diminishing voting rights & personal freedoms. At the moment you can argue all you like that its throwing it back to the electorate of specific states & is in some way more democratic (without taking everything into account) but you can bet your bottom dollar that these people if given control of federal government will push for it to be federal law & that other authoritarian moves will follow that if a Trumpy character gains the White House.

Also from a personal point of view: what business is it of other people to tell women what they can or cannot do? What business is it of strangers to tell others not to have abortions or enforce pregnancies? If you dont like it, dont do it, encourage your children not to do it. But keep your nose out of other peoples lives, especially when it comes to health care. Proselytisers are the worst type of people, and many of them hypocrites.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1290 on: Today at 11:19:55 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:46:08 am
The Ninth amendment acknowledges that the constitution is not the only source of rights.  So the draft looks for the source of the abortion right.  It finds that Roe overreached in finding one.  Theres no omission or contradiction.

I'm still not sure why it is you find the Alito draft so persuasive. Have you read the Roe decision? What is so wrong with that and so right with the Alito draft? Are there any unenumerated rights you think Americans have and if so, what's the difference between them and the Roe rights?
FlashGordon

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1291 on: Today at 11:31:45 am
Any human right is a man-made concept. It's not as if someone left a book of say 10 of them written in stone over 2,000 years ago.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1292 on: Today at 11:52:25 am
The new Supreme Courts iron fist

If the right of a woman to decide whether to have a baby wont qualify as a guaranteed right, then neither will most of the rights you have long assumed are yours.
By Laurence H. Tribe

Nobody will soon forget where they were when they got Mondays news: The right of women to control their own bodies and to decide whether and when to have a child will no longer belong to them if the leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade becomes law this summer.

But there is more. Reading the draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, you quickly learn that all the rights people have long taken for granted  like the rights to decide whom to marry, whether to use birth control, with whom to have sex, how to raise your children, and an endless list of other freedoms  will no longer be protected unless you can point to language in the Constitution expressly guaranteeing those rights, or convince five Supreme Court justices that they are deeply rooted in this nations history and tradition and implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.

If the right of a woman to decide whether to have a baby  a right that arises from the simple idea that everyone owns their own bodies  wont qualify, then neither will most of the rights you have long assumed are yours. And not a word of the draft would prevent women who have abortions, or who miscarry in circumstances the state deems suspect, from being imprisoned as criminals.

The leaked opinion says not to worry because the right to abortion is unlike all other rights. After all, every abortion destroys what the state chooses to view as an unborn human being. But the right of a pregnant woman to carry a fetus to term is also unique. Bringing a human being into the world is unlike any other act. And, as the Supreme Court noted in its 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, a state that claims the power to force a woman to deliver a baby despite her decision not to be a mother might as easily claim the power to force her to have an abortion to which she is adamantly opposed. Nor does the draft opinion provide any principled way to distinguish state bans on birth control methods that some view as tantamount to abortion from the abortion bans the court is poised to uphold.

Some readers of the Alito opinion assume that the legal regime it inaugurates will at least leave states free to protect abortion rights. Not so. Not a word of the opinion, and nothing in its reasoning, limits the ability of Congress to enact a law banning abortion nationwide, invoking the supremacy clause to override state laws more respectful of the rights of women.

And this might not be a two-sided coin: A court capable of doing what the Alito opinion would do is equally capable of saying that a nationwide abortion ban would represent a legitimate exercise of Congresss power to treat abortions as commerce and accordingly ban them all, while a nationwide attempt to codify Roe and Casey to protect the liberty of women would be a constitutional overreach.

There will be time enough to dissect the tortured reasoning reflected in the Alito draft opinion. The draft asserts that the 14th Amendments equal protection clause is irrelevant because the fact that bans on abortion impose burdens on women that have no parallel for men doesnt make such bans instances of gender discrimination. The reason? Wait for it: Because any such gender discrimination theory is squarely foreclosed by our precedents. Quite a remark in a draft devoted to trashing precedents with abandon!

The draft then turns to the 14th Amendments due process clause, which prohibits states from depriving anyone of liberty without due process of law. That clause, the draft says, prevents states not only from using unfair procedures but also from restricting certain substantive rights without unusually strong justification. Which substantive rights? Those guaranteed by the first eight amendments against federal as opposed to state action, plus those the court deems sufficiently deeply rooted. But why those limits in particular? Not a word of the Constitutions text supports them. Indeed, the most relevant text, the Ninth Amendment, instructs that the failure of the Constitution to enumerate a right cannot be taken to deny or disparage its existence.

The draft opinion offers no way to reconcile its approach with that basic instruction. Instead, it just insists that a constitutional right to obtain an abortion is an invention of the past half-century with no prior support in American law. The draft is emphatic: Zero. None. But pounding the table is no substitute for reasoning, and Im confident that the dissenting opinions to be announced when this decision is finally handed down, probably in late June, will rip the Alito assertion to shreds.

The draft is also replete with criticisms of the reasoning underlying the original Roe v. Wade opinion, including particularly sharp attacks on the significance that Roe attached to the line of fetal viability. But in quoting me to the effect that Roes defense of that line mistook a definition for a syllogism, the draft conveniently fails to note the quite different defenses I offered for drawing a line between viable and non-viable fetuses.

Theories abound about just why someone inside the court leaked this draft opinion, breaking a tradition of confidentiality as old as the court itself and important to the courts ability to function. But time spent speculating about the leakers motives would seem better devoted to devising ways to help women whose lives will be upended by the grim world the draft makes virtually certain, including the victims of rape and incest, women who miscarry and are accused of having done so deliberately, and all who receive medical assistance to end a pregnancy.

Make no mistake: The body blow the court is poised to deliver to a society that aspires to breathe free will be no less brutal even if the opinions author is persuaded to soften its tone to avoid defections from what is bound to be an opinion speaking for a bare majority of the nine-member court, or at most a majority plus one. With or without a velvet glove, the Supreme Court is about to hit us all with an iron fist.

Laurence H. Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus of Constitutional Law at Harvard University.
Iska

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1293 on: Today at 12:11:06 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:19:55 am
I'm still not sure why it is you find the Alito draft so persuasive. Have you read the Roe decision? What is so wrong with that and so right with the Alito draft? Are there any unenumerated rights you think Americans have and if so, what's the difference between them and the Roe rights?
I have.  Ultimately whats wrong with it is that it doesnt have enough support among the population to which it applies.  I dont even particularly disagree with the analysis it lands on even if I wouldnt necessarily get there myself.  The basic structure aiui is that theres a sliding scale between conception and birth, where (basically) at the start its only the mother who counts, and by the end its the public interest that counts.  The court divided it into trimesters - mothers call in the first, states call in the third, and some restrictions allowed in the middle trimester.  Its close enough to what we have in this country, and were lucky enough that its defused it here.  But it hasnt defused it in America, and ultimately I think a society needs to have rules it can live with, and if that isnt the case it ought to be able to revisit those rules.

Are there rights not enumerated in the constitution?  Not qualified to answer that one but Im sure there are - the common law is full of such things, habeus corpus or the right to seek a remedy, for example.  I dont know whether those are in the constitution or not.  But Im not persuaded that the right to an abortion is among them, or that the right to privacy incorporates it.  I could be persuaded on practical grounds, but ultimately for me the fact that you can avoid needing an abortion seems important.  I dont find attractive the idea that you should have a right to undo the consequences of your own actions.  It follows that I have no problem with abortion in cases of rape, incest, underage or on serious health grounds.  Not sure Id go so far as to say there is a right to such things - I probably would, on the basis that thats serious enough to be calling the viability of society into question, but I havent followed all that through in my mind.  But as a generality, no.

Why do I find the draft persuasive?  Largely the above, and also partly because its well-written.  Its in the nature of good writing Im afraid!  And to answer Leroys point that Im led by my biases, hes partly right that I dont believe in this fundamental right but thats because I dont really believe in fundamental rights beyond those which a society needs to preserve itself - everything else should be up for discussion if thought necessary.  But hes not right because I can imagine what would put abortion (effectively) into that category - inclusion in the constitution, or long-enough (centuries?) acceptance by the population that it is effectively part of the common law (or at least generally accepted as part of societys norms).  So led by my biases is both fair and unfair - ultimately we disagree about whether this is a fundamental right and what that means, and were not going to agree so Id rather just leave it here.
leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:19:33 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:11:06 pm
Ultimately whats wrong with it is that it doesnt have enough support among the population to which it applies.

What is "enough support"?  Please justify that statement because basically every poll and survey I've seen does not agree.

For example.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2022/05/03/how-americans-really-feel-about-abortion-the-sometimes-surprising-poll-results-as-supreme-court-reportedly-set-to-overturn-roe-v-wade/?sh=1c69b7fb7ac1

Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:11:06 pm
hes partly right that I dont believe in this fundamental right but thats because I dont really believe in fundamental rights beyond those which a society needs to preserve itself

That is truly extraordinary.  So what things that people would think are inherent rights don't you agree with?  Society can preserve itself with slavery as an institution and did so for millennia.  With an officially codified patriarchy.  With no rule of law.  With all sorts of abhorrent institutions and barbarities.  What a horrific thought.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1295 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:11:06 pm
I have.  Ultimately whats wrong with it is that it doesnt have enough support among the population to which it applies.

This is just wrong. Roe is favoured by a clear majority of Americans.

Quote
I dont find attractive the idea that you should have a right to undo the consequences of your own actions.

And there we have it. Women who can't keep their legs shut don't get to undo their mistakes. They have to pay.
