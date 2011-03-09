- The SC decision if it comes to fruition is very much a minority view, made from a place most people do not recognise. The court should have took that into account.
This is exactly backwards, imo. While the case is about abortion, the decision is really about the proper way of making law in a democracy. The Court (if this decision is legit) is saying that Roe
was wrong to put this divisive issue beyond the political process - it took the role of legislature when it shouldntve, on the flimsiest constitutional basis, and in so doing created terrible political tensions. The right level is for local populations to decide for themselves. Its Roe
that did the things you are saying - thats why it was bad law.
Id recommend reading the full judgement fwiw. Its a terrific piece of work - very clear, and deals with complicated principles and history in a straightforward way. Should take about an hour. If you dont have that long, read from page 40 onwards on why Roe
should not be allowed to stand.