The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 01:29:15 pm »
John C, I'm out until the topic gets back.  Soz for the realism.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 01:29:10 pm
That's what every election for the last 40 years has been though hasn't it? Or longer?

Civil rights.
Womens lib.
Gay rights.
Immigration / Kids of "illegal" immigrants.
Political Correctness.

Woke is just the new badge for the same old shit. It's the same people who'll vote against it.  Same people who will oppose them right?


Pretty much.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:25:34 pm
Please put me on ignore.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:29:15 pm
John C, I'm out until the topic gets back.  Soz for the realism.

What the hell?

You throw out that abortion is "baby killing" and then vanish after I question your logic on a few points?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:17:59 pm
- The SC decision if it comes to fruition is very much a minority view, made from a place most people do not recognise. The court should have took that into account.
This is exactly backwards, imo.  While the case is about abortion, the decision is really about the proper way of making law in a democracy.  The Court (if this decision is legit) is saying that Roe was wrong to put this divisive issue beyond the political process - it took the role of legislature when it shouldntve, on the flimsiest constitutional basis, and in so doing created terrible political tensions.  The right level is for local populations to decide for themselves.  Its Roe that did the things you are saying - thats why it was bad law.

Id recommend reading the full judgement fwiw.  Its a terrific piece of work - very clear, and deals with complicated principles and history in a straightforward way.  Should take about an hour.  If you dont have that long, read from page 40 onwards on why Roe should not be allowed to stand.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:47:38 pm
I love RAWK.

It's full of lads   peeps who are smarter than me.  ;D


Oops.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:18 pm by jambutty »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 02:00:13 pm »
A females right to choose should not be part of the political process.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:47:38 pm
This is exactly backwards, imo.  While the case is about abortion, the decision is really about the proper way of making law in a democracy.  The Court (if this decision is legit) is saying that Roe was wrong to put this divisive issue beyond the political process - it took the role of legislature when it shouldntve, on the flimsiest constitutional basis, and in so doing created terrible political tensions.  The right level is for local populations to decide for themselves.  Its Roe that did the things you are saying - thats why it was bad law.

Id recommend reading the full judgement fwiw.  Its a terrific piece of work - very clear, and deals with complicated principles and history in a straightforward way.  Should take about an hour.  If you dont have that long, read from page 40 onwards on why Roe should not be allowed to stand.


So you're saying states should get to decide on what a woman can and cannot do with her body right?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:00:13 pm
A females right to choose should not be part of the political process.
If you believed that, youd believe in the right to abort at any time until birth.  Im assuming thats not right, so the question is what are the limits to it.  Which question must then become how do these limits get decided?.  Roe tried to set them on the basis of trimesters; the new decision explains why it was wrong to try to do so, and so the political process is the only remaining way to do it.

Honestly read it, its really persuasive!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 02:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:02:57 pm

So you're saying states should get to decide on what a woman can and cannot do with her body right?

Repugnants will push for a nationwide ban.They care as much about state rights as they do a 3 minute old baby.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:59 pm
Repugnants will push for a nationwide ban.They care as much about state rights as they do a 3 minute old baby.

I understand that. I said when trump started appointing Judges that this was the end game, I believe a lot of people said that would never happen.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm »
Terrifying turn of events for Americans and particularly American women. The "conservatives" (read, demented, religious far right bigots) won't be happy until they've run back the clock to medieval times. Insane, objectionable people. The saddest thing is that this isn't remotely a surprise. As bad as things are in this country, I am so glad I do not live over there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 02:13:35 pm
Terrifying turn of events for Americans and particularly American women. The "conservatives" (read, demented, religious far right bigots) won't be happy until they've run back the clock to medieval times. Insane, objectionable people. The saddest thing is that this isn't remotely a surprise. As bad as things are in this country, I am so glad I do not live over there.

"Make America Great Again"

America was great when black people were slaves and a woman knew her place.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 02:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:11:29 pm
If you believed that, youd believe in the right to abort at any time until birth.  Im assuming thats not right, so the question is what are the limits to it.  Which question must then become how do these limits get decided?.  Roe tried to set them on the basis of trimesters; the new decision explains why it was wrong to try to do so, and so the political process is the only remaining way to do it.

Honestly read it, its really persuasive!

Again,a females right to choose should not be part of the political process.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:14:24 pm
"Make America Great Again"

America was great when black people were slaves and a woman knew her place.

Don't forget the gays, the poors, transgendered people...basically anyone not a rich, white Christian. Jesus wanted all these people kept in oppressed misery. Just ask Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 02:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:11:29 pm
If you believed that, youd believe in the right to abort at any time until birth.
Do you think there are women asking for this?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:47:38 pm
This is exactly backwards, imo.  While the case is about abortion, the decision is really about the proper way of making law in a democracy.  The Court (if this decision is legit) is saying that Roe was wrong to put this divisive issue beyond the political process - it took the role of legislature when it shouldntve, on the flimsiest constitutional basis, and in so doing created terrible political tensions.  The right level is for local populations to decide for themselves.  Its Roe that did the things you are saying - thats why it was bad law.

Id recommend reading the full judgement fwiw.  Its a terrific piece of work - very clear, and deals with complicated principles and history in a straightforward way.  Should take about an hour.  If you dont have that long, read from page 40 onwards on why Roe should not be allowed to stand.

It's a horrendous piece of work. It's a cobbled together justifictation of a political/religious optinion wrapped up in legalese. If you think this wasn't about abortion you havent been paying attention. It's a right-wing Christian decision that has been years in the making. And this won't be the end - there are other decisions mentioned in the leaked opinion that signal where these right wing religious nutters will go next - same-sex marriage, contraception (yes, the right to use contraception is in the sights of this religious court) and many more. The opinion may say that they won't be revisiting Obergefeld but they also said Roe v Wade was settled law.

Let's just start with the the Mississippi Act that is the basis for the review. On page 6 it states, without question, that there is a 'fetal heartbeat' at 5-6 weeks. That is utter fucking bullshit. There can't be a heartbeat because there isnt a fucking heart at 5 weeks.

The Mississippi Act is shite, the 'science' is shite and it bodes really, really badly for America. If enough people don't vote in the mid-terms and the next Presidential elecion there is a real prospect of America becoming a one-party religious/fascist state.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:11:29 pm
If you believed that, youd believe in the right to abort at any time until birth.  Im assuming thats not right, so the question is what are the limits to it.  Which question must then become how do these limits get decided?.  Roe tried to set them on the basis of trimesters; the new decision explains why it was wrong to try to do so, and so the political process is the only remaining way to do it.

Honestly read it, its really persuasive!

If that was the issue with it - that the trimester mechanism is wrong - then surely only that section of the ruling should be overturned.  By default then the 9th amendment would still be in play.  Overturning the entire ruling would actually be a case of judicial activism such as you are trying to argue against.   Your point about "the proper way of making law in a democracy" is moot if that law is contravened by the constitution.
 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 02:27:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:24:42 pm
What you may see in the next U.S. election is right wing backlash to woke culture.

It could be Rump in spades until the anti backlash in 4 years.

 :sad

This was the line before the last election from the right.

I'd wager you'll find there will be a huge backlash to this Gilead type legislation
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 02:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:11:29 pm
If you believed that, youd believe in the right to abort at any time until birth.  Im assuming thats not right, so the question is what are the limits to it.  Which question must then become how do these limits get decided?.  Roe tried to set them on the basis of trimesters; the new decision explains why it was wrong to try to do so, and so the political process is the only remaining way to do it.

Honestly read it, its really persuasive!

The laws coming out of the pro-life states are horrendous in their implications. As I said in my post, they are trying to push it back to 5-6 weeks with the 'fetal heartbeat' bullshit. That means many women could pass that date before they know they are pregnant.

These barabarous laws would make women carry ectopic pregancies to term. They would force women to carry a baby without a forebrain or cerebrum (anencephaly) for nine months and give birth to something that can't think or coordinate and will almost certainly die with hours or days. A girl who is raped and impregnated by a relative will be forced to carry the baby and give birth.

The same religious nuts are also trying to ban contraception and any kind of sex education, resulting in unwanted births. And of course after forcing these women to give birth, the same religious arseholes will be ensuring there is no support or healthcare, because the 'right to life' has fuck all to do with human life and everything to do with the control of women.

No apologies for the rant. This is an appalling decision.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm »
The leaked decision mentions that abortion targets black communities which is another piece of anti-abortion propaganda that has been disabused.  Nobody whose legal opinion Ive respected says the decision is well-written or argued. Also please dont get into the trap of arguing about time limits and fetal heartbeats or another of that other personhood shit. This decision means that persons with the ability to give birth are second class citizens in their own country. So people like Iska are arguing from a position of immense privilege knowing that his rights are not on the line.

This decision also means that other things Americans take for granted now like contraception, mixed race marriage and gay marriage are all on the line.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 02:42:47 pm »
For anyone who wants a good review of the decision. Open Arguments have done an emergency episode:

https://openargs.com/emergency-episode-roe-to-be-overturned/

Also Cognitive Dissonance had a fascinating episode with an Abortion Provider:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/episode-623-sb8-discussion-with-an-abortion-provider/id432165463?i=1000556169044
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 02:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:33:29 pm
The leaked decision mentions that abortion targets black communities which is another piece of anti-abortion propaganda that has been disabused.  Nobody whose legal opinion Ive respected says the decision is well-written or argued. Also please dont get into the trap of arguing about time limits and fetal heartbeats or another of that other personhood shit. This decision means that persons with the ability to give birth are second class citizens in their own country. So people like Iska are arguing from a position of immense privilege knowing that his rights are not on the line.

This decision also means that other things Americans take for granted now like contraception, mixed race marriage and gay marriage are all on the line.
The decision mentions disproportionate black use of abortion but rejects that as a rationale for its decision.  It distinguishes abortion from those other things on the basis that it involves the termination of life.  Immense privilege isnt an argument.

Seriously, read the thing.  You dont need to be a lawyer to understand it, its really clear.  And can I suggest that youd be better reading pieces that challenge you rather than people whose opinion you have previously respected.  Ive stated mine and fine, you dont respect it - but at least read the decision for yourself, rather than looking for people to agree with.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:45:02 pm
The decision mentions disproportionate black use of abortion but rejects that as a rationale for its decision.  It distinguishes abortion from those other things on the basis that it involves the termination of life.  Immense privilege isnt an argument.

Seriously, read the thing.  You dont need to be a lawyer to understand it, its really clear.  And can I suggest that youd be better reading pieces that challenge you rather than people whose opinion you have previously respected.  Ive stated mine and fine, you dont respect it - but at least read the decision for yourself, rather than looking for people to agree with.

You gonna address Alan's points as well?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 02:48:10 pm »
wow bloody hell, handmaid's tale in 2022  :-\
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 02:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:45:02 pm
The decision mentions disproportionate black use of abortion but rejects that as a rationale for its decision.  It distinguishes abortion from those ‘other things’ on the basis that it involves the termination of life.  ‘Immense privilege’ isn’t an argument.

Seriously, read the thing.  You don’t need to be a lawyer to understand it, it’s really clear.  And can I suggest that you’d be better reading pieces that challenge you rather than people whose opinion you have previously respected.  I’ve stated mine and fine, you don’t respect it - but at least read the decision for yourself, rather than looking for people to agree with.

You do need to be a lawyer to understand it or at least have a lawyer explain it to you. At the most fundamental level this goes against the principle of 'stare decisis' without adequate justification in law.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 02:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:45:02 pm
The decision mentions disproportionate black use of abortion but rejects that as a rationale for its decision.  It distinguishes abortion from those other things on the basis that it involves the termination of life.  Immense privilege isnt an argument.

Seriously, read the thing.  You dont need to be a lawyer to understand it, its really clear.  And can I suggest that youd be better reading pieces that challenge you rather than people whose opinion you have previously respected.  Ive stated mine and fine, you dont respect it - but at least read the decision for yourself, rather than looking for people to agree with.

Listen to the two podcasts I've linked to and get back to us.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:49:41 pm
You do need to be a lawyer to understand it or at least have a lawyer explain it to you. At the most fundamental level this goes against the principle of 'stare decisis' without adequate justification in law.
It explains why at pages 30 to 40.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 02:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:45:02 pm
...It distinguishes abortion from those other things on the basis that it involves the termination of life...

So they will be ruling against capital punishment, 'stand your ground' laws, the right to withdraw medical treatments on the basis of ability to pay, religious freedom to refuse treament, refusal to wear masks and be vaccinated... There are plenty of things that involve the termination of life. For some reason, the religious fundamentalists only give a fuck about 'life' when it's inside a woman.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:47:38 pm
This is exactly backwards, imo.  While the case is about abortion, the decision is really about the proper way of making law in a democracy.  The Court (if this decision is legit) is saying that Roe was wrong to put this divisive issue beyond the political process - it took the role of legislature when it shouldntve, on the flimsiest constitutional basis, and in so doing created terrible political tensions.  The right level is for local populations to decide for themselves.  Its Roe that did the things you are saying - thats why it was bad law.

Id recommend reading the full judgement fwiw.  Its a terrific piece of work - very clear, and deals with complicated principles and history in a straightforward way.  Should take about an hour.  If you dont have that long, read from page 40 onwards on why Roe should not be allowed to stand.

So do you think political 'etiquette' trumps womens rights to make their own decisions?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 02:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:54:15 pm
It explains why at pages 30 to 40.

It really doesn't. This opinion is as shoddy and as badly argued as other recent decisions. Listen to the podcasts and get back to us.
