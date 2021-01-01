« previous next »
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 06:26:48 am »
What terrible news to wake up to.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 06:43:09 am »
Still dont believe they will do it.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 06:48:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:43:09 am
Still dont believe they will do it.

I know nothing about how it works over there. Cant the Democrats stop them anyway?

Is this all coming down to that old Jewish lady dying and Trump replacing her with a Right Wing, misanthropic twat?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 06:55:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:09 am
I know nothing about how it works over there. Cant the Democrats stop them anyway?

Is this all coming down to that old Jewish lady dying and Trump replacing her with a Right Wing, misanthropic twat?

I mean, she should have retired ages ago and allowed Obama to replace her. Selfishness on her part.

Democrats can’t stop them, but I think eventually the judges will settle on precedent and not do it.

Really, Biden should abolish or completely change the Supreme Court. Go to war with it and simultaneously tell every Republican and every GOP voter to fuck off and die.
Offline Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 07:00:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:09 am
I know nothing about how it works over there. Cant the Democrats stop them anyway?

Is this all coming down to that old Jewish lady dying and Trump replacing her with a Right Wing, misanthropic twat?

Yes, they can pass the Womens Health Protection Act, which will enact federal protections for abortion. Essentially codifying Roe v Wade. But this requires getting rid of the filibuster, which they were not prepared to do for voting rights. They can also federalize abortion care.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 07:00:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:11 am
I mean, she should have retired ages ago and allowed Obama to replace her. Selfishness on her part.

Democrats cant stop them, but I think eventually the judges will settle on precedent and not do it.

Really, Biden should abolish or completely change the Supreme Court. Go to war with it and simultaneously tell every Republican and every GOP voter to fuck off and die.

Brilliantly put again KH  :wellin
Offline Snail

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 07:03:01 am »
Fuck.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 07:03:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:00:13 am
Yes, they can pass the Womens Health Protection Act, which will enact federal protections for abortion. Essentially codifying Roe v Wade. But this requires getting rid of the filibuster, which they were not prepared to do for voting rights. They can also federalize abortion care.

Also, how many secret service hit jobs does a President get? Asking for a friend.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 07:04:13 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:03:01 am
Fuck.

Off right wing Christians
Online TepidT2O

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 07:24:45 am »
How can the law have been reinterpreted after 50 years for no particular reason? This makes no sense.

As ever, America is a country stuck in time.
Offline Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 07:27:02 am »
Absolute basket case of a country.

But at least they "don't have any socialism". Imagine how bad things could really get if the state actually gave a damn about their struggling hundreds of millions of citizens!
Offline Circa1892

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 07:36:36 am »
The Supreme Court is one of the most bonkers institutions around.

The fact that mediocure legal folk in their 40s can be given a lifetime position as 1/9th of a countries ultimate decision making body is insane.

Democrats either take this lying down or go to war on it. Could they add more judges to the court with a Harris tie-breaker? 
Offline Iska

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 08:00:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:45 am
How can the law have been reinterpreted after 50 years for no particular reason? This makes no sense.

As ever, America is a country stuck in time.
It happens sometimes, the courts are not infallible and lawyers rarely all agree.  It isnt for no particular reason, its because someone else has raised a new case and in order for it to be decided they have to test whether the earlier decision was right.  If this leak is legit, thats whats happened here.  The reasoning seems compelling to me.  Roe has always looked to me to have a very flimsy legal basis and imo should never have been made the way it was.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 08:23:50 am »
Well thats horrible news to wake up to.

It sinks America further down into the cesspit of inequality.

A few at state level seem to trying to get ahead of the federal level and protect womens rights at source.

California are going to propose an amendment to their state constitution to enshrine a womens right to choose.

But in typical American fashion, those that are in power are more interested in protecting the buildings than protecting their citizens

Offline gazzalfc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 08:26:50 am »
For those that dont understand the consequences of repealing Row vs Wade

22 states have laws on the books set up to automatically ban abortion if Roe v Wade is ever overturned.



So literally day 1 of Roe v Wade being repealed these state laws will be in effect.

There are also further repercussions and protections that were formed on the basis of Row vs Wade

The use of contraception.
The right to privacy between women and their doctors and healthcare professionals
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 09:08:09 am »
Get it straight, mates. 

The U.S. Federal government can only overrule State laws when the Supes deem it necessary. It was done then and now may be overturned.

To put it Conservatively, baby killing states will still exist.
Offline RedG13

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:23:50 am
Well thats horrible news to wake up to.

It sinks America further down into the cesspit of inequality.

A few at state level seem to trying to get ahead of the federal level and protect womens rights at source.

California are going to propose an amendment to their state constitution to enshrine a womens right to choose.

But in typical American fashion, those that are in power are more interested in protecting the buildings than protecting their citizens


They had the fences up for weeks.
Offline RedG13

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 09:25:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:00:13 am
Yes, they can pass the Womens Health Protection Act, which will enact federal protections for abortion. Essentially codifying Roe v Wade. But this requires getting rid of the filibuster, which they were not prepared to do for voting rights. They can also federalize abortion care.
There probably 50 votes in the senate for it but there not 50 votes to get rid of the filibuster.
It Probably 49 Dems, idk on Manchin, Likely Murkowski and Collins for that bill.
Other Dems that I would have concern voting for it is Casey but I think he would.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
sheesh, thats so depressing

Online KMKYWAP

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:50:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:36:26 am
This is going to massively incentivise the GOP base to get out and vote in the mid-terms and potentially 2024. They'll use it to state that only party that can reinstate true American 'values'.

Roe v Wade US abortion law to be overturned, leaked court decision suggests



Its going to backfire on them massively. The Dems were creeping ahead already in polls recently and that's before the all the 1/6 hearings and things like fuel prices starting to come down.

This will absolutely light a fire for young voters particularly.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:08:09 am
Get it straight, mates. 

The U.S. Federal government can only overrule State laws when the Supes deem it necessary. It was done then and now may be overturned.

To put it Conservatively, baby killing states will still exist.

I know what you're saying here, but is there any need for that terminology on what is a highly emotive issue that is personally relative to many people?
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 12:05:23 pm »
Told you so.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:28:23 am
I know what you're saying here, but is there any need for that terminology on what is a highly emotive issue that is personally relative to many people?
Is it accurate?

I'm not judging anyone, but it's a fact and people making that decision must accept it.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:28:23 am
I know what you're saying here, but is there any need for that terminology on what is a highly emotive issue that is personally relative to many people?

It's conservatives who think it's baby killing. I presume Jambutty is being satirical.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:15:01 pm
It's conservatives who think it's baby killing. I presume Jambutty is being satirical.

So did I, until her reply, can  Woman who lives in backward State, travel to an enlightened state for an abortion or is that problematic (outside of travel costs)
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Is it accurate?

I'm not judging anyone, but it's a fact and people making that decision must accept it.

No more accurate than saying masturbation is murder.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 12:45:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:36:34 pm
No more accurate than saying masturbation is murder.
Really?  Compare the discarded detritus.
Online leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:11 am

Democrats cant stop them, but I think eventually the judges will settle on precedent and not do it.


Isn't the leak that the vote has already taken place and they just haven't announced it and released the judgement publicly?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Yeah really and both are private decisions.

The anti abortion c*nts among us are evil bastards who want child rape victims to be forced to go through with the pregnancies.

Evil,sick and twisted c*nts.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 12:58:19 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Is it accurate?

I'm not judging anyone, but it's a fact and people making that decision must accept it.
I know you are using that language for a purpose, but I think it might be better to soften it somewhat. Members may have had experience of abortion and may not sit too comfortably with them.

Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Yeah really and both are private decisions.

The anti abortion c*nts among us are evil bastards who want child rape victims to be forced to go through with the pregnancies.

Evil,sick and twisted c*nts.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/ohio-lawmaker-calls-pregnancy-after-rape-an-opportunity

Ohio Lawmaker Calls Pregnancy After Rape an Opportunity

Quote
"It is a shame that it happens, but there's an opportunity for that woman, no matter how young or old she is, to make a determination about what she's going to do to help that life be a productive human being," she said in a legislation hearing on Wednesday.

I mean who wouldn't want to live with a constant reminder everyday of the worst day of your life?
Online leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 01:11:12 pm »
I'm not against a woman's right to choose to abort.

I know many have deep regrets late in life.

So many people would love to adopt.

I'd like to see more outreach and support to pregnant mothers considering abortion.

A system to transport someone to an abortion state would be a cheap, simple, non governmental option.

At least 35% of U.S. voters are anti-abortion.  Mostly out of urban areas.
Online KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 01:17:59 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:11:12 pm


I'd like to see more outreach and support to pregnant mothers considering abortion.

A system to transport someone to an abortion state would be a cheap, simple, non governmental option.

At least 35% of U.S. voters are anti-abortion.

-The transportation issue will be next amongst laws to stop women going out of state to exercise their rights.

-The SC decision if it comes to fruition is very much a minority view, made from a place most people do not recognise. The court should have took that into account.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:11:12 pm
I'm not against a woman's right to choose to abort.


Is the key here.

People should be free to decide what their own position is regarding abortion - and express their arguments accordingly without rancour in response.

But people should not be allowed to dictate to others what their personal position on the matter should be. People in favour of a woman's right to terminate a foetus never want to force anyone else to have an abortion*; people who personally oppose abortion should similarly never be able to force a woman not to choose to have an abortion.


* although a 'for the enormous benefit of society' argument for enforced abortion by the mothers of Trump/Bozo/Frottage/Reet-Smug/Arron Banks/Steve Bannon/etc would have merit
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:18:47 pm

Is the key here.

People should be free to decide what their own position is regarding abortion - and express their arguments accordingly without rancour in response.

But people should not be allowed to dictate to others what their personal position on the matter should be. People in favour of a woman's right to terminate a foetus never want to force anyone else to have an abortion*; people who personally oppose abortion should similarly never be able to force a woman not to choose to have an abortion.


* although a 'for the enormous benefit of society' argument for enforced abortion by the mothers of Trump/Bozo/Frottage/Reet-Smug/Arron Banks/Steve Bannon/etc would have merit

The sky fairy trumps all that.

god country guns rights family.
Online leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:11:12 pm
I'm not against a woman's right to choose to abort.

I know many have deep regrets late in life.

So many people would love to adopt.

I'd like to see more outreach and support to pregnant mothers considering abortion.

A system to transport someone to an abortion state would be a cheap, simple, non governmental option.

At least 35% of U.S. voters are anti-abortion.  Mostly out of urban areas.

Sorry this is a bizarre post to me.

If there are so many people who would love to adopt why are there so many kids waiting to be adopted?

A system to transport them to another state... wow.  It wouldn't be cheap, it wouldn't be simple, and depending on the state it could result in very serious charges.  Never mind all that women shouldn't have to travel away from their home to have a medical procedure.

Conservatives have spent decades preventing women from getting information they need.

That 35% can not get abortions.  Their will doesn't override the rest of the populace.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:59 pm by leroy »
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
What you may see in the next U.S. election is right wing backlash to woke culture.

It could be Rump in spades until the anti backlash in 4 years.

 :sad
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm »
Online leroy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:24:42 pm
What you may see in the next U.S. election is right wing backlash to woke culture.
 :sad

That's what every election for the last 40 years has been though hasn't it? Or longer?

Civil rights.
Womens lib.
Gay rights.
Immigration / Kids of "illegal" immigrants.
Political Correctness.

Woke is just the new badge for the same old shit. It's the same people who'll vote against it.  Same people who will oppose them right?
