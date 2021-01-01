I'm not against a woman's right to choose to abort.



Is the key here.People should be free to decide what their own position is regarding abortion - and express their arguments accordingly without rancour in response.But people should not be allowed to dictate to others what their personal position on the matter should be. People in favour of a woman's right to terminate a foetus never want to force anyone else to have an abortion*; people who personally oppose abortion should similarly never be able to force a woman not to choose to have an abortion.* although a 'for the enormous benefit of society' argument for enforced abortion by the mothers of Trump/Bozo/Frottage/Reet-Smug/Arron Banks/Steve Bannon/etc would have merit