I'm not against a woman's right to choose to abort.
I know many have deep regrets late in life.
So many people would love to adopt.
I'd like to see more outreach and support to pregnant mothers considering abortion.
A system to transport someone to an abortion state would be a cheap, simple, non governmental option.
At least 35% of U.S. voters are anti-abortion. Mostly out of urban areas.
Sorry this is a bizarre post to me.
If there are so many people who would love to adopt why are there so many kids waiting to be adopted?
A system to transport them to another state... wow. It wouldn't be cheap, it wouldn't be simple, and depending on the state it could result in very serious charges. Never mind all that women shouldn't have to travel away from their home to have a medical procedure.
Conservatives have spent decades preventing women from getting information they need.
That 35% can not get abortions. Their will doesn't override the rest of the populace.