The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1120
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
White trash have no class.

Lots of poor whites have class.

Possibly the most bigoted thing I've read on RAWK for quite a while

Just keep digging mate.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1121
Hi all,

I think I will keep this short(ish). I have already linked to several detailed resources. But here's one more for good luck (you may have to use a VPN set to the US to access it). The article concentrates on how the term is just plain abusive towards impoverished white people, but I think it worth including.

https://www.inquirer.com/philly/news/white-trash-n-word-trailer-park-eugenics.html

To my main and - apparently - more contentious claim: the use of the term 'White Trash' is a de facto racial slur upon non-white people.

First of all, a very brief and rough history. 'White Trash' was - it would seem - a term coined by free black people in the US in the days of slavery. It was used to describe white people so low down in the social pecking order (endentured servitude, etc.), free black people felt they occupied place akin to black slaves. It was meant as a slur. The phrase was then taken up by middle class white people to describe the 'undeserving poor'.

'White Trash', as used by white middle and upper class people was used to indicate a class of white people who did not live up to 'the ideals of what it is to be white'. Indeed, 'white trash' were targeted by eugenicists in the US. From Wikipedia:

Quote
Also around 1890, the American eugenics movement turned its attention to poor white trash. They were stigmatized as being feeble-minded and promiscuous, having incestuous and inter-racial sex, and abandoning or mistreating the children of those unions. Eugenicists campaigned successfully for laws which would allow rural whites fitting these descriptions to be involuntarily sterilized by the state, in order to "cleanse" society of faulty genetic heritages.

'White Trash' was used by other white people to describe 'faulty or degenerate white people' and even formed part of the (background) rationale for sterilization (of white people). Of course, such sterilisations were carried out on black people too. But Black and Hispanic (and other racial groups) were not generally sub-categorized in the same way by the general population.

Has anyone here herd usage of the term 'black trash'? I never have. Would anyone here use the term 'black trash'? If not, why not?

My main gripe - but not my only one - with the term is a semantic one. White Trash describes a sub-category of white people in a very derogatory manner. If we go back to when the term was first used by white people, why did they not similarly sub-categorise black people and other racial groups? Logically, there are only two possible answers to this:

1. They did not believe that a 'faulty' sub-group existed within the black community, or

2. They thought all black people were inferior or 'faulty' by default.

Clearly, explanation 1 does not make sense. Whereas, explanation 2 is logical and fits with the abundantly clear history.

Again, I ask, if you use the term 'white trash', why do you not use the term 'black trash'? If it is nothing more than a - but still highly offensive - slur upon 'undeserving/despicable' white people, why not use it with similarly 'undeserving/despicable' black people? I'll go out on a limb and suppose that it is not because you think answer 1 is correct - that you feel 'all black people are exemplary examples of humanity'. And I am certain none of you would subscribe to answer 2, that 'all black people are inferior'. But if you sub-categorise only white people in this way, the logical semantic inference is that all non-whites are 'undeserving/despicable'.

Now, to be very clear, I am not suggesting that anyone here using the term 'white trash' intends it as a racial slur. Rather, it is learned and generally understood by users as an aspersion upon a certain segment of the white population they feel are inferior to them (yes, you do). That's bad enough. But it also carriers an implied (logical semantic) slur against all non-whites because they are undeserving of being similarly sub-categorised.

The above is not my best considered thoughts on this matter. But I hope I have been clear enough. And maybe, just maybe, my words will cause one or more you to reconsider your use of the term white trash. I do hope so.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1122
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:44:26 pm
I always took it to be the American equivalent to us using the term "chav" here in the UK.
Your point made me think of the connotations of using "white" and how it might be viewed by others.
If nothing else, thank you making me consider my perceptions and making me more aware, something always welcome.

From what I've seen in America, it quite often is a bigoted term to abuse people that are unlucky enough to be born in poor areas or or poor circumstances.

Hence if someone grew up in a 'Trailer park' then they are white trash (Which comes across as 'vermin', 'scumbags', 'c*nts' or anything else you've like to tag on) - I'd say it's several steps below calling someone a chav as a chav is how someone acts, not where they are from.

Having lived on a caravan park and rough as fuck council estates, I have no doubt that they'd probably stick that label on me and others that have no choice about poverty of the circumstances that led them to brought up in rough/poor areas.


Personally I think someone saying "white trash" can't be anywhere near being a socialist as my (personal) understanding of that is that everyone is equal. I certainly believe that. Just because my family due to circumstances were poor, we weren't any 'better' or 'worse' than anyone else. I don't see a 'Lord' in a castle or a King or a Queen or a duke or billionaire any differently. Yeah they might have more money and might have inherited more, but people are people and everyone is born equal.


I think you'd have to be a bit of a c*nt to label someone something as obnoxious as 'white trash'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1123
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:24:42 pm
From what I've seen in America, it quite often is a bigoted term to abuse people that are unlucky enough to be born in poor areas or or poor circumstances.

Hence if someone grew up in a 'Trailer park' then they are white trash (Which comes across as 'vermin', 'scumbags', 'c*nts' or anything else you've like to tag on) - I'd say it's several steps below calling someone a chav as a chav is how someone acts, not where they are from.

Having lived on a caravan park and rough as fuck council estates, I have no doubt that they'd probably stick that label on me and others that have no choice about poverty of the circumstances that led them to brought up in rough/poor areas.


Personally I think someone saying "white trash" can't be anywhere near being a socialist as my (personal) understanding of that is that everyone is equal. I certainly believe that. Just because my family due to circumstances were poor, we weren't any 'better' or 'worse' than anyone else. I don't see a 'Lord' in a castle or a King or a Queen or a duke or billionaire any differently. Yeah they might have more money and might have inherited more, but people are people and everyone is born equal.


I think you'd have to be a bit of a c*nt to label someone something as obnoxious as 'white trash'
Thank you for highlighting this, Andy. It was not my first argument for not using the term, but it is a close second. And, really, should be a good enough - and very understandable - reason to not use the term by itself.
