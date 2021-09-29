I always took it to be the American equivalent to us using the term "chav" here in the UK.

Your point made me think of the connotations of using "white" and how it might be viewed by others.

If nothing else, thank you making me consider my perceptions and making me more aware, something always welcome.



From what I've seen in America, it quite often is a bigoted term to abuse people that are unlucky enough to be born in poor areas or or poor circumstances.Hence if someone grew up in a 'Trailer park' then they are white trash (Which comes across as 'vermin', 'scumbags', 'c*nts' or anything else you've like to tag on) - I'd say it's several steps below calling someone a chav as a chav is how someone acts, not where they are from.Having lived on a caravan park and rough as fuck council estates, I have no doubt that they'd probably stick that label on me and others that have no choice about poverty of the circumstances that led them to brought up in rough/poor areas.Personally I think someone saying "white trash" can't be anywhere near being a socialist as my (personal) understanding of that is that everyone is equal. I certainly believe that. Just because my family due to circumstances were poor, we weren't any 'better' or 'worse' than anyone else. I don't see a 'Lord' in a castle or a King or a Queen or a duke or billionaire any differently. Yeah they might have more money and might have inherited more, but people are people and everyone is born equal.I think you'd have to be a bit of a c*nt to label someone something as obnoxious as 'white trash'