Hi all,
I think I will keep this short(ish). I have already linked to several detailed resources. But here's one more for good luck (you may have to use a VPN set to the US to access it). The article concentrates on how the term is just plain abusive towards impoverished white people, but I think it worth including.https://www.inquirer.com/philly/news/white-trash-n-word-trailer-park-eugenics.html
To my main and - apparently - more contentious claim: the use of the term 'White Trash' is a
de facto racial slur upon non-white people.
First of all, a very brief and rough history. 'White Trash' was - it would seem - a term coined by free black people in the US in the days of slavery. It was used to describe white people so low down in the social pecking order (endentured servitude, etc.), free black people felt they occupied place akin to black slaves. It was meant as a slur. The phrase was then taken up by middle class white people to describe the 'undeserving poor'.
'White Trash', as used by white middle and upper class people was used to indicate a class of white people who did not live up to 'the ideals of what it is to be white'. Indeed, 'white trash' were targeted by eugenicists in the US. From Wikipedia
:
Also around 1890, the American eugenics movement turned its attention to poor white trash. They were stigmatized as being feeble-minded and promiscuous, having incestuous and inter-racial sex, and abandoning or mistreating the children of those unions. Eugenicists campaigned successfully for laws which would allow rural whites fitting these descriptions to be involuntarily sterilized by the state, in order to "cleanse" society of faulty genetic heritages.
'White Trash' was used by other white people to describe 'faulty or degenerate white people' and even formed part of the (background) rationale for sterilization (of white people). Of course, such sterilisations were carried out on black people too. But Black and Hispanic (and other racial groups) were not generally sub-categorized in the same way by the general population.Has anyone here herd usage of the term 'black trash'? I never have. Would anyone here use the term 'black trash'? If not, why not?
My main gripe - but not my only one - with the term is a semantic one. White Trash describes a sub-category of white people in a very derogatory manner. If we go back to when the term was first used by white people, why did they not similarly sub-categorise black people and other racial groups? Logically, there are only two possible answers to this:
1. They did not believe that a 'faulty' sub-group existed within the black community, or
2. They thought all
black people were inferior or 'faulty' by default.
Clearly, explanation 1 does not
make sense. Whereas, explanation 2 is logical and fits with the abundantly clear history.
Again, I ask, if you use the term 'white trash', why do you not use the term 'black trash'? If it is nothing more than a - but still highly offensive - slur upon 'undeserving/despicable' white people, why not use it with similarly 'undeserving/despicable' black people? I'll go out on a limb and suppose that it is not because you think answer 1 is correct - that you feel 'all black people are exemplary examples of humanity
'. And I am certain none of you would subscribe to answer 2, that 'all
black people are inferior'. But if you sub-categorise only white people in this way, the logical semantic inference is that all
non-whites are 'undeserving/despicable'.
Now, to be very clear, I am not suggesting that anyone here using the term 'white trash' intends it as a racial slur. Rather, it is learned and generally understood by users as an aspersion upon a certain segment of the white population they feel are inferior to them (yes, you do). That's bad enough. But it also carriers an implied (logical semantic) slur against all non-whites because they are undeserving of being similarly sub-categorised.
The above is not my best considered thoughts on this matter. But I hope I have been clear enough. And maybe, just maybe, my words will cause one or more you to reconsider your use of the term white trash
. I do hope so.