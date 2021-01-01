Sadly, I'm afraid many Dems would vote for Romney rather than a black or female candidate with a progressive agenda.

Dems may never have another male President unless he's gay.

Mimi will be gutted. Back to the crime family with his brother, eh?

Jam, how do you reconcile both these statements? You have made this statement about a gay candidate before. Do you really think that gay guys are somehow inherently incapable of committing sexual harassment?Btw there are some decent straight Democratic candidates - Sherrod Brown and Jamie Raskin are the two that spring to mind.Not really. I have distinguished between what is appropriate for politics and what a criminal standard of proof requires. How many times does it have to be said especially in the context of sex-related abuses - the fact that a criminal burden of proof is not met, does not mean that the abuse did not take place.Is it really too much to expect that a candidate not abuse their power over subordinates? Sexual harassment is only one form of abuse. If people think what Franken and Andrew Cuomo did was not serious, please have a look at your own behaviour towards those over who you have power and realize that your perception may not match the reality of those who work for you.As for ongoing sleaze, it appears to be entrenched in their DNA. Not surprisingly, both Cuomos are involved in the fallout resulting from Zucker leaving CNN. I'm sure I'll continue to be enraged by both Cuomos for many years to come.For John C - I agree that 3 threads is a good idea.