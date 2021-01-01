« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 35302 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 12:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February  2, 2022, 03:24:13 pm
I highly, highly doubt that.

Trump is worst case scenario in 24, by some distance.

Imagine a competent fascist with a plan. Thats much worse than the schoolyard bully with a rich daddy that the disgraced former President is. Trump is largely neutered without his Twitter megaphone, but hes put down a blueprint as to how the far right minority can continue to run the country.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:01:57 pm
Imagine a competent fascist with a plan. Thats much worse than the schoolyard bully with a rich daddy that the disgraced former President is. Trump is largely neutered without his Twitter megaphone, but hes put down a blueprint as to how the far right minority can continue to run the country.

I don't see Trump happening in 2024 at all. He's way too extreme now with the January 6 hearings and the stuff coming out of how he tried to interfere with the election results. I do see someone like the new Virginia governor happening on a Presidential level. Someone who spouts Trump type stuff but isn't anywhere as loudly extreme.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 03:45:47 pm »
I dont see Trump happening in 24 either. Mind you, Trump being the petulant 5yr old twat that he is, whoever else the GOP nominate he will cause issues for them because Trump just wont/cant accept irrelevance. So Im sure hell do his best to try and galvanise his right wing groupies to attack pretty much anyone else who isnt him . simply because theyre not Donald Trump. So anyone who is evenly modestly a level 8 fascist will be called out by Trump and his groupies for not being a full on 10.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 03:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 03:45:47 pm


He wants to be Kingmaker.  Florida is huge in every election.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm »
We've got 6 different US based threads at the moment

Trump
Biden
This (the states)
Tucker
Fox news
Sarah Palin

Do we agree some can be merged.

Tucker + Fox
Trump + Palin + this
Leave Biden as it is for now.

Leaving 3. What do people think?

And leave the video thread as it is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,786
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 06:00:26 pm »
Good point.

This thread was created with the discussion on the state of the country (separate from Biden/Trump), but as the mid-terms approach, wonder if it makes sense to combine this with the Biden thread as election talk will start up soon, and it can go in either as the storylines emerge.  What does everyone think?

Maybe Tucker, Fox News, and Palin/Bachmann could be one thread?

The Trump legal one could remain a separate thread as it's a very specific focus area.

Agreed on video thread being separate as is.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 06:11:41 pm »
1. He Who Shall Not Be Named But Excoriated in A Revolving Thread Title

2. The state Of America. How Did It Get To This?

3.  Biden

4.  Fucker, Painil, Fox, all the Conservative clowns in one box

5.  Political vids.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm »
Do we need Andy to do a poll?
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:03:57 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February  2, 2022, 04:15:13 pm
Sadly, I'm afraid many Dems would vote for Romney rather than a black or female candidate with a progressive agenda.

Quote
Dems may never have another male President unless he's gay.

Jam, how do you reconcile both these statements? You have made this statement about a gay candidate before. Do you really think that gay guys are somehow inherently incapable of committing sexual harassment?

Btw there are some decent straight Democratic candidates - Sherrod Brown and Jamie Raskin are the two that spring to mind.

Quote
Mimi will be gutted.  Back to the crime family with his brother, eh?

Not really. I have distinguished between what is appropriate for politics and what a criminal standard of proof requires. How many times does it have to be said especially in the context of sex-related abuses - the fact that a criminal burden of proof is not met, does not mean that the abuse did not take place.

Is it really too much to expect that a candidate not abuse their power over subordinates? Sexual harassment is only one form of abuse. If people think what Franken and Andrew Cuomo did was not serious, please have a look at your own behaviour towards those over who you have power and realize that your perception may not match the reality of those who work for you.

As for ongoing sleaze, it appears to be entrenched in their DNA. Not surprisingly, both Cuomos are involved in the fallout resulting from Zucker leaving CNN. I'm sure I'll continue to be enraged by both Cuomos for many years to come.

For John C - I agree that 3 threads is a good idea.

Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #969 on: Today at 01:28:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:03:57 am
If people think what Franken and Andrew Cuomo did was not serious, please have a look at your own behaviour towards those over who you have power and realize that your perception may not match the reality of those who work for you.

The T chart on the accomplishments/transgressions of the indicted is off the charts in the public's favour.  Not to mention the lack of criminal charges. 

But not any more. Thanks to chickenshit (imo).

And I'd still like to know your crime family evidence or anecdote for either of the brothers.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 