The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 03:12:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  9, 2021, 02:46:24 pm

Very much so (although it's not as clear-cut as it is in the UK, where the financial elite are almost universally Tory supporters)

Yeah there is a bit more nuance to it in the states due to the rednecks' hatred of all things commie.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 08:23:07 pm
Fox News tree burns...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kra_yo6-QWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kra_yo6-QWs</a>


Brianna Keilar's response is brilliant (as usual)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kpgbVD5UlI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kpgbVD5UlI0</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 08:47:15 pm
Was a direct attack on Merica apparently.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 08:57:48 pm
They care more about a tree burning than children dying from guns.

No surprise there
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 08:58:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  9, 2021, 02:46:24 pm

Very much so (although it's not as clear-cut as it is in the UK, where the financial elite are almost universally Tory supporters)

Always thought it more Lib Dem / UKIP
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 10:19:36 pm
Quote from: Chakan on December  9, 2021, 08:57:48 pm
They care more about a tree burning than children dying from guns.

No surprise there

Burning tree bad, burning cross fine
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 11:02:56 pm
There's two serious questions to be answered after burn-gate.

1. Why the fuck was the tree so dangerously flammable?

2. Please can it be an annual occurrence to piss those pricks off?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 11:19:37 pm
Quote from: John C on December  9, 2021, 08:23:07 pm
Brianna Keilar's response is brilliant (as usual)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kpgbVD5UlI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kpgbVD5UlI0</a>

Don't like how she portrays the fire. It's a fucking tree set on fire by what seems to be a homeless guy with mental health or drug issues. It's not an "attack" on their workplace. It just plays into the whole Republican narrative that the US is a shithole with crime everywhere when the Democrats are in charge. I bet Fox are reporting on stuff that's ten times worse than that fucking burning tree every day while having a good chuckle about it when the cameras are not running. Yeah, it's scary and in terms of news it's certainly something worth reporting, but don't call it an "attack" or give away the impression that the Fox twats are justified, if they felt like it was an attack. It's a tree burning on a square in the middle of a city. Unless, it has fully loaded guns on it (which could very well be the case, if it's the Fox News tree) there's very little chance of anything catastrophic happening.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 11:31:41 pm
In a first for the U.S., NYC's City council has passed a bill giving non citizens the vote in local elections.

The Repugs will take it to court.

Early estimates of 800,000 new voters.

A smart move, long overdue, imo.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 11:32:19 pm
Er .... I suppose you could look at it like that   ::)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:34:36 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:36:46 am
Believe it or else, NYC has opened the first safe injection house to cut down on paraphernalia and overdose deaths in the streets.

The first IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:15:15 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:36:46 am
Believe it or else, NYC has opened the first safe injection house to cut down on paraphernalia and overdose deaths in the streets.

The first IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY.

Good. Those have been extremely effective in Sydney, so much so that religious conservatives have stopped talking about them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:46:08 am
Quote from: jambutty on December  9, 2021, 11:31:41 pm
In a first for the U.S., NYC's City council has passed a bill giving non citizens the vote in local elections.

The Repugs will take it to court.

Early estimates of 800,000 new voters.

A smart move, long overdue, imo.

That's not gonna end well.

You can see the campaign speeches already. "Vote Republican or the other guys will bus in illegals to vote for them."
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:57:54 am
Quote from: John C on December  9, 2021, 11:02:56 pm

1. Why the fuck was the tree so dangerously flammable?


Mate. If youve ever burned your live Christmas tree in your back garden after Christmas you would know. I have and its a little terrifying. Once the tree is dry, if you put a naked flame, I swear, within 4 seconds its fully alight, within 10 seconds its a total blaze. Trees burn in houses from time to time and cause amazing damage. From my own experience this is quite accurate.

https://youtu.be/cjndulbUtRc
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:24:45 am
Quote from: John C on December  9, 2021, 11:02:56 pm
There's two serious questions to be answered after burn-gate.

1. Why the fuck was the tree so dangerously flammable?

2. Please can it be an annual occurrence to piss those pricks off?

We could run a Gavle Goat style sweep.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:28:06 am
Ha ha

What a shower of bellends :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:52:37 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:24:45 am
We could run a Gavle Goat style sweep.


 :lmao


Fox will probably have a star-spangled, armed vigilante militia guarding it.


(They could have guest armed vigilantes, starting with 'Twitchy Finger' Rittenhouse)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:50:35 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:52:37 am

 :lmao


Fox will probably have a star-spangled, armed vigilante militia guarding it.


(They could have guest armed vigilantes, starting with 'Twitchy Finger' Rittenhouse)

What brilliant entertainment it would be to watch them fending off squadrons of fire drones.  Viewing figures would soar!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:36:03 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:46:08 am
That's not gonna end well.

You can see the campaign speeches already. "Vote Republican or the other guys will bus in illegals to vote for them."
Nothing about illegals, non citizens would be green card holders.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:48:59 pm
Lax vax axe? Legislator calls proposal to put unvaccinated on the hook for their COVID-19 expenses a starting point
State Rep. Jonathan Carrolls bill is likely to face legal challenges and political pushback, but the Northbrook Democrat argued Its time that we say You choose not to get vaccinated, then youre also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you.

Chicago Sun Times
By Rachel Hinton  Updated Dec 6, 2021, 7:23pm CST

Unvaccinated Illinoisans would have to pay for their health care expenses  including hospital bills  out of pocket if they contract COVID-19 under legislation filed Monday in the Illinois House.

State Rep. Jonathan Carrolls bill is likely to face legal challenges and political pushback, but the Northbrook Democrat downplayed those concerns, saying it all boils down to frustration between those who have been following the science and ... trying to do the right thing and those who are choosing not to get vaccinated, who are able to, for whatever they choose.

I think its time that we say You choose not to get vaccinated, then youre also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you, Carroll said.

Carrolls legislation would amend the states insurance code so that a person who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and chooses not to be vaccinated shall pay for health care expenses out-of-pocket if the person becomes hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms.

That update would affect individual health or accident insurance policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

This is becoming a disease now of the unvaccinated, Carroll said.

If someone obviously cant have a vaccine for health reasons, thats a completely different conversation. But if youre an able-bodied person able to get this vaccine and youre choosing not to, then youre putting us all at risk, and were seeing this as the variants continue to spread, Carroll said.

Weve tried everything we can do to educate the public on the vaccine. Again, the vaccine is working, and people are, for whatever reason, choosing not to get it. Now its to a point where ... it shouldnt be the responsibility of those of us that are.

Passage of the bill would require overcoming legal and political hurdles.

State Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods said in a brief statement he opposes taking health care away from Illinoisans.

And under federal law, insurance plans, such as those offered through the Affordable Care Acts Marketplace, cover treatment for preexisting medical conditions and arent allowed to terminate coverage for changes in a persons health status. That includes the diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19, according to healthcare.gov.

Asked about such problems, Carroll said there are legal challenges to every bill.

Carroll said some of his colleagues in the House are very supportive of the legislation but Mondays bill is a starting point  well see where the conversations go.

https://chicago.suntimes.com/politics/2021/12/6/22820611/coronavirus-health-care-expenses-unvaccinated-person-illinois


This is the way to go.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:36:03 pm
Nothing about illegals, non citizens would be green card holders.


Well yes but they're not exactly known for their fondness for truth. It'll get spun in the worst way possible
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:07:01 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:48:59 pm
Lax vax axe? Legislator calls proposal to put unvaccinated on the hook for their COVID-19 expenses a starting point
State Rep. Jonathan Carrolls bill is likely to face legal challenges and political pushback, but the Northbrook Democrat argued Its time that we say You choose not to get vaccinated, then youre also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you.




I hate anti-vaxxer pricks, but I don't like to see this sort of thing because it can be a slippery slope and once you open that door...

How long before smokers, fat twats, drinkers are presented with the same "You choose to smoke/eat too much/drink..." arguments?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:27:16 pm
I honestly cannot believe that Fox news coverage. Every week something happens that is worse than previous weeks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:48:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:07:01 pm
How long before smokers, fat twats, drinkers are presented with the same "You choose to smoke/eat too much/drink..." arguments?
Should we not invest in our own health?

Just sayin'.

The price of freedom, eh?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:50:09 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:48:03 pm
Should we not invest in our own health?

Just sayin'.

The price of freedom, eh?


And then... well you'll have to pay for treatment of that sports injury because after all you chose to play sport?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:50:09 pm

And then... well you'll have to pay for treatment of that sports injury because after all you chose to play sport?
I'd say engaging in sport means you're doing more than most to keep healthy.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm
I'd say engaging in sport means you're doing more than most to keep healthy.


The point is that once you move away from the principle of universality of healthcare and making people pay for treatment that is required due to the impacts of lifestyle choices, then it's the thin end of a wedge that will be wielded by people with certain political agendas.



(and I realise how healthcare is pad for in the US is different to over here, and that I'm more thinking of the UK/NHS)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:07:41 pm
It's a whole other kettle of fish.

We're on Medicare. I belong to a Bolshy HMO. Walk into a clinic anytime, low monthly cost, faster than my wife's 'own doctor' plan which costs more and is appointment only, then a specialist.

I'll have to wait for a specialist appointment, but the referral is made immediately.

All hospital treatment is universal once you're in the system, and treatments considered experimental in the UK have been standard in the US for yonks.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:23:03 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:48:03 pm
Should we not invest in our own health?

Just sayin'.

The price of freedom, eh?

I'm with you quite frankly. If you have genuinely free NHS healthcare then it is not so relevent, but even the NHS won't do repeat treatments free for some people e.g. gross weight people or alcoholics. From what I understood there is a  line that some people reach where doctors refuse second time around expensive treatments if the patient has not changed their behavior

so I'm all in favor of introducing some risk based bonuses or penalties. Gross smoking or alcohol users, gross weight issues purely through lifestyle, similar bonus for being healthy.

It just makes sense to me. Society only changes with associated carrots, sticks and education.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 9, 2021, 09:48:45 pm

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:52:37 am

 :lmao


Fox will probably have a star-spangled, armed vigilante militia guarding it.

Rev. Jacques DeGraff: 

"Im here because these colors do not run. 80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didnt fold then, and we won't fold now!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:07:01 pm

I hate anti-vaxxer pricks, but I don't like to see this sort of thing because it can be a slippery slope and once you open that door...

How long before smokers, fat twats, drinkers are presented with the same "You choose to smoke/eat too much/drink..." arguments?

Businesses like insurance companies have been doing this forever. Looks at the premiums of people who smoke to non-smokers. I do believe that weight is an area we should avoid penalising people.

I think it was Virgin Health that first broke out the premium deductions for people who actively look after their health. You'd save money for regular GP visits, fun-run participation, etc. What's really happening is the none active people are subsidising those who look after themselves.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm
Businesses like insurance companies have been doing this forever. Looks at the premiums of people who smoke to non-smokers. I do believe that weight is an area we should avoid penalising people.

I think it was Virgin Health that first broke out the premium deductions for people who actively look after their health. You'd save money for regular GP visits, fun-run participation, etc. What's really happening is the none active people are subsidising those who look after themselves.

You could equally argue that those that smoke and those who drink to excess are subsidising those who don't smoke or drink in moderation through their duty contributions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
You could equally argue that those that smoke and those who drink to excess are subsidising those who don't smoke or drink in moderation through their duty contributions.

They're also subsiding the death rate.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:05:04 am
Time
I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now
Kermit Roosevelt III - Yesterday 7:00 AM

I spent the last seven months on President Bidens Supreme Court commission, talking, listening, and sometimes arguing with experts from a variety of legal backgroundsactivists, professors, and former judges. I went into the process thinking that the system was working but that improvements were possible. I came out scared. Our system is broken in two obvious ways, that threatens Americas self-governance. One of them is about the long-term legitimacy of the judiciary. The other is an immediate crisis.

These problems overlap. The first is mostly about we could call high politics, or theories of constitutional interpretation. It is generated by the combination of life tenure and Senate confirmation for the Supreme Court, and it is that the composition of the Court is not tied in a predictable and uniform way to the outcome of presidential elections. Some presidents appoint several Justices; some presidents appoint none. What determines how many appointments a president gets is a combination of pure luck and partisan hardball. We do not staff any other branch of our government that way, and it has distorted the relationship between the Court and democracy.

The Framers intended that the American people, through the elections of presidents and senators, would have ultimate, though indirect, control of the composition of the Supreme Court. But the Framers did not anticipate the party system, and that throws a wrench in the works. Under the current system, a party that wins a minority of presidential elections may nonetheless end up appointing a majority of justices. And once a majority is obtained, strategic retirements (justices stepping down under a president of the same party that appointed them) can preserve it, even if the party wins only one in three or even one in four presidential elections going forward. The result is a court that reflects minority views and valuesnot necessarily in a partisan political way, but in terms of Courts approach to constitutional interpretation. One does not have to believe that judges are politicians in robes to understand that who the judges are matters. Judges appointed by Republican presidents generally vote and reason differently from those appointed by Democratic presidentsespecially now that nominees are more carefully screened for ideological soundness. When a minority party appoints a majority of the Supreme Court, the Court will tend to issue decisions based on a minority understanding of what the Constitution means and how it should be interpreted.

The most prominent face of this problem today is abortion. Generally speaking, Democratic appointees support abortion rights; Republican appointees do not. (The possibility that justices will surprise us with their votes exists, but it has diminished.) Going back to the appointment of Justice Thomas, currently the longest-serving Justice, Democrats have won five out of nine presidential elections (and won the popular vote in seven out of nine), but they have appointed only three of the nine sitting Justices. Thus it will not be surprising if the national majoritys view about Roe v. Wade does not prevail on the Court, even while national polls show strong majorities in support of preserving Roe. And if nothing is done, it will not be surprising if the 6-3 Republican advantage persists for decades, even if Democrats continue to win presidential elections.

The solution to this problem is simple: term limits for Supreme Court Justices, with staggered eighteen-year terms so that each president gets two appointments per four-year term. That is a nonpartisan, good-government reform that has broad supportbut not as much as it deserves. It will not immediately restore the Supreme Court to where it would be if past presidents had equal influence, but it will fix the system going forward.

The second problem is related, but somewhat broader. It is generated by the structure of our constitution more generally, which allows a well-placed minority to take over every branch of the federal government.

As we have seen in recent years, the electoral college allows a candidate to win the presidency while receiving a minority of the popular vote. The rule that each state is equally represented in the Senate means that Senators representing a minority of the population can control their chamber. A minority can take over the House of Representatives through partisan gerrymanders. And a president elected by a minority of the people can nominate judges who are then confirmed by Senators representing a minority of the people. Once in power, the minority can try to retain its position by further distorting the democratic process: gerrymanders, voter suppression, and judicial invalidation of attempts to protect voting rights

All of this is happening now. We are witnessing a minority takeover of our democracy. The Supreme Court has stood by in the face of some anti-democratic actions. It has allowed partisan gerrymanders, which distort the elections of state legislatures and federal Representatives. (In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats received 53% of the votes cast for the state Assemblyand won 36% of the seats.) It has allowed states to impose on burdens on voting as a response to imaginary threats of fraud. More striking, the Court has itself intervened in the political process. In 2013, it gutted the Voting Rights Act, which for fifty years had protected the electoral participation of minorities. Recent months have seen states going even farther in reshaping their electoral systems, giving partisan officials more power to refuse to accept results they dont like.

This is a problem of partisan politics. It is the Republican party attacking democracy, and the Supreme Court is helping it. Because it is partisan phenomenon, there is no nonpartisan good-government fix for it. If term limits had been in place earlier, we might not have come to this point, because the Supreme Court would not have facilitated the minoritarian takeover. If term limits are enacted now, they may eventually give us a Court that is again willing to step in to protect democracy, rather than the undermine it. But it is not at all clear that we have the luxury of time.

The only reform that fixes this problem now is court expansion. That could give us a majority of Justices who would defend democracy against these assaults instead of participating in them. I have always viewed expansion with great skepticism, as a last resort, the fire axe in the glass case on the wall. But we may well be at the point of breaking that glass now. Our constitutional system has produced a playing field that tilts toward the minority. This is not because wise Framers wanted it that waythey didnt foresee political parties at all. It is because our political divide maps well onto an urban-rural split, so that Democrats tend to control high-population states and Republicans low-population ones. That means that the small-state bias of the Senate and the Electoral college is now a partisan bias. Add in the effects of partisan gerrymanders, and Democrats typically need several percentage points more than a simple majority of the national vote to win. Add in voter suppression and this seems increasingly unlikely. Add in the attempts to delegitimize Democratic victories and the talk of gerrymandered state legislatures rejecting electoral results they dont like, and the hill gets even steeper. Absent some decisive action, we could be looking at generations of minority control.

There are political considerations here, to be sure. The one put forward most often is that if Democrats expand the Court, Republicans will do so in response as soon as they get the chance. Thats possible, but battles over the court are already in a downward spiral of retaliationjust ask Merrick Garland. Game theory actually suggests that the way to prevent an opponent from repeatedly taking advantage of you is to show that you will fight back. The concern that Republicans might manipulate the size of the Court for partisan advantage in the future if Democrats do it now overlooks the fact that theyve already done it, in the very recent past. Refusing to consider any Obama nominee (and pledging to do the same to Hillary Clinton if she won) is exactly that.

Those are the two points that everyone should take away from the Commission report, points that are presented but muffled by wishful bromides about neutral judges and myopic defense of the status quo. Court expansion may be the only thing that will save our democracy for the next generation.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/i-spent-7-months-studying-supreme-court-reform-we-need-to-pack-the-court-now/ar-AARGq77?ocid=msedgntp
