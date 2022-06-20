« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 17606 times)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #240 on: June 20, 2022, 12:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 20, 2022, 12:02:53 pm
Thought I would give this a bump for anyone who needs therapy following a Twitter-occupied meltdown about Liverpool's transfer (in)activity?

Are these fans just deluxe-thickos? 7 years of the Klopp 'model' but they never ever learn. EVER!

Theres a range:

1. Some are not fans at all, rather just using the massive Liverpool fansbase to get likes, retweets and interaction.
2. Many are new fans, and have absolutely no idea about the culture or history of the club, and have no interest in what is actually happening in football, so rather than see the likes of Man City as bad for the league and football in general, they see them as the benchmark, so not spending as much as them means its Liverpool that are actually doing something wrong.
3. A lot really are just children, and to behave like spoilt little brats on social media is their far worse version of being a gobby shite in the local shopping centre. At least those kids would likely get a clip around the ear. This lot are cowards and get their kicks while hiding behind a computer screen.

But there is of course a smaller but loud minority who are actual fans, and some long standing ones too, who have managed to amass a large following becauuse of their negativity, wont mention names, but those who follow Liverpool twitter, despite our best efforts at avoiding, will see their stuff copied or retweeted at times. Those are the worst kind, people old enough to know better, but who thrive on negativity and have been given an audience for it. I would presume its a reflection of their personalities in general.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #241 on: June 20, 2022, 12:49:47 pm »
What gets me is the morons who commented on the Billy Hogan and other Paris tweets saying 'announce Nunez'. Absolute whoppers the lot of them.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #242 on: June 20, 2022, 01:35:13 pm »
Agree entirely with this.

Not understanding football heritage and culture is certainly a key factor in all this. Rhythmically they are totally out of step with how football operates - they use such things as over-simplified notions of finance and economics to explain why Liverpool should be buying <insert superstar>.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #243 on: June 20, 2022, 01:36:32 pm »
Yep. Awful.

The club admin will do a tweet about logistics around Anfield for game day and daft lads start replying with 'announce Mbappe' or something.

You're tweeting admin staff you moron!!!
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #244 on: June 20, 2022, 04:14:38 pm »
Gobshitery.

Club doesn't need them, players don't need them, Klopp doesn't need them. They should all just tell them all to fuck off

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #245 on: June 20, 2022, 05:07:34 pm »
Really weird. I'm fairly calm about everything. I'm sure they all know we need a midfielder long term but have their reasons for waiting, based on their current track record I'm happy to wait for when they feel it's time to move.

Some people seemingly are just always unhappy unless we spend £200m a summer.

Same,the boss signed an extension and wouldn't have done so without a conversation about funds/ building a legacy.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #246 on: June 20, 2022, 07:13:13 pm »
Ha, I got some abuse for calling this out on that tweet. Normally I'd take no notice and scroll on by but after a couple of bottles this one just rattled me too much. Boy, a large chunk of the "Liverpool family " weren't happy ! Strange bunch.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #247 on: June 20, 2022, 07:17:34 pm »
During the lockdown and having to read twitter near fried my head. Was at the stage of near selling a kidney to be with mates again at the game and having normal match conversation over a good few pints, rather then having to read the absolute bellendery on there.   
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #248 on: June 21, 2022, 11:06:05 am »
That's all football is to them - a big game of FIFA. None of the "off the pitch" stuff matters, it's all about transfers and arguing about Player X being better than Player Y.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #249 on: June 21, 2022, 11:40:37 am »
I just assume these people are children, or simpletons.

The older I get the less I really care about who we're signing. I even find the transfer thread on RAWK to be hard to stomach with a lot of FIFA or Football Manager heads in there getting stressed about a team/midfield which did what it did last season.

We signed one lad last summer who wasn't even a starter to begin with and we managed a magnificent season (albeit with the boost of Diaz in January) & I'm sure Nunez will bring an additional boost to the team. People never learn. It's almost impossible to improve on what we did last summer but if anyone can do it it's Jurgen and these beautiful boys.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #250 on: June 21, 2022, 11:53:13 am »
The older I get the less I really care about who we're signing. I even find the transfer thread on RAWK to be hard to stomach with a lot of FIFA or Football Manager heads in there getting stressed about a team/midfield which did what it did last season.

We signed one lad last summer who wasn't even a starter to begin with and we managed a magnificent season (albeit with the boost of Diaz in January) & I'm sure Nunez will bring an additional boost to the team. People never learn. It's almost impossible to improve on what we did last summer but if anyone can do it it's Jurgen and these beautiful boys.

I don't know much about Nunez, but part of the fun is waiting to see how they play and what they bring to the team, people instead build up massive expectation and are either let down or just confirm what they already knew. It's very boring.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #251 on: June 21, 2022, 12:05:06 pm »
Not just twitter - the people that post comments on ESPN / BBC / All other media articles as well.

These people are literally the dumbest of the dumb - their brains just don't function well at all.

For example, an article about Klopp and his upbringing in Germany - half the comments will be like "Ancelotti is a better manager." "Klopp loves losing finals." "Klopp spends all the moneyz!" "Klopp can't win the PL." etc.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #252 on: June 21, 2022, 12:09:31 pm »
Well said. Funny thing is how not being on Twitter (as I am not) you live your life in a much less stressful way. I used interact a little on social and health issues on Facebook and found that the "reactions" I received and felt etc .. really didn't do me any good so I have stopped. Actually I have also stopped listening and watching and reading the "news" as well.
I recommend it. You'll be better informed (weirdly) and way less stressed.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #253 on: June 21, 2022, 12:34:34 pm »
Well said. Funny thing is how not being on Twitter (as I am not) you live your life in a much less stressful way. I used interact a little on social and health issues on Facebook and found that the "reactions" I received and felt etc .. really didn't do me any good so I have stopped. Actually I have also stopped listening and watching and reading the "news" as well.
I recommend it. You'll be better informed (weirdly) and way less stressed.

I dont mind twitter really, as is can be quite good in the right circumstances! I only follow a limited amount of LFC accounts - hence that I occasionally see some crap because people will copy it to make a point or in utter disbelief! 

But its good for a lot of interests, like the stuff politically I have an interest in, its a good way to keep up to date and to get news and views especially as I live so far away from it. I also use it to follow a lot of podcasts I am intested in. And even football twitter has its good parts, I follow far more German football twitter than LFC, and that is again a good way to keep up to date with stuff and with what is happening in general.

Just need to follow good accounts, and its quite easy to avoid a lot of the rubbish then  :D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #254 on: June 21, 2022, 04:09:18 pm »
The quickest pathway to Twitter nightmare is to click the name of a player in the trending section. A serious floodgate opening gates of hell job.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #255 on: June 21, 2022, 07:40:45 pm »
The transfer window is an excellent period to go on a blocking spree I find.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #256 on: June 22, 2022, 09:43:04 am »
The internet exploded into a cesspit of bile and windbag opinion shortly after the rise of the modern smart phones (about 2007/08).

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #257 on: July 4, 2022, 01:14:44 pm »
And summer brings them out like wasps round rotting flesh
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #258 on: July 4, 2022, 01:35:30 pm »
I dont mind twitter really, as is can be quite good in the right circumstances!

But its good for a lot of interests,

Just need to follow good accounts, and its quite easy to avoid a lot of the rubbish then  :D
Agree with this. When I first used it I suppose like a lot of people I followed everything, not really knowing what I was doing. Ended up swarmed with crap.
I ditched that, created a new account, and discovered how much was on there - history, museums, specific university research departments - like you said, all sorts of interests - and by selecting carefully the crap disappears and it becomes maybe what it was intended to be, a very concise information resource.

Unfortunately for us, for the hosters it's the twats that bring the profit.


Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #259 on: July 4, 2022, 01:45:25 pm »
I like twitter to be honest, easy to block those you don't want anything to do with. Just make sure you follow accounts that have what you want, rather than those whose only ambition is to spread unpleasant tittle tattle. It's also quite cool to suddenly start communicating with people you are interested in. It was a hoot sharing reaction on twitter of the Paul McCartney gig at Glastonbury, just mixing with people from all over the globe, having a great time.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:55:12 pm »

a 3 minute video from erm... PaddyPower...


'How to enjoy supporting Liverpool FC' / 'How to stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC':-

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy...

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555554219591172097
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm »
Twitter was important for quickly resetting the narrative of Paris.
