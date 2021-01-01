Isn't that the point though. The problem is that the fact that FSG have made a net transfer profit over the last three seasons is lost in the idiocy of the twitter whoppers. There is a relevant point there but the message it is being obfuscated by people trying to devalue the argument by trying to throw all the dissenting voices into one camp.



Leicester has just spent £100m on a new training facility but still had a net spend of £60m bringing in the likes of Daka, Soumare, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Lookman on loan.

Have they, though? Surely any surplus of unspent money from player sales is likely gobbled up by other expenses (wages, the pandemic, stadium expansion, etc.). The crucial thing is that they want the club to be self-sustaining, meaning we spend what we earn. There's no rule that says money from player sales must only be spent on buying more players.This sounds really childish to me, and I think that's part of the problem. Like when United signed Sancho or Chelsea signed Lukaku, some so-called LFC fans losing their shit on Twitter demanding that we spend a hundred million on sombody...anybody... as if to keep up with the Jones sort of thing. For all we know Klopp is happy with the players he has and doesn't want a bigger squad right now. Plus, we don't know if they're saving up to get a big player in January or next year who isn't available right now.Bottom line, I think, is that sometimes we as fans forget that it's not our money. Yes, we pay good money to consume the product and to be part of it all, but ultimately someone else is investing hundreds of millions into running the club and developing its facilities. Fans shouldn't feel so entitled to be constantly demanding that more hundreds of millions be spentThat's childish, and we're better than that. Some of you lot are beginning to sound like whiny, moany brats demanding a bigger, more expensive toy because the kids next door have big expensive toys. Never mind that the neighbour is likely selling crack to fund his family's expensive habits; or if not, then probably up to his eyeballs in debt.We're doing fine. The Twitter mob and the "FSG-out" moaners just need to take a chill pill already.