The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 02:44:11 pm
There's this one site on my news feed, cant remember which one but they make a living from packaging outraged lfc "Fans" tweets on a daily basis. They will pick a topical subject any subject, write an opening paragraph explaining how a hat trick hero was also once caught in possession or misplaced 2 of 98 passes and then list 6-7 tweets which are always versions of:

"Get out of my club"
"Get Rid"
"Useless"
"Worst ever"
"Dont ever want to see him in a lfc shirt again"
"Im quitting this club cant take it anymore should have been replaced long ago"
and
"Washed up loser needs benching yesterday, Klopp must be blind"

Stopped clicking there long ago but the depths of pathetic in terms of "journalism" and the fact that the outrage never stops feeding the clicks ...well lets just say that style and those "fans" deserve each other. Its disheartening this crap exists. Who are these people and why do they watch football, let alone shit post twitter about it?

Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 03:11:13 pm
Been seeing this ratio term a lot lately, and I can't for the life of Brian figure out what it means.  :-\

What it means is basically if you were to post a tweet and I replied ratio and get more likes than the original tweet then you have been ratioed. It's just kids messing about, nothing too deep.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 03:17:44 pm
There's this one site on my news feed, cant remember which one but they make a living from packaging outraged lfc "Fans" tweets on a daily basis. They will pick a topical subject any subject, write an opening paragraph explaining how a hat trick hero was also once caught in possession or misplaced 2 of 98 passes and then list 6-7 tweets which are always versions of:

"Get out of my club"
"Get Rid"
"Useless"
"Worst ever"
"Dont ever want to see him in a lfc shirt again"
"Im quitting this club cant take it anymore should have been replaced long ago"
and
"Washed up loser needs benching yesterday, Klopp must be blind"

Stopped clicking there long ago but the depths of pathetic in terms of "journalism" and the fact that the outrage never stops feeding the clicks ...well lets just say that style and those "fans" deserve each other. Its disheartening this crap exists. Who are these people and why do they watch football, let alone shit post twitter about it?



Have you ever thought that perhaps it might be the site that makes a living from packaging outraged LFC fans might be the one behind the absurd tweets in the first place.

It is nothing new the tabloids have had letters pages doing that for decades.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 03:32:36 pm
So posts backing the owners like the one I replied to are fine. One's pointing out the concerns a lot of fans have over the lack of spending from FSG are heresay.

Yes I did read the OP especially this bit.

Over the past few days the cranks have been cranking it up. As the transfer window came to an end, internet users will have become increasingly aware that a cohort of Liverpool fans were dissatisfied with the fiscal prudence showcased by the clubs American owners.

Then you have the brass fucking neck to complain about me bringing up the owners. It's in the OP.

Let's be honest here there are extremists on both sides of the debate, so please do not try and discredit a point of view widely held by a lot of our fans by pointing out the idiots on one side and pretending that it is one way traffic.

It is like the politics in which each side just points out the nutters on the other side, instead of looking to see if there is a genuine point to be made.
The thrust of the OP is regarding the platforms, tone and language used, and the lack of wider context. It wasn't about FSG or the lack of transfers.

But that didn't stop you posting another few paragraphs of anti-FSG rhetoric. You literally posted in a manner that the the OP said was typical of the modern internet warrior, without any sense of irony  :D
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 03:39:39 pm
Leicester has just spent £100m on a new training facility but still had a net spend of £60m bringing in the likes of Daka, Soumare, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Lookman on loan.

I did not now that, well good on them: they've just spent £160m, we've spent £146m, I guess that means they must have won the "transfer window".

Look, my point is that most of these whinging brats don't even take a moment to think about all the other investments that are being made in the club (not just the squad). They complain about everything, want everything and know nothing.

By the way, off topic but I got to say for years now I have been very impressed by the way Leicester have been run.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 03:53:07 pm
I did not now that, well good on them: they've just spent £160m, we've spent £146m, I guess that means they must have won the "transfer window".

Look, my point is that most of these whinging brats don't even take a moment to think about all the other investments that are being made in the club (not just the squad). They complain about everything, want everything and know nothing.

By the way, off topic but I got to say for years now I have been very impressed by the way Leicester have been run.


Isn't that the point though. The problem is that the fact that FSG have made a net transfer profit over the last three seasons is lost in the idiocy of the twitter whoppers. There is a relevant point there but the message it is being obfuscated by people trying to devalue the argument by trying to throw all the dissenting voices into one camp.

As I said earlier it reminds me of politics especially the demonisation of the left. Highlight the idiots and cranks and pretend that encompasses everyone who is opposed to right wing politics.

I brought up Leicester because it is a perfect example of being able to invest in infrastructure and the playing staff at the same time.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 07:41:04 pm
Isn't that the point though. The problem is that the fact that FSG have made a net transfer profit over the last three seasons is lost in the idiocy of the twitter whoppers. There is a relevant point there but the message it is being obfuscated by people trying to devalue the argument by trying to throw all the dissenting voices into one camp.

Have they, though? Surely any surplus of unspent money from player sales is likely gobbled up by other expenses (wages, the pandemic, stadium expansion, etc.). The crucial thing is that they want the club to be self-sustaining, meaning we spend what we earn. There's no rule that says money from player sales must only be spent on buying more players.

Leicester has just spent £100m on a new training facility but still had a net spend of £60m bringing in the likes of Daka, Soumare, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Lookman on loan.

This sounds really childish to me, and I think that's part of the problem. Like when United signed Sancho or Chelsea signed Lukaku, some so-called LFC fans losing their shit on Twitter demanding that we spend a hundred million on sombody...anybody... as if to keep up with the Jones sort of thing. For all we know Klopp is happy with the players he has and doesn't want a bigger squad right now. Plus, we don't know if they're saving up to get a big player in January or next year who isn't available right now.

Bottom line, I think, is that sometimes we as fans forget that it's not our money. Yes, we pay good money to consume the product and to be part of it all, but ultimately someone else is investing hundreds of millions into running the club and developing its facilities. Fans shouldn't  feel so entitled to be constantly demanding that more hundreds of millions be spent right now or else.... That's childish, and we're better than that. Some of you lot are beginning to sound like whiny, moany brats demanding a bigger, more expensive toy because the kids next door have big expensive toys. Never mind that the neighbour is likely selling crack to fund his family's expensive habits; or if not, then probably up to his eyeballs in debt.

We're doing fine. The Twitter mob and the "FSG-out" moaners just need to take a chill pill already.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 07:59:25 pm
Have they, though? Surely any surplus of unspent money from player sales is likely gobbled up by other expenses (wages, the pandemic, stadium expansion, etc.). The crucial thing is that they want the club to be self-sustaining, meaning we spend what we earn. There's no rule that says money from player sales must only be spent on buying more players.

This sounds really childish to me, and I think that's part of the problem. Like when United signed Sancho or Chelsea signed Lukaku, some so-called LFC fans losing their shit on Twitter demanding that we spend a hundred million on sombody...anybody... as if to keep up with the Jones sort of thing. For all we know Klopp is happy with the players he has and doesn't want a bigger squad right now. Plus, we don't know if they're saving up to get a big player in January or next year who isn't available right now.

Bottom line, I think, is that sometimes we as fans forget that it's not our money. Yes, we pay good money to consume the product and to be part of it all, but ultimately someone else is investing hundreds of millions into running the club and developing its facilities. Fans shouldn't  feel so entitled to be constantly demanding that more hundreds of millions be spent right now or else.... That's childish, and we're better than that. Some of you lot are beginning to sound like whiny, moany brats demanding a bigger, more expensive toy because the kids next door have big expensive toys. Never mind that the neighbour is likely selling crack to fund his family's expensive habits; or if not, then probably up to his eyeballs in debt.

We're doing fine. The Twitter mob and the "FSG-out" moaners just need to take a chill pill already.

Isn't that the whole point I am making though. There is a huge difference between wanting spending for spendings sake and the club continually going in to seasons with the squad palpably short in certain areas.

That is where I disagree with Fitzy's excellent OP. Don't put the people who have concerns over the lack of spending on the squad in the same boat as the spoilt twitter extremist mob.

We haven't replaced Gini who was practically indestructible and we haven't brought in another top quality attacker. Given the likelihood that we will lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a big chunk of the busiest part of the season I think there are reasons to be disappointed with the lack of recruitment.

The only signing we have made is to bring in a replacement for Lovren, something that quite clearly should have been done a year ago.

That opinion is totally different to the childish agenda of certain people on social media and personally I think it is quite clearly wrong to try and lump everyone in together.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 08:10:03 pm
Isn't that the whole point I am making though. There is a huge difference between wanting spending for spendings sake and the club continually going in to seasons with the squad palpably short in certain areas.

That is where I disagree with Fitzy's excellent OP. Don't put the people who have concerns over the lack of spending on the squad in the same boat as the spoilt twitter extremist mob.

We haven't replaced Gini who was practically indestructible and we haven't brought in another top quality attacker. Given the likelihood that we will lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a big chunk of the busiest part of the season I think there are reasons to be disappointed with the lack of recruitment.

The only signing we have made is to bring in a replacement for Lovren, something that quite clearly should have been done a year ago.

That opinion is totally different to the childish agenda of certain people on social media and personally I think it is quite clearly wrong to try and lump everyone in together.

I think the thread title and the op is a very clear indication of who he is talking about. As per 'tis you who are moving the goalposts to fit your own agenda. Piece of advice, Al. Start your own thread, take ownership of it with a brilliantly worded op that captivates us with your sensibleness. I'm sure it will be well frequented...

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 08:51:22 pm
I think the thread title and the op is a very clear indication of who he is talking about. As per 'tis you who are moving the goalposts to fit your own agenda. Piece of advice, Al. Start your own thread, take ownership of it with a brilliantly worded op that captivates us with your sensibleness. I'm sure it will be well frequented...



That is the whole point of my argument though mate.

The last thing we need is two threads with opposing views in which neither interacts. Things aren't black and white they are shades of grey. I would say the problem with social media is the lack of nuance.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
