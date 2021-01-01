« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 1958 times)

Son of Spion

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm
The concept of 90 plus minutes of two teams playing football is lost amongst all the punditry, transfer fury, banter, post match analysis and all the other crap.

I put the bins out or wash the dishes or some other mundane tasks and turn the telly on just in time for kick off. Turn it off at half time, back on again for the second half and off at full time.
I feel similar to Meady and yourself.

Thankfully, I've never had Twitter or Facebook accounts, so I manage to swerve most of the utter shite out there. Just seeing some of the stuff reposted on here and stuff Mrs Spion tells me about (she has accounts and views but doesn't post anymore) I know I made the right decision in not getting involved with it all.

I, too, hate what football has become. I loathe the circus, the moronic punditry, the 'bantz' etc... If it wasn't for Klopp and LFC I'd have binned the whole sorry mess off long ago. Even now, I'll turn on at kick off and off at the final whistle. The rest is just tedious nonsense peddled by tedious people wrapped up in their own self importance.

To me, the beauty of football was in its simplicity. A bit like how you can appreciate a fine wine or beer and enjoy it for what it is. You really don't need to be a pretentious arsehole about it and analyse it to death, looking for things that aren't there just so you can waffle on about them and feel knowledgeable and important. All that matters is the wine or, in this case, the game. The rest is just noise made by people too fond of their own voices.

A simple thing like David Fairclough putting the ball away then wheeling away in celebration against St. Etienne is something that will stay with me until the day I die. That's the beauty of football. Raw, real, honest. It never needed the circus in order to make it special. It just was. Now, the game is lost amongst the hype, the smoke and mirrors. The moronic punditry. The so-called banter, the social media airheads who pump out endless drivel.

The good thing is that most of it can be avoided. Yes, it's out there if you look for it, but it can be swerved if you are determined to swerve it. Twitter and suchlike may well be a cesspool, but one we don't really have to step into. Pre and post game punditry can be avoided too. Inane, biased, miserable commentary can be harder to swerve, but plenty put local radio commentary on whilst turning the TV sound off.

We shouldn't really have to go to such lengths to try to retain our interest in the game, but it's often worth it. I've wanted to walk away from the circus for a long time now, but I'd have missed out on Klopp and the magnificent squad he's built. There is something real about him. Something worth sticking around for. He's also built something worth sticking around for too. If filtering out all the tedious shite surrounding the game is what it takes in order to retain my investment, then so be it. All things considered, the only thing that really matters is the 90+ minutes on the pitch. I don't care about the rest. No way am I putting myself through the rest of the circus. Like in many aspects of life, I think we have to learn how to filter out the shite so we can focus on the good. If others want to swim in the cesspool then that's their business. We don't have to join them though.

royhendo

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm
The thing is, it's always been there. Rashid has always been there. Corballyred has always been there. The Greek fella. He used to email people before there was twitter.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:09:07 am
The thing is that when Twitter etc started off it did not seem that serious and was a sort of alternative reality. What has happened in recent years is that it has become reality for many people. As someone who remembers life before social media, who never uses a mobile, who has no twitter, facebook, instagram or whatever other magical ego vehicles exist these days (but is IT literate) then I look at that world which has grown with some contempt.

It has essentially created a divergence between two groups in society, those who wish to expand their minds and discover new things and new worlds, who see it as a vehicle to satisfy their curiosity. Secondly those who have gone inward, who now have a narrow path with they retread with irrelevant and tedious worlds dominating their attention to the exclusion of nearly all else.

The rise of the internet has been both wonderful and extremely damaging but it is the choices that people make that do the damage, not the medium. If you went into a forest and shouted as loudly as you wanted how you felt, no-one would here you. Twitter should be like that as well, if you follow someone, they own your attention, devote it to something else. If you express an opinion in order to demand attention, don't be surprised if knobheads sense your existence.

Bin it all and get on with something else, a fire does not burn without oxygen.

Fitzy.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:29:25 am
Lots of cracking replies in here.

Despite the illusion at play, it is just about the 90mins. It cant not be really. The circus around it doesnt exist without the 90. After the dust has settled on another transfer window, its the results of 90min football matches that dictate everything else.

As captivating as some find the whoppery of Twitter, theres no reality there. Just a bit of fragility of the human spirit needing to be heard while following the herd.
lamonti

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:38:28 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:29:44 pm
it's easy to blame it all on Twitter kids but there are plenty of whoppers on the more serious forums and at the match too, we just laugh them off.

the internet culture is part of football now. a lot of this also echos with younger matchgoing fans too if you speak to them.

There's a large set of whoppers, of which Twitter-whoppery is a subset.

Then there's a subset of Twitter whoppers which I really think is what's being discussed. IMHO it's a cousin of gaming culture and chan culture and I wouldn't be surprised if it's a source of a lot of the racist abuse that filters into black players: essentially children (whether under 18 or not) who have grown up on the internet acting without any consequence.
lamonti

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:41:11 am
Also: I've been a long time advocate of not watching the build-up or commentary afterwards.

In fact last year I just took to watching the game with the sound off given the option of fake crowds/empty stadiums with Tyler and Carragher/Neville.

I had the sound off when Alisson scored. Desperately reached for the volume button to make sure I hadn't gone fucking mad.
