International Matches 1-8 Sept

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm
Martial misses a very good chance, goes up the other end and Ukraine score a beauty
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm
what a goal by ukraine there, 1 up against the french
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Moldova must be bad if Dykes has scored against them.

Even Dykes couldn't miss that one.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
You sure he couldn't Iwelumo it?
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:15:25 pm
Robertson taken off... didn't look anything too serious.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
Assume a rest ahead of Tuesday, but I'd have been making sure this games was actually won first
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:39:57 pm
Seriously, that was poor - too defensive a mindset as a whole and when we do need to attack (against the few allegedly weaker teams) we have no real plan or cohesion.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm
Israel have smacked Austria 5-2. What a result that is.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Lee Mack has scored his first international goal.
Made up for the fella; well deserved  :scarf
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Lee Mack has scored his first international goal.
Made up for the fella; well deserved  :scarf

Against the very nation that kicked him out of their side too ;D


Lee Mack goal - https://streamable.com/3xuox0 & https://streamable.com/zopuqd & https://streamable.com/5nkfdc


10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0wxVuKNQN64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0wxVuKNQN64</a>



Soccer Aid 2021 raised £13m by the end of the match too - https://twitter.com/socceraid/status/1434260710729691145

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #330 on: Today at 12:05:50 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm
Against the very nation that kicked him out of their side too ;D

Exactly  ;D

love "Not going out."  :D
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:29:13 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:05:50 am
Exactly  ;D

love "Not going out."  :D

His shirt will likely be in the background of nearly every scene in every future episode ;D

I await the story of Lee Mack's goal - with obviously some input or assistance from Bob Mortimer - on WILTY soon.


Thinking about it... Lee Mack has scored more than the entire Arsenal team combined.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #332 on: Today at 07:25:40 am
so that was first goal in 5 years for Martial, which begs the question, why the fck is he being called up again and again?
