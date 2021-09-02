« previous next »
Offline The Test

  6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 2,584
  Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
September 2, 2021, 11:10:55 pm
lee Dixons slight wavy semi mullet is giving me real billy the fish vibes.
Offline elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 26,158
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 06:18:41 am
Didn't Hungary get 3 matches ban for racist and abusive behaviour just recently?
Online reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 6,999
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:07:19 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:18:41 am
Didn't Hungary get 3 matches ban for racist and abusive behaviour just recently?

Yes by UEFA but this was a FIFA tournament so it doesn't count.

Which is a bit like a drugs cheat only being banned from the Olympics if they were only caught cheating at those games 🤷
Offline a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 61,388
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:09:22 am
The Hungarian fans really are a gang of low life c*nts.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 17,152
  Follow the gourd
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:13:56 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:09:22 am
The Hungarian fans really are a gang of low life c*nts.
Literally a few weeks ago England players were getting booed for taking the knee and getting racially abused for missing penalties by their own 'fans'!!!
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 12,751
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:20:44 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:13:56 am
Literally a few weeks ago England players were getting booed for taking the knee and getting racially abused for missing penalties by their own 'fans'!!!

Theres clearly a difference between a handful of troll tweets online (Which could be from anywhere in the world) compared to literally hundreds and hundreds of fans in a stadium openly making racist remarks like it was nothing.

How can you even put England fans in the same bracket as the Hungarians in the stadium last night, its ridiculous.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 17,152
  Follow the gourd
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:23:38 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:20:44 am
Theres clearly a difference between a handful of troll tweets online (Which could be from anywhere in the world) compared to literally hundreds and hundreds of fans in a stadium openly making racist remarks like it was nothing.

How can you even put England fans in the same bracket as the Hungarians in the stadium last night, its ridiculous.
You think the booing of the England players taking the knee was only a hanful of people?

And Twitter said "Twitter users in the UK were by far the biggest perpetrators of racist abuse directed at England players after the European Championship final last month"
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Billy The Kid

  Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,400
  I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:41:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:09:22 am
The Hungarian fans really are a gang of low life c*nts.

I imagine Marcus Rashford would say something similar about England fans
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 12,751
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:43:58 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:23:38 am
You think the booing of the England players taking the knee was only a hanful of people?

And Twitter said "Twitter users in the UK were by far the biggest perpetrators of racist abuse directed at England players after the European Championship final last month"

Didn't once mention the knee because I didn't watch the build up to that game, caught the second half, I specifically spoke about the tweets in my reply.

I disagree with you on comparing the Hungarian scenes last night to anything England fans have done, you essentially compared a few kids tweeting nonsense for attention to a stadium of grown men being racist, nobody was talking about England either, you just wanted to points score and have a random dig.



Online Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 17,152
  Follow the gourd
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:50:13 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:43:58 am
Didn't once mention the knee because I didn't watch the build up to that game, caught the second half, I specifically spoke about the tweets in my reply.

I disagree with you on comparing the Hungarian scenes last night to anything England fans have done, you essentially compared a few kids tweeting nonsense for attention to a stadium of grown men being racist, nobody was talking about England either, you just wanted to points score and have a random dig.
I was referring to the England fans who booed their own players taking the knee durng the Euro's and in the build up, that was more than a handful.

I don't think I've "essentially compared a few kids tweeting nonsense for attention to a stadium of grown men being racist", in fact that looks exactly what you've just done. I've no idea what the demographic is of the people who abused the England players and wouldn't try to guess.

"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 43,866
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 08:55:43 am
Have to say its quite eye opening to see England players racially abused practically for a whole game by Hungary fans, and seeing people going Yeah but England fans
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 15,665
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 09:01:01 am
Both are ridiculous and shouldn't be happening but please please pleaseeeee stop supporting and pushing this bullshit agenda that it was just a few england fans, might not have even been england fans or english people or it was just kids. ffs there are racist people in a hell of a lot of places in England, stop trying to minimise it when it's England fans, it's fucking insulting and the information about the sheer volume has been published if you take 30 seconds to look. It wasn't a few or unknown if they were from England
Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 12,751
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 09:03:14 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:01:17 am
Yeah we should focus on one set of racist fans at a time.

You're not focusing on either, you're just using a horrible night to bash England for attention.

Or is it only England and Hungary who are racist? Or does your focus only allow you to focus on 1 + England at the same time?

Common theme with people nowadays, to act like this country is 100x worse than it is for some weird reason.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 17,152
  Follow the gourd
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 09:08:16 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 09:03:14 am
You're not focusing on either, you're just using a horrible night to bash England for attention.

Or is it only England and Hungary who are racist? Or does your focus only allow you to focus on 1 + England at the same time?

Common theme with people nowadays, to act like this country is 100x worse than it is for some weird reason.
Ok I'm sorry if reminding you that England fans racially abused their own players recently offends you. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline buttersstotch

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 822
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 09:35:18 am
The criticism of England fans is fair - Southgate put it diplomatically and expertly when he said it's wrong for us to criticism the Hungarian fans as we do not have our own house in order. It's very clear a significant number of people boo the knee (because of #marxism tho) and we have a problem with racism. But comparing Hungary and England is like apples and oranges, as far as I am aware, have a significant number of Ultras who boo black players every time they touch the ball or throw items on to the pitch if an opposition team scores.
Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 28,146
  The first five yards........
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 10:30:37 am
Hungary has a Fascist problem. The blackshirts behind the goal who spend 90 minutes making monkey noises are just one manifestation of a seriously dysfunctional society. Viktor Orban is another. Virulent Jew hatred is another. The place is seriously fucked up.

Well done England. Not just the goals. But the way you supported each other.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 61,388
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 11:18:45 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:13:56 am
Literally a few weeks ago England players were getting booed for taking the knee and getting racially abused for missing penalties by their own 'fans'!!!

They also are a gang of low life c*nts. It clearly goes around.
Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,365
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 11:22:49 am
Looks like Harry Kane wasn't aware of racist chants until he was asked by sky after the game.

Doesn't appear that the referee or 4th official were aware of it either as they did not follow the UEFA/FIFA protocols put in place.

They had an experienced referee in place in Cuneyt Cakır who not only refs Turkish games known to be violent but numerous high level Champions league games.

I dont think I've ever seen a referee who has used those protocols. UEFA and FIFA needs to start encouraging this
Offline Welshred

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 34,078
  JFT96
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 11:24:08 am
I didn't hear them on the tv either and I only knew they had happened because ITV had stuck Gabriel Clarke right in front of the home support so he could hear them so I'm not surprised no one else on the pitch did either
Offline Golyo

  Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 3,362
  All hail the Jürgen!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 11:44:50 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:09:22 am
The Hungarian fans really are a gang of low life c*nts.
There is a large group of fans who are keeping Orbán and his party in power, so they are untouchable. Now the team is probably going to get a ban from FIFA, too.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:30:37 am
Hungary has a Fascist problem. The blackshirts behind the goal who spend 90 minutes making monkey noises are just one manifestation of a seriously dysfunctional society. Viktor Orban is another. Virulent Jew hatred is another. The place is seriously fucked up.
That's spot on. We have a fascist government that controls a very large part of the media and can spread hate and lies through those channels.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 28,146
  The first five yards........
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 11:58:15 am
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 11:44:50 am
There is a large group of fans who are keeping Orbán and his party in power, so they are untouchable. Now the team is probably going to get a ban from FIFA, too.That's spot on. We have a fascist government that controls a very large part of the media and can spread hate and lies through those channels.

I know there is a liberal and tolerant Hungary too, but that it has been on the defensive for a long while now. I hope for all our sakes it begins to express itself again. Good luck.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bangin Them In

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 8,248
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 12:00:32 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 11:44:50 am
There is a large group of fans who are keeping Orbán and his party in power, so they are untouchable. Now the team is probably going to get a ban from FIFA, too.That's spot on. We have a fascist government that controls a very large part of the media and can spread hate and lies through those channels.

So do we strangely
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 14,610
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 12:01:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:58:15 am
I know there is a liberal and tolerant Hungary too, but that it has been on the defensive for a long while now. I hope for all our sakes it begins to express itself again. Good luck.

Since 1956?
Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 22,122
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm
If supporters take any sort of lead from whatever administration is in charge of that country then its hardly a surprise racists are emboldened in Hungary. 

And Southgate is spot on again re his comments about racism here.



Online jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,792
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Today at 12:09:19 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm
If supporters take any sort of lead from whatever administration is in charge of that country then its hardly a surprise racists are emboldened in Hungary. 

And Southgate is spot on again re his comments about racism here.

Southgate is much more impressive in relation to this subject. I am pleased he is sticking by the players as they rightly stand up, to this despicable behaviour by the idiots who continue to use racism as some sort of human right. Wherever it happens be it here, or some other place racism needs to be called out for what it is.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,939
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Today at 02:07:22 pm
Really enjoy the Finland uniform... :wave
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:48:55 pm »
Ireland :lmao Imagine being so bad youre losing at home to Azerbaijan. This guy Kenny is pulling the wool over some eyes. Theyre even worse than before.
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,722
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:48:55 pm
Ireland :lmao Imagine being so bad youre losing at home to Azerbaijan. This guy Kenny is pulling the wool over some eyes. Theyre even worse than before.

Your concern is noted.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
