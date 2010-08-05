Poll

Who Wins?

Lastrador VS
11 (14.5%)
Brown
8 (10.5%)
VBG VS
9 (11.8%)
DeFacto
11 (14.5%)
Drinks Sangria VS
11 (14.5%)
SPS
9 (11.8%)
Fucking Appalled VS
11 (14.5%)
Trend
6 (7.9%)

Total Members Voted: 20

Voting closed: August 31, 2021, 09:46:38 am

Author Topic: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)  (Read 1049 times)

Offline Lastrador

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #40 on: August 30, 2021, 09:11:44 pm »
Are you voting for me Samie boy?
Offline Samie

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #41 on: August 30, 2021, 09:12:56 pm »
I'd rather vote for the imaginary person Trend made up to compete in this draft twice than you.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #42 on: August 30, 2021, 09:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 30, 2021, 09:12:56 pm
I'd rather vote for the imaginary person Trend made up to compete in this draft twice than you.
I thought we were mates.  :(
Offline Sarge

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #43 on: August 30, 2021, 09:15:47 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 30, 2021, 09:06:38 pm
Yeah, a beautiful man and a brilliant manager. I hope you're proud of yourselves? Don't let it happen again. He'll be turning in his grave would wor Bobby, like.

Serves him right for his time with us and the gaffer.
Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #44 on: August 30, 2021, 09:17:11 pm »
 
Quote from: Lastrador on August 30, 2021, 09:14:25 pm
I thought we were mates.  :(

:P

Rawk Draft's are a cut throat business my friend.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #45 on: August 30, 2021, 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 30, 2021, 09:10:17 pm
Voting with a conscience means you might not get the vote mate.  ;D

Exactly
Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #46 on: August 30, 2021, 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 30, 2021, 09:10:36 pm
What would of could have  :D

Try getting the ball off my midfield first  ;D

Boss team, De. Fucking good team, mate. But mines better all over the pitch, mate. My midfield! That's a dream team. Balanced. Gazza, man. What a player. Hoddle. With that wand of a left...and right foot. With Bryan fucking Robson at his best destroying everything that moved and then would launch his own attacks. He was only bettered by Souness and that's as good as it gets.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #47 on: August 30, 2021, 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 30, 2021, 09:56:16 pm
Boss team, De. Fucking good team, mate. But mines better all over the pitch, mate. My midfield! That's a dream team. Balanced. Gazza, man. What a player. Hoddle. With that wand of a left...and right foot. With Bryan fucking Robson at his best destroying everything that moved and then would launch his own attacks. He was only bettered by Souness and that's as good as it gets.

Your midfield is good mate, no question about it. But let's not pretend that Xavi and Iniesta aren't two of the best midfielders in  the history of the game at club level and country.  If you want to rate Robson over cambiasso, fair enough, but the other two in your midfield can't compete with Xavi and Iniesta in terms of keeping the ball and dictating the game.

Then you have David Silva who is able to provide the #4th body and help dictate as well, who is capable of playing anywhere in midfield.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #48 on: August 30, 2021, 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 30, 2021, 08:48:13 pm
My all English midfield would, without doubt, be one of the best midfields ever, global, if they could have played together at the top of their game. Sir Bobby would have had them purring. De's team is good but mine shits all over his. Solid as a rock at the back with the two most underrated world class, best ever, full backs and fucking Clem in goal! Romario and Johnny Barnes upfront! Kluivert in the middle that goal hanging fucker! I mean, what the fuck, you plantpots...

Never had you down as a Drury Lane Dancer Bobby.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #49 on: August 31, 2021, 12:06:13 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 30, 2021, 10:11:27 pm
Your midfield is good mate, no question about it. But let's not pretend that Xavi and Iniesta aren't two of the best midfielders in  the history of the game at club level and country.  If you want to rate Robson over cambiasso, fair enough, but the other two in your midfield can't compete with Xavi and Iniesta in terms of keeping the ball and dictating the game.

Then you have David Silva who is able to provide the #4th body and help dictate as well, who is capable of playing anywhere in midfield.

I also think your midfield is more balanced. The opponent has two AMs in front of a B2B mid at the base, which is a bit too top heavy and less stable defensively.

Cambiasso as a pure DM is going to really help you - at his peak, I think he was as good as Busquets (it was just a shorter peak).
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #50 on: August 31, 2021, 09:17:33 am »
Went for Claus in the first game. Pretty close but he's put together a quietly good team there, particularly strong central midfield. Its pretty much a 'last 30 years Bayern Munich XI' which definitely isn't to be sniffed at. Lastradors put together a good team too, but hamstrung by having probably the weakest manager in the field!

Second game I think is defactos pretty easily. That midfield of Bobbys would get destroyed by defactos five, good as Robson, Hoddle and Gazza were. But again.....speaks more for the manager he got than anything else. Good manager that Robson was he's got nowhere near the record with continental teams that defactos two had.

Third game again pretty easy for DS. Couldn't have done much more with Kenny besides Barnes, and unlucky to just miss out on Souness, Xabi and Masch. SPS missed too many picks I think to make a really good team.

Trends again made a good team with the options he had. Doesn't come close though because I lucked out with Trap, and had pretty much the great Juve/Italy side of the early 80s already cemented that no-one else could pick. I do think my picks were good though, I didn't miss out on anyone I wanted (Claus could have had Matthaus so buzzing he went for Redondo instead and I'm sure a few could have got Laudrup and Bergomi before me). That is a good team though right?! Essentially the greatest ever Italy side with Matthaus, Batistuta, Platini, Laudrup and Passarella added into it.
Online Elzar

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #51 on: August 31, 2021, 09:30:37 am »
Next games will be up when I get a chance in work today. Possibly around lunchtime
Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #52 on: August 31, 2021, 10:36:31 am »
Well in Lastrador, Defacto, Lobo and Sangria.

I think Heynckes probably needed a partner, as it's too bayern central.

Robson - Great team but come up against a really strong one from DeFacto. The midfield would be dominated by the 3 and Silva/Prosinecki, that's where it's won, but I could see some great counters being launched by Barnes, Kluivert and Romario

Capello ended up with a weak middle, and then 2 at the back that probably aren't RAWK's favourites! Add that on to the fact it's up against a team of Liverpool players... it was going to be a task.

Rafa probably needed Gerrard in there to be at the strongest. Gerrard in for Aimar and that's a hell of a midfield for me. Still, coming up against he favourites was a tough draw.

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #53 on: August 31, 2021, 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 30, 2021, 08:43:36 pm
I've thought about it, but I wouldn't want him playing out wide even though he did a reasonable job for Barca. Silva spent a decade playing well in a number of positions in midfield, and in the set up I think he suits the side perfectly. Whether it be out wide or centrally, he's too good of a player not to include.

Was thinking Villa upfront in a 2 with 1 in the hole (you say), as it is I think it's made your midfield stronger though.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #54 on: August 31, 2021, 11:21:30 am »
Good match ups, well done Bobby, close, with the late push from wives and sisters :D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #55 on: August 31, 2021, 01:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 31, 2021, 10:37:33 am
Was thinking Villa upfront in a 2 with 1 in the hole (you say), as it is I think it's made your midfield stronger though.

Yeah, I wanted to get as close as possible to what Spain did with their lineups when they won the Euro's and World Cup.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 30, 2021, 12:10:33 pm
Question for Viva Bobby: Why is Ray Clemence doing the Javelin?

It's his light sabre, Nicky my boy.
Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 30, 2021, 10:29:02 pm
Never had you down as a Drury Lane Dancer Bobby.

I'm in touch with my feminine side if that's what your inferring you naughty boy. I'd be shocked and appalled
Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on August 31, 2021, 12:06:13 am
I also think your midfield is more balanced. The opponent has two AMs in front of a B2B mid at the base, which is a bit too top heavy and less stable defensively.

Cambiasso as a pure DM is going to really help you - at his peak, I think he was as good as Busquets (it was just a shorter peak).

Petty, mate. I thought you were bigger than that
Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 31, 2021, 10:36:31 am
Well in Lastrador, Defacto, Lobo and Sangria.

I think Heynckes probably needed a partner, as it's too bayern central.

Robson - Great team but come up against a really strong one from DeFacto. The midfield would be dominated by the 3 and Silva/Prosinecki, that's where it's won, but I could see some great counters being launched by Barnes, Kluivert and Romario

Capello ended up with a weak middle, and then 2 at the back that probably aren't RAWK's favourites! Add that on to the fact it's up against a team of Liverpool players... it was going to be a task.

Rafa probably needed Gerrard in there to be at the strongest. Gerrard in for Aimar and that's a hell of a midfield for me. Still, coming up against he favourites was a tough draw.

Very astute, Elz. Thing is, I passed on Prosinecki. Could have had him. I went for Gazza. I think he was better
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
I'm in touch with my feminine side if that's what your inferring you naughty boy. I'd be shocked and appalled

Not at all. :D

Isnt that what Shanks called Spurs? And you picked two of their fancy Dan midfielders. Nothing more!
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
Not at all. :D

Isnt that what Shanks called Spurs? And you picked two of their fancy Dan midfielders. Nothing more!

 :lmao

Love it, mate
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
Very astute, Elz. Thing is, I passed on Prosinecki. Could have had him. I went for Gazza. I think he was better

Robson never managed Prosinecki.  :)
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm
Robson never managed Prosinecki.  :)

Really? Who the fuck am I thinking of then...
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
Really? Who the fuck am I thinking of then...

Titus Bramble?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:34:41 pm »
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Legendary Manager Draft Round of 16 (1)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:09:24 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
Really? Who the fuck am I thinking of then...

To be fair Bobby, Prosinecki was at the club whilst Robson was manager, but he never played a minute of football under him, only in pre-season.
