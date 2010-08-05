Went for Claus in the first game. Pretty close but he's put together a quietly good team there, particularly strong central midfield. Its pretty much a 'last 30 years Bayern Munich XI' which definitely isn't to be sniffed at. Lastradors put together a good team too, but hamstrung by having probably the weakest manager in the field!



Second game I think is defactos pretty easily. That midfield of Bobbys would get destroyed by defactos five, good as Robson, Hoddle and Gazza were. But again.....speaks more for the manager he got than anything else. Good manager that Robson was he's got nowhere near the record with continental teams that defactos two had.



Third game again pretty easy for DS. Couldn't have done much more with Kenny besides Barnes, and unlucky to just miss out on Souness, Xabi and Masch. SPS missed too many picks I think to make a really good team.



Trends again made a good team with the options he had. Doesn't come close though because I lucked out with Trap, and had pretty much the great Juve/Italy side of the early 80s already cemented that no-one else could pick. I do think my picks were good though, I didn't miss out on anyone I wanted (Claus could have had Matthaus so buzzing he went for Redondo instead and I'm sure a few could have got Laudrup and Bergomi before me). That is a good team though right?! Essentially the greatest ever Italy side with Matthaus, Batistuta, Platini, Laudrup and Passarella added into it.