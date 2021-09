That was a hell of a fluke goal. Just got his head to it and looped over Alisson.



Agreed. Not sure why so many in the media and a few on here are calling it a great goal. Credit is due for directing it on target as it was slightly behind him but itís a fluke that it loops over Allison at the correct angle. If he did it 10 times it would sail over the bar 5 times and land in the keepers hands 4 times. Not unlike the Bale overhead kick in the CL final.Otherwise I donít think we need to wring our hands about failing to get a winner. Chelsea sitting back are very hard to break down and in that sense the red card ruined the game as they no longer pressed forward. Itís early in the season and weíre still getting up to speed. I donít think itís indicative of our ability to break down the dozen or so lesser PL teams that will park the bus. Our performance against Burnley showed we can do that. You could argue that Naby deserved to start but so did Harvey and I donít think you can play both in a game like that.Letís hope Bobbyís injury isnít too bad as we donít have a whole lot of depth there. Letís also hope our players donít get crocked in the international break and Iíll be furious if any of our players plays 3 games. Leeds away next is a big game and sets us up really well if we win with some winnable games leading up to the City game in October. We should all be very happy with our start.