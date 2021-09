Went to Blanes in Spain on my own when I was in my mid thirties. Was Billy no mates in the daytime chilling out reading etc. Night time I found a lively little English bar and got friendly with a younger couple from Shropshire. They took pity on me being on my own and made me welcome in their company, and we used to have a brilliant drink up and laugh every night.



Swapped numbers when I left for home just to be polite. About two months later she (letís call her Julie) rang me and said she had caught the boyfriend cheating and had fucked him off.



We had a long chat and I invited her up to Liverpool for a weekend purely as friends as I had a spare room she could sleep inÖ.We went out for 6 months and I had the most wonderful time. She was twelve years younger than me and fit. I was really punching above my weight.



Anyway then she dumped meÖ.but the motto of the story is yes go for it. I found meal times a bit awkward personally but other than that, yeah do it.