Author Topic: Going on holiday alone  (Read 1216 times)

Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #40 on: August 29, 2021, 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 29, 2021, 09:40:40 am
:D

It happens quite a lot apparantly

No idea how he did it but he was working in Holland 🤷 he only came home to sort out going back legally 😂
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #41 on: August 29, 2021, 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 28, 2021, 01:58:22 pm
Just tell your missus that you're nipping down the shops for some cornflakes then saunter back in 6 months later saying that you got hijacked by a scientist in a time travelling car.

She'll be grand with that.

Mine would love it ;D

I'd want to know why he didn't bring me back at the same time as I went so I wasn't missed.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #42 on: August 29, 2021, 07:04:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 28, 2021, 01:49:28 pm
I wish i had done that, like travelling length of South America or across Asia or the Australian coast from Darwin to Melbourne would be very appealing.

I deffo missed the boat on that, approaching 40 with Kids so that boat has sailed sadly.


Buy some fishing tackle,it's the perfect excuse to get away to "fish" & everybody expects a "fisherman" to come back with a tan.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #43 on: August 29, 2021, 07:19:47 pm »
Went to Blanes in Spain on my own when I was in my mid thirties. Was Billy no mates in the daytime chilling out reading etc. Night time I found a lively little English bar and got friendly with a younger couple from Shropshire. They took pity on me being on my own and made me welcome in their company, and we used to have a brilliant drink up and laugh every night.

Swapped numbers when I left for home just to be polite. About two months later she (lets call her Julie) rang me and said she had caught the boyfriend cheating and had fucked him off.

We had a long chat and I invited her up to Liverpool for a weekend purely as friends as I had a spare room she could sleep in.We went out for 6 months and I had the most wonderful time. She was twelve years younger than me and fit. I was really punching above my weight.

Anyway then she dumped me.but the motto of the story is yes go for it. I found meal times a bit awkward personally but other than that, yeah do it.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #44 on: August 29, 2021, 08:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Lad on August 29, 2021, 07:19:47 pm
Went to Blanes in Spain on my own when I was in my mid thirties. Was Billy no mates in the daytime chilling out reading etc. Night time I found a lively little English bar and got friendly with a younger couple from Shropshire. They took pity on me being on my own and made me welcome in their company, and we used to have a brilliant drink up and laugh every night.

Swapped numbers when I left for home just to be polite. About two months later she (lets call her Julie) rang me and said she had caught the boyfriend cheating and had fucked him off.

We had a long chat and I invited her up to Liverpool for a weekend purely as friends as I had a spare room she could sleep in.We went out for 6 months and I had the most wonderful time. She was twelve years younger than me and fit. I was really punching above my weight.

Anyway then she dumped me.but the motto of the story is yes go for it. I found meal times a bit awkward personally but other than that, yeah do it.
I'll keep this story in mind and approach every young couple I see just in case  ;D
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #45 on: August 29, 2021, 09:59:37 pm »
My first solo holiday is now booked and deposit paid, Jet2 even gave me a £30 discount for being a billy no mates. Just the 300 days until departure which should be just about enough time to get myself beach body ready.
« Reply #46 on: August 29, 2021, 11:38:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 29, 2021, 09:14:01 am
I suppose a better question is has anybody ever been out at a restaurant or on the street and pointed at someone and started cackling "lmao they're on their own! Nooo mates ALRIGHT BILL ARE YOU HERE WITH ALL YOUR MATES THEN"

Doesn't happen, there's nothing to be afraid of

Not quite what your meaning, but i used to get it alot when i went out in aussie, i would go to a bar just me and a book and eventually someone would call over something along the lines of ' why the fuck you on your own?? come and join us! '
some of the best day/nights ive had have been cause i was on my own

As to the  OP, do it,, decide on something you like the sound of and just book it, the 1st time you travel/go on holiday alone might seem a bit odd, but once you overcome the 'aloneness' so to speak,, you'll looking forward to the next one
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #47 on: August 30, 2021, 07:18:07 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August 29, 2021, 09:59:37 pm
My first solo holiday is now booked and deposit paid, Jet2 even gave me a £30 discount for being a billy no mates. Just the 300 days until departure which should be just about enough time to get myself beach body ready.

Good lad. Just hope you don't get yourself a partner in the meantime 😁 if you get my drift.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #48 on: September 10, 2021, 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August 29, 2021, 09:59:37 pm
My first solo holiday is now booked and deposit paid, Jet2 even gave me a £30 discount for being a billy no mates. Just the 300 days until departure which should be just about enough time to get myself beach body ready.
I've got a bit giddy with all this - I decided next June was too far away so I've now booked 4 nights in Lanzarote in December as well  :D so if I don't like my first experience of a holiday by myself I'll have 6 months to plan a new strategy for the next one.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #49 on: September 10, 2021, 09:34:31 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 10, 2021, 09:18:40 pm
I've got a bit giddy with all this - I decided next June was too far away so I've now booked 4 nights in Lanzarote in December as well  :D so if I don't like my first experience of a holiday by myself I'll have 6 months to plan a new strategy for the next one.

You should have booked a day or 2 before you wanted to travel.

Doesn't matter now but it's something to think about for next time.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #50 on: September 10, 2021, 10:49:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 10, 2021, 09:34:31 pm
You should have booked a day or 2 before you wanted to travel.

Doesn't matter now but it's something to think about for next time.
Yeah, I did consider the 'booked it packed it fucked off' approach but decided I need to pound the exercise bike for at least a few weeks before I can go near a beech or i'll put people off their dinner.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #51 on: September 11, 2021, 12:10:04 am »
Im thinking of going to Poland next year.     Always wanted to go to austwich,  nobody i know is interested
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #52 on: September 11, 2021, 01:03:48 am »
Quote from: Lad on August 30, 2021, 07:18:07 am
Good lad. Just hope you don't get yourself a partner in the meantime 😁 if you get my drift.

Ha! A Japanese culture-obsessed mate of mine who was open about 'hiring female companionship' planned a 2 week trip there for a couple of years. A few months before going he met a girl and they hit it off. In the post-trip pub analysis he admitted to what we all suspected - but then later (when the domestic thing went full-blown) he disavowed it all.

Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #53 on: September 11, 2021, 01:05:27 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September 11, 2021, 12:10:04 am
Im thinking of going to Poland next year.     Always wanted to go to austwich,  nobody i know is interested

Might be because they spell it differently to you.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #54 on: September 11, 2021, 01:12:10 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September 11, 2021, 12:10:04 am
Im thinking of going to Poland next year.     Always wanted to go to austwich,  nobody i know is interested

I've been to Krakow and really enjoyed it. We also went to Auschwitz-Birkenau. It's a harrowing experience but, for us, was essential.

I'm surprised no one is interested in going with you. Krakow is great for couples or groups of mates. Anyone with you who would rather not take the trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau could easily find other things to do that day.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #55 on: September 11, 2021, 07:39:02 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September 11, 2021, 12:10:04 am
Im thinking of going to Poland next year.     Always wanted to go to austwich,  nobody i know is interested

I went to Poland solo a few summers ago, did a bit of a inter railing trip, Prague, Budapest, Krakow and a few other places. Cheap enough to get around and lots of other solo tourists doing the route too. I could walk around the likes of Prague all day and never get bored.

The camps depressed the shit out of me but they are important to see.
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #56 on: September 12, 2021, 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 11, 2021, 01:05:27 am
Might be because they spell it differently to you.

So my spelling is not the best.     A bit out of order if you ask me
Re: Going on holiday alone
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:51:23 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on September 11, 2021, 12:10:04 am
Im thinking of going to Poland next year.     Always wanted to go to austwich,  nobody i know is interested

My sister went and

"loved it" isn't the right term

Worthwhile though absolutely. Wasn't sure how to react at the holiday pics! But wow, the stories she had... Birds don't sing, and obviously if you have a handle on the deep history it'll be deep and evocative. She got a tour guide, and was.... I dunno. Obviously it wasn't I'M BACK FROM IBIZAAA WOW

Just. Yeah. Go. I'm saying, I reckon you'd find it worth it. Seems to have a vibe, I mean you know what you're going to see one assumes. But she didn't regret it.

Though I haven't read one star TripAdvisor views for Auschwitz which is my usual metric of "could I put up with it" so your mileage may vary
