I suppose a better question is has anybody ever been out at a restaurant or on the street and pointed at someone and started cackling "lmao they're on their own! Nooo mates ALRIGHT BILL ARE YOU HERE WITH ALL YOUR MATES THEN"
Doesn't happen, there's nothing to be afraid of
Not quite what your meaning, but i used to get it alot when i went out in aussie, i would go to a bar just me and a book and eventually someone would call over something along the lines of ' why the fuck you on your own?? come and join us! '
some of the best day/nights ive had have been cause i was on my own
As to the OP, do it,, decide on something you like the sound of and just book it, the 1st time you travel/go on holiday alone might seem a bit odd, but once you overcome the 'aloneness' so to speak,, you'll looking forward to the next one