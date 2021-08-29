Went to Blanes in Spain on my own when I was in my mid thirties. Was Billy no mates in the daytime chilling out reading etc. Night time I found a lively little English bar and got friendly with a younger couple from Shropshire. They took pity on me being on my own and made me welcome in their company, and we used to have a brilliant drink up and laugh every night.



Swapped numbers when I left for home just to be polite. About two months later she (lets call her Julie) rang me and said she had caught the boyfriend cheating and had fucked him off.



We had a long chat and I invited her up to Liverpool for a weekend purely as friends as I had a spare room she could sleep in .We went out for 6 months and I had the most wonderful time. She was twelve years younger than me and fit. I was really punching above my weight.



Anyway then she dumped me .but the motto of the story is yes go for it. I found meal times a bit awkward personally but other than that, yeah do it.