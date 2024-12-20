« previous next »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 20, 2024, 11:42:52 am
Fully expect it to be:

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton (30-10.2024), Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.2022).

First sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games.

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

2nd sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

3rd sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Ill be stunned if it was anything else!

Surely they won't do 2 guaranteed sales and will just do a 1+ guaranteed instead? It seems a bit pointless to be doing 2 guaranteed sales and they only do one guaranteed sale for away games from a quick look on the selling notices for Spurs, West Ham and Forest in the league.

Quote from: Craig S on December 20, 2024, 11:37:51 am
The credits per competition came in post 2003 league cup final. That year loads of season ticket holders fucked off the earlier rounds, then STs are first sale for the final, which was wrong. The per competition credits rewarded the people who actually went to those earlier rounds.

A point based system would be weighted towards season ticket holders (and members with 19 - but that didn't exist then only PTS) again, and would kind of defeat the point of per comp credits.

I say this as a ST holder by the way.

I agree with this, it would massively weight it towards those who are able to get every home game across competitions
Quote from: Jm55 on December 20, 2024, 12:06:22 pm
I think Spurs were trying it on with United with lower allocations due to 'segregation conerns' so wouldn't surprise me if it takes longer than it should to get the allocation confirmed.


Really we should be insisting on the full 10% which would be over 6k and if Spurs don't oblige then we should be cutting theirs. Brand new stadium and the actual allocation should be pretty much exactly double the league allocation so there's no good reason, especially in a brand new stadium but no doubt it will magically be a problem now when it wouldn't have been if they'd have got a team happy to take it in the 3rd round.

Yep they initially tried to give 5.4k but ended up with 5.8k apparently. There should be no excuses with a stadium as new as theirs.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 20, 2024, 12:08:21 pm

I agree with this, it would massively weight it towards those who are able to get every home game across competitions

More to the point, assuming they insist that only credit tickets count toward the criteria (ie ST returns don't) it would make it even more of a closed shop than it already is.

They'd be far better off sorting out the queue jumping bullshit that goes on rather than denying that it's even possible which would make games like this an actual realistic prospect of getting onto the ladder.
Any away tickets going to all members (albeit slim) should go on sale to those with all home cup games for the respective comp..
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 20, 2024, 12:21:42 pm
Any away tickets going to all members (albeit slim) should go on sale to those with all home cup games for the respective comp..

Some would say closed shop, some would say rewarded loyalty
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 20, 2024, 12:21:42 pm
Any away tickets going to all members (albeit slim) should go on sale to those with all home cup games for the respective comp..

i think they would do this on some level [im sure they have in the past], so no one can buy a membership and ticket who should not be there. i.e if a spurs fan wanted to get in on safety grounds.
Quote from: DanK1456 on December 20, 2024, 12:27:00 pm
Some would say closed shop, some would say rewarded loyalty

It's not a closed shop becuase league cup games especially drop to all members.

I've been on the ACS for years so it would suit me but they won't do it so a bit pointless discussing.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 20, 2024, 11:42:52 am
Fully expect it to be:

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton (30-10.2024), Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.2022).

First sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games.

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

2nd sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

3rd sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Ill be stunned if it was anything else!
Why on earth would they do 2 guaranteed sales?
Quote from: ABJ on December 20, 2024, 12:37:28 pm
Why on earth would they do 2 guaranteed sales?

To be fair they did for United in the FA Cup, agree they won't for this given the quick turnaround and the fact that the TO won't bother releasing the details until the morning of the match so probably won't have the time.
Quote from: Jm55 on December 20, 2024, 12:38:38 pm
To be fair they did for United in the FA Cup, agree they won't for this given the quick turnaround and the fact that the TO won't bother releasing the details until the morning of the match so probably won't have the time.
They really do like to make to work for themselves, zero common sense...2 x guaranteed sales is crazy.
Quote from: Jm55 on December 20, 2024, 12:38:38 pm
To be fair they did for United in the FA Cup, agree they won't for this given the quick turnaround and the fact that the TO won't bother releasing the details until the morning of the match so probably won't have the time.

No they didn't?

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/6913__2155__man_utd_fac_accessibility_notice.pdf
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 20, 2024, 12:45:44 pm
No they didn't?

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/6913__2155__man_utd_fac_accessibility_notice.pdf

That's the accessibility notice.

The below is from the main notice:

First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 2 or more of the above games: from 11am on Friday 8 March until 9.45am on Sunday 10 March.
First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 1 or more of the above games: from 10am on Sunday 10 March until 7.30am on Tuesday 12 March.
Second sale status: Guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Quote from: Jm55 on December 20, 2024, 12:47:09 pm
That's the accessibility notice.

The below is from the main notice:

First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 2 or more of the above games: from 11am on Friday 8 March until 9.45am on Sunday 10 March.
First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 1 or more of the above games: from 10am on Sunday 10 March until 7.30am on Tuesday 12 March.
Second sale status: Guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Ahhh ok, cheers. Just strange to do two guaranteed sales.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 20, 2024, 12:49:12 pm
Ahhh ok, cheers. Just strange to do two guaranteed sales.

They did it so those with the longer standing loyalty got 'first dibs' with there being different pricing points on the tickets or better spec seats

Only happened on a few occasions
Quote from: 30fiver on December 20, 2024, 02:37:30 pm
Only happened on a few occasions

This will be another one.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 20, 2024, 04:18:17 pm
This will be another one.

Why do you think this? Just a hunch?
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 20, 2024, 04:18:17 pm
This will be another one.

Why? They only had a single price for the MU game. One guaranteed sale would be enough if that's the case
When will we get dates confirmed for the League Cup semis? Last year was the day after the QFs.
Can the away semi be anything other Wednesday?  Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all play Saturday before.  Only us on the Sunday.
Quote from: rewood on December 21, 2024, 08:38:15 am
Can the away semi be anything other Wednesday?  Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all play Saturday before.  Only us on the Sunday.

Ive made arrangements based on the Wednesday for the same reason. Reckon it is 100% got to be the Wednesday.
Quote from: anfieldash on December 21, 2024, 08:42:25 am
Ive made arrangements based on the Wednesday for the same reason. Reckon it is 100% got to be the Wednesday.

I've booked a flight based on it being the Wednesday so definitely hoping so
What do we think for the home leg? Has to be Wed or Thu I think as Spurs play the Sunday before and FA Cup 4th round follows it.
Looks like MU were given paper tickets for their game down there. Just seen a post on X of someone complaining it only arrived today.
If we get the same LFC better do a better job than they did with Southampton
Quote from: swoopy on December 21, 2024, 11:14:04 am
Looks like MU were given paper tickets for their game down there. Just seen a post on X of someone complaining it only arrived today.
If we get the same LFC better do a better job than they did with Southampton

With the tight turnaround and bank holidays coming up thats concerning
League game is NFC passes so was assuming the same
Quote from: swoopy on December 21, 2024, 11:14:04 am
Looks like MU were given paper tickets for their game down there. Just seen a post on X of someone complaining it only arrived today.
If we get the same LFC better do a better job than they did with Southampton

Was hoping for NFC. Going away for Christmas and was planning on staying down south until after the game. Cba travelling back to home, just to go back down to London in two days.


Guess Ill have to get duplicates if thats the case.
if you have city away then should be guaranteed for this. since that game no allocation has been larger managed to get my sons ST that one but he hasn't managed to get one of the games after that
How they announce SF day and hour KO in the past? Both or first leg and later second leg?
Quote from: alx on Yesterday at 09:23:23 am
How they announce SF day and hour KO in the past? Both or first leg and later second leg?

Usually both together.
Morning. What's it like getting out of Tottenham's new ground?  Need to get back to Euston. How long to do so for a night game do you reckon?
Quote from: rewood on Today at 08:45:10 am
Morning. What's it like getting out of Tottenham's new ground?  Need to get back to Euston. How long to do so for a night game do you reckon?

At least an hour

The walk to Seven Sisters is about 30 minutes on a good day and then you'll have a queue system to get in, the overground from White Hart Lane will be rammed as well, walking to Wood Green will take about 50 minutes to then get the tube to Euston which is about 20 minutes away from there. 
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:26:56 am
At least an hour

The walk to Seven Sisters is about 30 minutes on a good day and then you'll have a queue system to get in, the overground from White Hart Lane will be rammed as well, walking to Wood Green will take about 50 minutes to then get the tube to Euston which is about 20 minutes away from there.

12 min walk to northumberland park - get the train to tottenham hale and get on the tube before seven sisters - was back at euston for 7.10
Lined up days leave for 8th and waiting for that announcement. even though know guaranteed slightly hesitant booking my coach till know for sure but i have Man city, Brighton & Southampton in own name so should just book it really.
