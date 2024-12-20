Fully expect it to be:Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton (30-10.2024), Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.2022).First sale:Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games.Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale2nd sale:Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 gameEligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale3rd sale:Season Ticket Holders & MembersEligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleIll be stunned if it was anything else!
The credits per competition came in post 2003 league cup final. That year loads of season ticket holders fucked off the earlier rounds, then STs are first sale for the final, which was wrong. The per competition credits rewarded the people who actually went to those earlier rounds.A point based system would be weighted towards season ticket holders (and members with 19 - but that didn't exist then only PTS) again, and would kind of defeat the point of per comp credits.I say this as a ST holder by the way.
I think Spurs were trying it on with United with lower allocations due to 'segregation conerns' so wouldn't surprise me if it takes longer than it should to get the allocation confirmed.Really we should be insisting on the full 10% which would be over 6k and if Spurs don't oblige then we should be cutting theirs. Brand new stadium and the actual allocation should be pretty much exactly double the league allocation so there's no good reason, especially in a brand new stadium but no doubt it will magically be a problem now when it wouldn't have been if they'd have got a team happy to take it in the 3rd round.
I agree with this, it would massively weight it towards those who are able to get every home game across competitions
Any away tickets going to all members (albeit slim) should go on sale to those with all home cup games for the respective comp..
Some would say closed shop, some would say rewarded loyalty
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Why on earth would they do 2 guaranteed sales?
To be fair they did for United in the FA Cup, agree they won't for this given the quick turnaround and the fact that the TO won't bother releasing the details until the morning of the match so probably won't have the time.
No they didn't?https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/6913__2155__man_utd_fac_accessibility_notice.pdf
That's the accessibility notice.The below is from the main notice:First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 2 or more of the above games: from 11am on Friday 8 March until 9.45am on Sunday 10 March.First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 1 or more of the above games: from 10am on Sunday 10 March until 7.30am on Tuesday 12 March.Second sale status: Guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Ahhh ok, cheers. Just strange to do two guaranteed sales.
Only happened on a few occasions
This will be another one.
Can the away semi be anything other Wednesday? Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle all play Saturday before. Only us on the Sunday.
Ive made arrangements based on the Wednesday for the same reason. Reckon it is 100% got to be the Wednesday.
Looks like MU were given paper tickets for their game down there. Just seen a post on X of someone complaining it only arrived today.If we get the same LFC better do a better job than they did with Southampton
How they announce SF day and hour KO in the past? Both or first leg and later second leg?
Morning. What's it like getting out of Tottenham's new ground? Need to get back to Euston. How long to do so for a night game do you reckon?
At least an hourThe walk to Seven Sisters is about 30 minutes on a good day and then you'll have a queue system to get in, the overground from White Hart Lane will be rammed as well, walking to Wood Green will take about 50 minutes to then get the tube to Euston which is about 20 minutes away from there.
