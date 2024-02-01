« previous next »
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Christy Phelan on February  1, 2024, 04:27:03 pm
Probably a stupid question but myself and a friend both qualify so will have two separate links for logging in to buy.  We are both on our F&F lists so when I log in with my code will I be able to buy for him using the drop down bar so we can sit together?  Thanks.
yeah
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 04:32:33 pm
If you both qualify for the guaranteed sale then you'll both get a link, if the plan is to sit together then only one of you needs to click the link and that person can then buy two tickets by using the drop down.

If you're both in the ballot then obviously you'll both need to be successful and then it's the same process (unless you've linked the ballot application).

Great thanks.
Re: League Cup
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the whole
block being available
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Booze And Glory on February  1, 2024, 06:29:40 pm
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the whole
block being available

yeah usually the case for PRH
Re: League Cup
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on February  2, 2024, 03:03:04 pm
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?

Ex shareholders I believe, from when the club was taken back into private hands. They get similar rights to those that shareholders had
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on February  2, 2024, 03:03:04 pm
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?
Back from the Gillette and Hicks days when they were bought out in return for, amongst other things, having a guaranteed ticket for every future final. Estimates vary from how many are left between 800 and 1.4K.
Re: League Cup
Trying to remember. Do we normally find out ballot odds prior to finding out ballot results?
Re: League Cup
Quote from: AR48 on February  3, 2024, 08:38:14 am
Trying to remember. Do we normally find out ballot odds prior to finding out ballot results?

Its usually a couple hours before they release them.
Re: League Cup
Utd got 5794 for Spurs.
Re: League Cup
8th Jan for the away is that right? And home leg 4th or 5th Feb?
Re: League Cup
Should be 8th as we are 16:30 on Sunday prior but this is the FA probs put us on 7th.
Re: League Cup
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?
Re: League Cup
Fuck sake Spurs is the only one I wasnt guaranteed a ticket for as the person whose membership I was using wants to go.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?

Slim, depends on the allocation being above 5500.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
Slim, depends on the allocation being above 5500.

He means the home leg I assume.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm
He means the home leg I assume.

Probably, getting cups mixed up here.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
8th Jan for the away is that right? And home leg 4th or 5th Feb?

Home leg cant be on the Tuesday as Spurs play the Sunday before as do Arsenal so 2nd legs could well be Wed/Thu.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?

West Ham took 5819 tickets for that match so probably pretty good
Re: League Cup
Apparently the Spurs allocation is 5.8k so are we thinking they'll use City as the criteria and then all members for the remianing 300 or so?
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:46:53 am
Apparently the Spurs allocation is 5.8k so are we thinking they'll use City as the criteria and then all members for the remianing 300 or so?

Most likely, assuming theyll bring City back after not using it for Soton.
Re: League Cup
Nice quick turnaround for the TO to announce and carry out a sale here
Re: League Cup
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:51:54 am
Nice quick turnaround for the TO to announce and carry out a sale here

NFC for Tottenham now so that helps with no postal timelines
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:46:53 am
Apparently the Spurs allocation is 5.8k so are we thinking they'll use City as the criteria and then all members for the remianing 300 or so?

I'd expect it to be either 2+ from the last 5, or 1+ from last 2, then a separate 1+ sale again for 1 or Bmouth, Fulham or City

Bit like how they planned the City sales a few years ago with the MK Dons and Leicester game

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/manchester-city-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-ticket-details

Will go to 0, queue jumpers will get them all though no doubt
Re: League Cup
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:49:42 am
Most likely, assuming theyll bring City back after not using it for Soton.
Would be harsh not to given quite a few with City missed out on Southampton.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 09:39:38 am
Would be harsh not to given quite a few with City missed out on Southampton.

They should, over 2k missed out - similar to the Milan situation earlier this season
Re: League Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:40:20 am
They should, over 2k missed out - similar to the Milan situation earlier this season

The Milan one sticks in the craw a bit given the outrage after the initial incorrect details were announced to only then see swathes of people online trying to shift them.

Annoyingly the person whose membership I've been using said that the only semi he really wanted to do was Spurs so I'm on the hunt for a spare, I did wonder whether they might lose City from the criteria given it was a few years ago but I can see why they wouldn't. Swings and roundabouts as I have Arsenal and United from last season in the FA Cup so that policy, whilst making my life harder for this one should help me out in that competition at some point. 
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:43:39 am
The Milan one sticks in the craw a bit given the outrage after the initial incorrect details were announced to only then see swathes of people online trying to shift them.

Annoyingly the person whose membership I've been using said that the only semi he really wanted to do was Spurs so I'm on the hunt for a spare, I did wonder whether they might lose City from the criteria given it was a few years ago but I can see why they wouldn't. Swings and roundabouts as I have Arsenal and United from last season in the FA Cup so that policy, whilst making my life harder for this one should help me out in that competition at some point.

Yeah doesnt help the situation does it...

I'd just be really surprised if they chuck 2k off the ladder who've had 3-4 league cup aways since 2017 ish just because of some unfortunate draws

Used city for brighton earlier this seasons so quite simple to include it without any outrage from those not on the ladder

Will be plenty of spares for this with it being short notice and mid week in the new year, people wont want to burn their new annual leave entitlement
Re: League Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:46:33 am
Yeah doesnt help the situation does it...

I'd just be really surprised if they chuck 2k off the ladder who've had 3-4 league cup aways since 2017 ish just because of some unfortunate draws

Used city for brighton earlier this seasons so quite simple to include it without any outrage from those not on the ladder

Will be plenty of spares for this with it being short notice and mid week in the new year, people wont want to burn their new annual leave entitlement

Thing is to get a City ticket you could theoretically have just gone to MK Dons and that would have given you a fairly high chance of a ticket, it's not as if it would take years of loyalty to get to that point and that then guarantees you a ticket for a semi-final over 2 year later, to me it's debatable whether it should but I do get the argument to the contrary given plenty missed out on Southampton/Brighton.

Hopefully you're right about the spares! Not to arsed about it being on my own card although it would be nice to have the final ticket guaranteed given I've done every round!
Re: League Cup
Would seem fairly unfair if been MK and City dont get a chance above people who have been to zero. I am in this situation and while COVID affected also did Preston and Arsenal based on MK as well.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:46:33 am
Yeah doesnt help the situation does it...

I'd just be really surprised if they chuck 2k off the ladder who've had 3-4 league cup aways since 2017 ish just because of some unfortunate draws

Used city for brighton earlier this seasons so quite simple to include it without any outrage from those not on the ladder

Will be plenty of spares for this with it being short notice and mid week in the new year, people wont want to burn their new annual leave entitlement

Personally City not being used is just being hopeful, certainly wouldnt feel hard done by if they used it. If it was less than 2k difference then maybe but I cant see them dropping that many off
Re: League Cup
feel like this would be the perfect instance for a points-based system to come in

cos i somewhat agree that a little silly in hindsight that a random MK Dons allocation a few years ago could be the start of a completely fresh member getting guaranteed a potential final ticket. possibly controversial.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:39:12 am
feel like this would be the perfect instance for a points-based system to come in

cos i somewhat agree that a little silly in hindsight that a random MK Dons allocation a few years ago could be the start of a completely fresh member getting guaranteed a potential final ticket. possibly controversial.

It's the same point as the Arsenal FA Cup game last season (and a similarish allocation size) which I got a ticket in myself.

As I said in my post I'm on both sides of it, in this instance if they lost the City credit it would help me but that would then also apply in a similar instance in the FA Cup when it wouldn't so I'm pretty balanced about it.

My point with this stuff is that these sales are always oversubscribed whether its 6.3k at MK Donnes or 7.6k at Arsenal, so the idea that getting a ticket in a really difficult sale should get you loyalty above someone who tried in the same sale but was unsuccessful always seems a little odd to me, especially when that game was almost 5 years ago and you could theoretically have been to 1 game since which was a reasonably high profile away against City.

I suspect that they will use the credit and I can understand why, just explaining why I think its more borderline than normal.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:50:19 am
Thing is to get a City ticket you could theoretically have just gone to MK Dons and that would have given you a fairly high chance of a ticket, it's not as if it would take years of loyalty to get to that point and that then guarantees you a ticket for a semi-final over 2 year later, to me it's debatable whether it should but I do get the argument to the contrary given plenty missed out on Southampton/Brighton.

Hopefully you're right about the spares! Not to arsed about it being on my own card although it would be nice to have the final ticket guaranteed given I've done every round!

Quote from: Jonny_H on Today at 09:54:42 am
Would seem fairly unfair if been MK and City dont get a chance above people who have been to zero. I am in this situation and while COVID affected also did Preston and Arsenal based on MK as well.

Only 400 ish tickets for MK dons went to members, this was back when STH got first dibs...

Of those who got MK, over 1,000 missed out for City

Then another 2,000+ who got city missed out on Brighton, then from the Brighton ones 50-100 ish missed out on Southampton

Just can't see them binning City off given they used it as criteria for Brighton

There'll also be a lot who didn't join at MK dons, but had Leicester and the odd other large allocation in years prior but missed out in the later sales or skipped a game due to commitments and didn't buy just for the sake of getting a credit

Good point tho, was plenty (myself included) who got on at MK, but also did Preston, Arsenal and Norwich in 2021/22 and didn't get the credit
Appreciate not everyone did and they didn't count, but its not 'just mk or city' for most who missed out on Brighton
Re: League Cup
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:39:12 am
feel like this would be the perfect instance for a points-based system to come in

cos i somewhat agree that a little silly in hindsight that a random MK Dons allocation a few years ago could be the start of a completely fresh member getting guaranteed a potential final ticket. possibly controversial.

The credits per competition came in post 2003 league cup final. That year loads of season ticket holders fucked off the earlier rounds, then STs are first sale for the final, which was wrong. The per competition credits rewarded the people who actually went to those earlier rounds.

A point based system would be weighted towards season ticket holders (and members with 19 - but that didn't exist then only PTS) again, and would kind of defeat the point of per comp credits.

I say this as a ST holder by the way.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:37:51 am
The credits per competition came in post 2003 league cup final. That year loads of season ticket holders fucked off the earlier rounds, then STs are first sale for the final, which was wrong. The per competition credits rewarded the people who actually went to those earlier rounds.

A point based system would be weighted towards season ticket holders (and members with 19 - but that didn't exist then only PTS) again, and would kind of defeat the point of per comp credits.

I say this as a ST holder by the way.

Yeah, it would make it a virtually closed shop assuming they don't count ST returns as points or whatever which is why they won't do it.

At least as it is there's the odd gap to get onto the ladders as I've managed for the CL and FA Cup aways in the last couple years.
Re: League Cup
Spurs charged £37 for last night. Hopefully they'll be no increase on that for us
Re: League Cup
Fully expect it to be:

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton (30-10.2024), Fulham (24.01.2024), Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.2022).

First sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 games.

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

2nd sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

3rd sale:
Season Ticket Holders & Members

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Ill be stunned if it was anything else!
Re: League Cup
Surely need to get details out ASAP regardless of it being NFC as theyll need to plan at least 2 if not 3 sales around all the bank holidays
