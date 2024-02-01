feel like this would be the perfect instance for a points-based system to come in



cos i somewhat agree that a little silly in hindsight that a random MK Dons allocation a few years ago could be the start of a completely fresh member getting guaranteed a potential final ticket. possibly controversial.



It's the same point as the Arsenal FA Cup game last season (and a similarish allocation size) which I got a ticket in myself.As I said in my post I'm on both sides of it, in this instance if they lost the City credit it would help me but that would then also apply in a similar instance in the FA Cup when it wouldn't so I'm pretty balanced about it.My point with this stuff is that these sales are always oversubscribed whether its 6.3k at MK Donnes or 7.6k at Arsenal, so the idea that getting a ticket in a really difficult sale should get you loyalty above someone who tried in the same sale but was unsuccessful always seems a little odd to me, especially when that game was almost 5 years ago and you could theoretically have been to 1 game since which was a reasonably high profile away against City.I suspect that they will use the credit and I can understand why, just explaining why I think its more borderline than normal.