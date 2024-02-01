Thing is to get a City ticket you could theoretically have just gone to MK Dons and that would have given you a fairly high chance of a ticket, it's not as if it would take years of loyalty to get to that point and that then guarantees you a ticket for a semi-final over 2 year later, to me it's debatable whether it should but I do get the argument to the contrary given plenty missed out on Southampton/Brighton.
Hopefully you're right about the spares! Not to arsed about it being on my own card although it would be nice to have the final ticket guaranteed given I've done every round!
Would seem fairly unfair if been MK and City dont get a chance above people who have been to zero. I am in this situation and while COVID affected also did Preston and Arsenal based on MK as well.
Only 400 ish tickets for MK dons went to members, this was back when STH got first dibs...
Of those who got MK, over 1,000 missed out for City
Then another 2,000+ who got city missed out on Brighton, then from the Brighton ones 50-100 ish missed out on Southampton
Just can't see them binning City off given they used it as criteria for Brighton
There'll also be a lot who didn't join at MK dons, but had Leicester and the odd other large allocation in years prior but missed out in the later sales or skipped a game due to commitments and didn't buy just for the sake of getting a credit
Good point tho, was plenty (myself included) who got on at MK, but also did Preston, Arsenal and Norwich in 2021/22 and didn't get the credit
Appreciate not everyone did and they didn't count, but its not 'just mk or city' for most who missed out on Brighton