stueya

Re: League Cup
Reply #1960 on: September 18, 2023, 04:06:42 pm
New sale on tomorrow as Leicester have returned part of their allocation
rewood

Re: League Cup
Reply #1961 on: September 18, 2023, 04:25:38 pm
Hope for those foolish enough not to go for autocup. Fingers very crossed there are enough to go round.
stueya

Re: League Cup
Reply #1962 on: September 18, 2023, 04:27:38 pm
Quote from: rewood on September 18, 2023, 04:25:38 pm
Hope for those foolish enough not to go for autocup. Fingers very crossed there are enough to go round.

Had a quick look on the Leicester website and they have only taken 2,447 so there should be about 2.5k available
anfieldpurch

Re: League Cup
Reply #1963 on: September 18, 2023, 04:30:34 pm
Queue the social media outcry that they got moved from Lower Annie to upper main and want their original seat back...
rewood

Re: League Cup
Reply #1964 on: September 18, 2023, 04:44:30 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 18, 2023, 04:30:34 pm
Queue the social media outcry that they got moved from Lower Annie to upper main and want their original seat back...

Stuff them. In's in as the old saying goes.  There are those in danger of falling off ladder they have been on for years as a result of believing all was ok with new stand!
ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
Reply #1965 on: September 18, 2023, 05:28:18 pm
Quote from: stueya on September 18, 2023, 04:27:38 pm
Had a quick look on the Leicester website and they have only taken 2,447 so there should be about 2.5k available

I wish that our fan base was small enough to leave us with a few tickets to go the away games haha
disgraced cake

Re: League Cup
Reply #1966 on: September 18, 2023, 05:54:46 pm
Thought Leicester would only take about half an allocation. Had the whole lower annie last time a couple of years ago.
didopich

Re: League Cup
Reply #1967 on: September 18, 2023, 10:16:20 pm
Can someone spill the beans on what's left of the Leicester tickets. Just wandering if this will fall to all members, which I think it will.
deanloco9

Re: League Cup
Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:18:33 am
Club staff must not be interested in this game as managed to get a ticket and got queue number 600ish! Get in!
1964allezallezallez

Re: League Cup
Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 am
Got in after an hour and still loads of availability in AR
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: League Cup
Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 12:16:17 pm
Anyone got a link so I can check availability.
RandalstownRed

Re: League Cup
Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 12:29:31 pm
Loads all over the ground
claresy2005

Re: League Cup
Reply #1972 on: Today at 08:33:20 am
Sorry if this is a daft question. Ive tried looking on the website and you go through about 7 links and get nowhere.

We have a few spares due to holidays for Leicester . Trying to maintain credits as far as possible for when we get to Wembley

Can someone confirm - for STH who have league cup games via autocup-
- do we maintain credit under all these circumstances still as per last season  a) ticket passed back to club and sold via exchange (appreciate this maybe unlikely given lots of availability )  b) goes unused c) transferred to another member / STH

Aware its different for members who resell via exhnage / transfer or forward etc. so if someone can provide a link to latest position there too thats be helpful

Thanks ok advance
pl_kop_1969

Re: League Cup
Reply #1973 on: Today at 08:57:54 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 08:33:20 am
Sorry if this is a daft question. Ive tried looking on the website and you go through about 7 links and get nowhere.

We have a few spares due to holidays for Leicester . Trying to maintain credits as far as possible for when we get to Wembley

Can someone confirm - for STH who have league cup games via autocup-
- do we maintain credit under all these circumstances still as per last season  a) ticket passed back to club and sold via exchange (appreciate this maybe unlikely given lots of availability )  b) goes unused c) transferred to another member / STH

Aware its different for members who resell via exhnage / transfer or forward etc. so if someone can provide a link to latest position there too thats be helpful

Thanks ok advance

My understanding is:

a- I don't think you can return cup tickets to the club
b - You keep the credit, people have said credits were lost for unused cup tickets last season but it sounds like these were late availability purchases and not ACS.
c - Original purchaser definitely keeps the credit
