Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
2 guaranteed, 1 free for all for city?
Which games?
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm
Chelsea received an allocation of 5,537.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.

Credits from last season didn't count for this season
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
Reckon it will be less than 5k for this one. No chance of all ST.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.

Will go to Members and STH as STH don't have the luxury of a standalone anymore thankfully it seems
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Last season didnt count. 6500 odd from MK Dons last one that did?
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:50:31 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Credits from last season didn't count for this season

Good point, completely forgot about that. Guess it will go back to MK Dons a few years back then?
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
If we get the same as Chelsea - MK Dons and Leicester must be used. 2 guaranteed, then 1.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:55:30 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:50:31 pm
Good point, completely forgot about that. Guess it will go back to MK Dons a few years back then?
How far will they go back? Leicester and MK dons or even further?
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 10:44:46 pm
Hopefully this drops to Members/STH! Up the reds.
no chance with about 6k with MK Dons
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
If we get the same as Chelsea - MK Dons and Leicester must be used. 2 guaranteed, then 1.
what did they get? They'll probably try take more of us
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:55:30 pm
How far will they go back? Leicester and MK dons or even further?

Think last year it went back to Southampton 16-17 so imagine that might be the cutoff
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm
what did they get? They'll probably try take more of us

5537
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
5537
shite that's load thought maybe 4.5, will be chance for everyone on 1
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:12:38 pm
Quote from: KopiteWD on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation

Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seasons ago,

City fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm
what games will be used MK Dons an what else?
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm
Quote from: KopiteWD on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation

We got 5700 in the 2012 semi.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup

Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:12:38 pm
Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seas

City fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.

It's not a double leg.
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
It's not a double leg.

I mean reduce it at a future fixture such as the league
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup

Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too

Not a chance it will. Everyone who has MK will qualify and still some will miss out then imo
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup

Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too

Who on earth will be watching the World Cup?

We wont have been to a game for ages everyone will want to go !! Cant wait myself. Big allocation there will be great
Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm
Who on earth will be watching the World Cup?

We wont have been to a game for ages everyone will want to go !! Cant wait myself. Big allocation there will be great

So you are telling him that people won't go in Qatar and instead will choose travelling to Manchester??? :o
Re: League Cup
Today at 12:08:05 am
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm
So you are telling him that people won't go in Qatar and instead will choose travelling to Manchester??? :o
Yeerrppp.
Re: League Cup
Today at 12:23:08 am
Would imagine this will be the same criteria as Preston last season (minus the Norwich game),which was just over 5k allocation. Dropped to all season ticket holders but was only a limited amount left.


Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2021-22, 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2016-17 seasons:

Norwich City (2021-22)
MK Dons (2019-20)
Leicester City (2017-18)
Burton Albion (2016-17)
Derby County (2016-17)
Southampton (2016-17)
Two games: from 8.15am Thursday October 14

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Sales will then take place subject to availability on a first come, first served basis until sold out.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

One or more game: from 1pm Thursday October 14

Season ticket holders: from 3pm Thursday October 14

Official Members: from 8.15am Monday October 18
Re: League Cup
Today at 12:26:10 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup

Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too
What on earth does the WC have to do with it?  :lmao It will be out 1st game in about 6 weeks, people will chomping at the bit to go.
Re: League Cup
Today at 12:54:02 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:26:10 am
What on earth does the WC have to do with it?  :lmao It will be out 1st game in about 6 weeks, people will chomping at the bit to go.

How what? The thousands of reds who are leaving after the Soton game won't be back on time and the few who will surely can't be arsed making the long trip to Etihad. Up The Doha Reds.
Re: League Cup
Today at 06:15:41 am
Going to be a right bum fight for this if you only have 1 credit.

nearly 1k more with MK dons than likely allocation.
Re: League Cup
Today at 06:57:13 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:15:41 am
Going to be a right bum fight for this if you only have 1 credit.

nearly 1k more with MK dons than likely allocation.

How many will be arsed though
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:01:09 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:57:13 am
How many will be arsed though

Big side, after not having football for 6 weeks, suspect everyone will be arsed.

Hope I get one, what a game to come back to after a 6 week break.
