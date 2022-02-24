« previous next »
lukeypool

Re: League Cup
February 24, 2022, 02:27:24 pm
Ive got a ticket with the concession stamp on and Im no where near a concession. Just had a go and they seem to rub off easily. Do you think theyll be arsed with a concession stop on?? Or should I carry on the fun of wiping it off
James_1906

Re: League Cup
February 24, 2022, 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on February 24, 2022, 02:27:24 pm
Ive got a ticket with the concession stamp on and Im no where near a concession. Just had a go and they seem to rub off easily. Do you think theyll be arsed with a concession stop on?? Or should I carry on the fun of wiping it off
Would be suprised if the stewareds even know where it says concession as they are just stamped rather than on a ticket like usual, if you have a ticket check just cover it with your finger but cant see it being an issue.
Thornpipe

Re: League Cup
February 24, 2022, 03:14:25 pm
I would be suprised if they even look at the tickets, theirs no stubs on so no reason too, just the QR code which you scan yourself, that plus the fact that their is 90k tickets to check
eddie1lancs

Re: League Cup
February 24, 2022, 05:39:44 pm
Some restricted service on a few of the tube lines this weekend. Not looked to see if they are in the vicinity of Wembley but might help someone.

https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/?Input=&lineIds=&dateTypeSelect=Future%20date&direction=&startDate=2022-02-27T00%3a00%3a00&endDate=2022-02-27T23%3a59%3a59

DjimiTraore11

Re: League Cup
February 24, 2022, 06:24:37 pm
Quote from: Thornpipe on February 24, 2022, 12:14:25 am
Is it just the 1 ticket you have? I got an adult and a child the child one has consession stamped on. You should be ok as they just check the name on the ID and then count the tickets in the envelope - tight arse  ;).

Let us know how you get on

No comment from me on the tight arse allegations  ;D

All sorted! Was two tickets but picked them up without any issues - no questions asked. Get me to Wembley!
Gagarin

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 02:35:14 pm
Where is the prematch meeting? Globe on Baker st.?
Billy Elliot

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 03:06:26 pm
Quote from: Gagarin on February 25, 2022, 02:35:14 pm
Where is the prematch meeting? Globe on Baker st.?

I wanted to but I think the general consensus is that there'll be too many Chelsea. That's all the more reason for me but I lost the argument so it's one of our allocated pubs, probably Green Man where it'll take me three hours to get served.
kopte4ever

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 03:53:42 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on February 25, 2022, 03:06:26 pm
I wanted to but I think the general consensus is that there'll be too many Chelsea. That's all the more reason for me but I lost the argument so it's one of our allocated pubs, probably Green Man where it'll take me three hours to get served.

There normaly a few nice bars along Harrow Road, I got served pretty quick in 2016 in a few places. and its our end of the ground so LFC fans likely, most put Flags outside to indicate which fans are inside
so kop end lad

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 04:16:09 pm
I managed to get a club wembley ticket in block 203 from a mate.

Anybody sat in club wembley before?

Hope it isn't too poncy.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 04:33:01 pm
Quote from: so kop end lad on February 25, 2022, 04:16:09 pm
I managed to get a club wembley ticket in block 203 from a mate.

Anybody sat in club wembley before?

Hope it isn't too poncy.
If you come out sharpish for the second half we will all see you on tv as you'll be the only person in the section
Dan6times

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 04:39:06 pm
What time will most be heading to the Green Man? Would you want to be there by 1pm?
RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 05:24:43 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 25, 2022, 04:33:01 pm
If you come out sharpish for the second half we will all see you on tv as you'll be the only person in the section

 ;D
AR48

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 05:45:43 pm
Can you get a drink pre match in the stadium?
kopte4ever

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 06:27:18 pm
Quote from: AR48 on February 25, 2022, 05:45:43 pm
Can you get a drink pre match in the stadium?

Yes £5.50 a pint last time I checked
RebeccaLFC

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 08:29:41 pm
Any one know where the players are staying. Its usually the Hilton opposite right?
Luke 17

Re: League Cup
February 25, 2022, 09:08:05 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February 25, 2022, 08:29:41 pm
Any one know where the players are staying. Its usually the Hilton opposite right?

Yeah there staying at the Hilton.
CaseRed

Re: League Cup
February 26, 2022, 10:42:34 am
Quote from: kopte4ever on February 25, 2022, 06:27:18 pm
Yes £5.50 a pint last time I checked

If thats right a quid cheaper than Twickenham was in November!
Roady

Re: League Cup
February 26, 2022, 09:13:07 pm
Of anyone has a spare for the camo and furnace please let me know via pm
30fiver

Re: League Cup
February 26, 2022, 09:24:55 pm
Will be a covid fest at wembley this one - no requirement to isolate anymore
PoetryInMotion96

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 09:57:33 am
Spoons breakfast done, where is everyone going before we head to green man?
kopte4ever

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 01:16:50 pm
The fan park is not great enormous for both food and drink. Slow service. Atmosphere good though
MKB

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:13:41 pm
We struck lucky.  Going the wrong way from Wembley Central station, we found a vegetarian Indian restaurant called Vasanta Bhavan.  You know the food is going to be good when.the customers are all Asian, apart from us and four Chelsea fans.  And it's excellent.

And 650ml bottles of Kingfisher are £4.45!
hoppyLFC

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
Worldchoice sports train fucked off and left loads of reds stranded in London.

Last time i ever use them !!
sheepfest

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
Worldchoice sports train fucked off and left loads of reds stranded in London.

Last time i ever use them !!

Not surprised chaos at the station.  We made it on just, so much for a wristband! Hope you get back safely.
hoppyLFC

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
Not surprised chaos at the station.  We made it on just, so much for a wristband! Hope you get back safely.

Have to get a train from Euston to Picadilly gets there at 12.50, £66 each
Shanklygates

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm
Think that needs a letter of complaint. You expect better but if it was down to bad organisation. Then how are you supposed to get back from Manc?

Bloody good job we won to ease the pain!
hoppyLFC

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 09:48:18 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm
Think that needs a letter of complaint. You expect better but if it was down to bad organisation. Then how are you supposed to get back from Manc?

Bloody good job we won to ease the pain!

Says in the email you needed your ticket and wristband to get back on, but sounds like they just let anyone on it.
sheepfest

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
Have to get a train from Euston to Picadilly gets there at 12.50, £66 each

What a shite end to a winning day. Free tickets surely when we get to the fa cup final!
TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm
Security was absolutely non-existent, anyone could get at the turnstiles there, bit of a mess like.
stonecold_jpm

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm
Absolute carnage getting to Euston and then everyone just piling through to the last train left to Liverpool when they tried asking for tickets. Good job they did though having missed both trains going to Wigan, and that was after leaving whilst the players were still on the pitch with the cup!
ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 09:48:18 pm
Says in the email you needed your ticket and wristband to get back on, but sounds like they just let anyone on it.

Same thing happened when I used them for the charity shield. After the game we waiting outside the station in some shady side street and you could see people getting ready to force their way through the door if they had to and the guys asking for tickets basically swallowed it. What a joke
MKB

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 10:46:33 pm
Realtimetrains is saying there was an extra train from Euston to Liverpool at 21:28 that was cancelled, so the usual last one at 21:21, which departed 21:23, was the last.  Did anyone get left at Euston?
Billy Elliot

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm
Security was absolutely non-existent, anyone could get at the turnstiles there, bit of a mess like.

They stopped my seven year old to check his flag and coat. Whilst doing so, two lads made it past them through an exit and up the escalator.
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Today at 09:49:11 am
The 20.50 sold out train was almost empty, hundreds missed it... Overground was the issue at Wembley I think or people left too late

I left before they came down to the pitch and ran to Central... got on the 20.11 to Euston, anyone on the later train missed the last Preston service, even though we was still on the platform when the Overground came in, people got to the Preston platform and refused to let them on
TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:06:05 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
They stopped my seven year old to check his flag and coat. Whilst doing so, two lads made it past them through an exit and up the escalator.
was definitely a big police presence on Wembley way but absolutely nothing around the actual ground, no way they could host a champions league final with the same setup
MKB

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:35:41 am
At the J turnstiles, which were less busy than the K and L ones, they had only 6 of the 11 gates open.  Each gate had a steward stopping you from going to the turnstile until he had checked your ticket, and the previous person had gone through.  This resulted in a much slower throughput than normal, hence the huge queues (actually more of a mêlée than queues), an hour before kickoff.

There were no outer cordons where tickets could be checked (as you get at all overseas games).

There was no queue control, and no functioning stewarding outside.
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Today at 11:09:45 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:35:41 am
At the J turnstiles, which were less busy than the K and L ones, they had only 6 of the 11 gates open.  Each gate had a steward stopping you from going to the turnstile until he had checked your ticket, and the previous person had gone through.  This resulted in a much slower throughput than normal, hence the huge queues (actually more of a mêlée than queues), an hour before kickoff.

There were no outer cordons where tickets could be checked (as you get at all overseas games).

There was no queue control, and no functioning stewarding outside.

Still had 2 of our lot bunk through J

One got rugby tackled once inside by 3 stewards and got turfed out

He was back in again within 5 mins  ;D
OOS

Re: League Cup
Today at 12:20:50 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:06:05 am
was definitely a big police presence on Wembley way but absolutely nothing around the actual ground, no way they could host a champions league final with the same setup

Thought the opposite. They were out in force!

Was easy enough getting into P, no queue, scanned ye ticket, walk through airport scanner and then everyone crammed onto the escalator.

Queues for a drink outside the ground took the piss tho, it was liverly our end. Walked past the Chelsea area and it was tame ha.
TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
Today at 01:00:39 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:20:50 pm
Thought the opposite. They were out in force!

Was easy enough getting into P, no queue, scanned ye ticket, walk through airport scanner and then everyone crammed onto the escalator.

Queues for a drink outside the ground took the piss tho, it was liverly our end. Walked past the Chelsea area and it was tame ha.
at the Euros you ticket got scanned at the bottom of the steps so you didn't get near a turnstile without a ticket, I thought would've least had the same yesterday, queues at turnstiles aren't really what you want, especially an hour before kick off,
