Ive got a ticket with the concession stamp on and Im no where near a concession. Just had a go and they seem to rub off easily. Do you think theyll be arsed with a concession stop on?? Or should I carry on the fun of wiping it off
Is it just the 1 ticket you have? I got an adult and a child the child one has consession stamped on. You should be ok as they just check the name on the ID and then count the tickets in the envelope - tight arse .Let us know how you get on
Where is the prematch meeting? Globe on Baker st.?
I wanted to but I think the general consensus is that there'll be too many Chelsea. That's all the more reason for me but I lost the argument so it's one of our allocated pubs, probably Green Man where it'll take me three hours to get served.
I managed to get a club wembley ticket in block 203 from a mate.Anybody sat in club wembley before?Hope it isn't too poncy.
If you come out sharpish for the second half we will all see you on tv as you'll be the only person in the section
