League Cup

Offline keano7

Re: League Cup
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm
Picked my ticket up this afternoon which was fine. Felt like I was being interrogated the amount of questions they were firing at me. Ridiculous, my ID and email confirmation should be enough.
Offline kopte4ever

Re: League Cup
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 06:22:50 pm
Well Ill aim for 9.30 and Im either early or in a q 😂
Offline Dan6times

Re: League Cup
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 06:41:50 pm
Thank you for purchasing a ticket(s) for the Chelsea v Liverpool FC League Cup Final fixture to be played on Sunday February 27, 2022.



Please find below the following information for the collection of your ticket(s) on Sunday from Wembley Stadium.



TICKET COLLECTION POINT:

Location - Wembley Stadium - West End Ticket Office
Date  Sunday February 27.
Time  11am to 4pm only


We advise that you collect your ticket(s) as early as possible to avoid any unnecessary queuing.



TICKET COLLECTION REQUIREMENTS:

Only the Lead Booker, i.e., the supporter that logged onto the ticketing website and purchased the ticket(s), will be allowed to collect ALL tickets within their booking.



Tickets will also only be issued if the names of all ticket holders within the booking are confirmed.



The lead booker must also bring:

A copy of this email  printed version or shown on your mobile phone
Photographic identification, e.g., Valid Photocard Driver's Licence/Valid Passport/National Identity Card or Citizen Card


In the event of any queries or discrepancies, you may be asked to provide further proof of identification and/or proof of address.



Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.
Offline Dagro

Re: League Cup
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:55:10 am
Avanti have said theres an extra return train being put on at 20.45, wont be available to buy tickets until later this week. Basically an extra train to shove everyone on should it go the distance.

Is this a train back to Lime Street do you know?
Offline PoetryInMotion96

Re: League Cup
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 07:48:30 pm
Quote from: Dagro on February 21, 2022, 09:33:14 pm
That would be very kind of you, where from? Thanks

Im heading down from Derby so just go M42 way down instead. Drop me a message if you want to talk it out 👍
Offline Carllfc

Re: League Cup
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
How come you have to collect it from Wembley mate?
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: League Cup
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 pm
Staying in Luton the night before (Unfortunately). Any recommendations for a meal and a few pints? Nothing jumping out at me online...
Offline Dan6times

Re: League Cup
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
How come you have to collect it from Wembley mate?

From Ireland so all overseas fans had to choose that option unfortunately. 11 is a tad late imo but the TO never make it easy.
Offline Carllfc

Re: League Cup
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
From Ireland so all overseas fans had to choose that option unfortunately. 11 is a tad late imo but the TO never make it easy.

Ah I didnt realise that. Hope you get sorted early mate
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Does anyone here happen to have tickets via Exeter or another football club other than Chelsea/Liverpool? Do you have a weird tri-fold ticket?

Been offered one from one of those ballot draws but it just looks like a Paint job to me.
Offline daindan

Re: League Cup
Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Does anyone here happen to have tickets via Exeter or another football club other than Chelsea/Liverpool? Do you have a weird tri-fold ticket?

Been offered one from one of those ballot draws but it just looks like a Paint job to me.

Club Wembley e-ticket?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Club Wembley e-ticket?

it's not Club Wembley but it comes with a note from Exeter FC's Chairman. Does look like it was just printed by one of their admin people. Very very weird. He's given me his and his girlfriend's ID and offered PayPal goods and services so I guess I have protection, but just a really strange ticket I've not seen before.
Offline stevesteve

Re: League Cup
Reply #1572 on: Today at 12:00:02 am
So no pubs around Wembley will be showing the game
Any ideas of decent boozers not to far for us ticketless fans.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: League Cup
Reply #1573 on: Today at 12:32:45 am
Gona get my lad a flag, but want to leave the plazzy ones for the other lot.

I saw on here (I think) somewhere the rules about size. The one I'm looking to get says it's 5' x 3' (just over 150 cm x 90 cm??). Will that be okay?

Doesn't come with a pole, know where I can get one (that'd be allowed)?

Soz if it's already been asked but looked all over here, official site and RATTLE and starting to think I imagined it.
Offline ABJ

Re: League Cup
Reply #1574 on: Today at 01:43:54 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:32:45 am
Gona get my lad a flag, but want to leave the plazzy ones for the other lot.

I saw on here (I think) somewhere the rules about size. The one I'm looking to get says it's 5' x 3' (just over 150 cm x 90 cm??). Will that be okay?

Doesn't come with a pole, know where I can get one (that'd be allowed)?

Soz if it's already been asked but looked all over here, official site and RATTLE and starting to think I imagined it.
Bet your lad cant wait! Did you sort that swap out? Hope to see you on Sunday

GUIDANCE FOR USE OF FLAGS
Wembley Stadium upholds the highest standards of Health and Safety. The following guidance is in line with the stadiums grounds regulations.


- We know that many supporters like to display flags at football matches and Wembley Stadium will always be as accommodating as possible.

- Flags are not generally confiscated, however the obstruction of gangways, access routes, exits and entrances, health and safety signage and stairways is strictly forbidden.

- In the event of an emergency we must have all access and exit points clear.

- Wembley Stadium reserves the right to confiscate flags if they are very large or may compromise public safety, obscure someones view, a camera position or if a flag carries offensive, discriminatory or inflammatory messaging.

- Flags more than 250cm in size at their widest or longest section will not be allowed and flagpoles greater than 1m in length will not allowed.

- On level 5 of the stadium, flags more than 200cm x 100cm will not be allowed entry in to the stadium. Any flags greater in length than this will not be permitted.

- Any articles that could potentially be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety are strictly prohibited.

- Permission must be sought in advance from the stadium and event owner to arrange use of the very large supporter flags that are designed to be passed over people's heads. In such cases the flag must be flame retardant and the organiser bringing the flag into the stadium will need to provide the appropriate H&S certification.

Entry to the Ground shall constitute acceptance of the Ground Regulations Published by Wembley National Stadium Limited 2007.

https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-guide/rules-and-regulations
Offline nickyd186

Re: League Cup
Reply #1575 on: Today at 05:52:26 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:43:02 pm
Is that like within a circumference of a mile or so of the ground?
It's most likely 2 miles nothing between Wembley Central and the stadium are allowed to show it
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup
Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:51:32 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
it's not Club Wembley but it comes with a note from Exeter FC's Chairman. Does look like it was just printed by one of their admin people. Very very weird. He's given me his and his girlfriend's ID and offered PayPal goods and services so I guess I have protection, but just a really strange ticket I've not seen before.

Is it just coincidence that every club got these, but only Exeter publicly advertised they had them... So are they just jumping on that because theres a news article out there

Be careful, goods and services would cover you but obvs not your other expenses
Online dutchkop

Re: League Cup
Reply #1577 on: Today at 09:10:18 am
it seems appropriate to be in the League Cup Final and a really good feeling that we could add to our  LC wins.

One of my earliest disappointments and realizing that Chelsea under the  Russians would be stiff competition was when they beat us in League Cup final to give Jose his first trophy and then they went on to win their first Premier league title (to add to their First division titles).

I know recently the League Cup is seen as a nuisance and not worth the effort. I have always liked this trophy and the confidence it brings to the fans, team and club.

However City and Chelsea winning league championships have also come off the team winning or competiting in the League Cup Final in Feb. In fact the reason we are record winners is also why we won 19 League championships. Being competitive & in form during Jan/Feb period was essential for winning the league in May.

City have won 6 league cups since 2011-12 and 5 league titles since 2013-14 
Chelsea 3 league cups and 5 league titles since 2005/06
Since the Premier League we have only won LC once and 1 Prem title  (twice a finalist losing to CFC & CIty) -hopefully we can turn this tide around on Sunday.

Good to be back and good luck on Sunday everyone. I am going to enjoy the occassion and certainly enjoy this team winning again at Anfield South

Hopefully we can continue this winning streak in the league as well and have some other  things to celebrate in May ;-)  :wave



PS a great article about Wembley Wizards and Anfield South in TAW - https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/02/liverpool-we-are-the-wembley-wizards-the-anfield-south-stories/
