Gona get my lad a flag, but want to leave the plazzy ones for the other lot.



I saw on here (I think) somewhere the rules about size. The one I'm looking to get says it's 5' x 3' (just over 150 cm x 90 cm??). Will that be okay?



Doesn't come with a pole, know where I can get one (that'd be allowed)?



Soz if it's already been asked but looked all over here, official site and RATTLE and starting to think I imagined it.



Bet your lad cant wait! Did you sort that swap out? Hope to see you on SundayGUIDANCE FOR USE OF FLAGSWembley Stadium upholds the highest standards of Health and Safety. The following guidance is in line with the stadiums grounds regulations.- We know that many supporters like to display flags at football matches and Wembley Stadium will always be as accommodating as possible.- Flags are not generally confiscated, however the obstruction of gangways, access routes, exits and entrances, health and safety signage and stairways is strictly forbidden.- In the event of an emergency we must have all access and exit points clear.- Wembley Stadium reserves the right to confiscate flags if they are very large or may compromise public safety, obscure someones view, a camera position or if a flag carries offensive, discriminatory or inflammatory messaging.- Any articles that could potentially be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety are strictly prohibited.- Permission must be sought in advance from the stadium and event owner to arrange use of the very large supporter flags that are designed to be passed over people's heads. In such cases the flag must be flame retardant and the organiser bringing the flag into the stadium will need to provide the appropriate H&S certification.Entry to the Ground shall constitute acceptance of the Ground Regulations Published by Wembley National Stadium Limited 2007.