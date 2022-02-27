Thank you for purchasing a ticket(s) for the Chelsea v Liverpool FC League Cup Final fixture to be played on Sunday February 27, 2022.







Please find below the following information for the collection of your ticket(s) on Sunday from Wembley Stadium.







TICKET COLLECTION POINT:



Location - Wembley Stadium - West End Ticket Office

Date  Sunday February 27.

Time  11am to 4pm only





We advise that you collect your ticket(s) as early as possible to avoid any unnecessary queuing.







TICKET COLLECTION REQUIREMENTS:



Only the Lead Booker, i.e., the supporter that logged onto the ticketing website and purchased the ticket(s), will be allowed to collect ALL tickets within their booking.







Tickets will also only be issued if the names of all ticket holders within the booking are confirmed.







The lead booker must also bring:



A copy of this email  printed version or shown on your mobile phone

Photographic identification, e.g., Valid Photocard Driver's Licence/Valid Passport/National Identity Card or Citizen Card





In the event of any queries or discrepancies, you may be asked to provide further proof of identification and/or proof of address.







Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.