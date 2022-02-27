« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 78932 times)

Offline keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm »
Picked my ticket up this afternoon which was fine. Felt like I was being interrogated the amount of questions they were firing at me. Ridiculous, my ID and email confirmation should be enough.
Offline kopte4ever

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 06:22:50 pm »
Well Ill aim for 9.30 and Im either early or in a q 😂
Offline Dan6times

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 06:41:50 pm »
Thank you for purchasing a ticket(s) for the Chelsea v Liverpool FC League Cup Final fixture to be played on Sunday February 27, 2022.



Please find below the following information for the collection of your ticket(s) on Sunday from Wembley Stadium.



TICKET COLLECTION POINT:

Location - Wembley Stadium - West End Ticket Office
Date  Sunday February 27.
Time  11am to 4pm only


We advise that you collect your ticket(s) as early as possible to avoid any unnecessary queuing.



TICKET COLLECTION REQUIREMENTS:

Only the Lead Booker, i.e., the supporter that logged onto the ticketing website and purchased the ticket(s), will be allowed to collect ALL tickets within their booking.



Tickets will also only be issued if the names of all ticket holders within the booking are confirmed.



The lead booker must also bring:

A copy of this email  printed version or shown on your mobile phone
Photographic identification, e.g., Valid Photocard Driver's Licence/Valid Passport/National Identity Card or Citizen Card


In the event of any queries or discrepancies, you may be asked to provide further proof of identification and/or proof of address.



Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.
Offline Dagro

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:55:10 am
Avanti have said theres an extra return train being put on at 20.45, wont be available to buy tickets until later this week. Basically an extra train to shove everyone on should it go the distance.

Is this a train back to Lime Street do you know?
Offline PoetryInMotion96

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on February 21, 2022, 09:33:14 pm
That would be very kind of you, where from? Thanks

Im heading down from Derby so just go M42 way down instead. Drop me a message if you want to talk it out 👍
Offline Carllfc

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm »
How come you have to collect it from Wembley mate?
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 pm »
Staying in Luton the night before (Unfortunately). Any recommendations for a meal and a few pints? Nothing jumping out at me online...
Offline Dan6times

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
How come you have to collect it from Wembley mate?

From Ireland so all overseas fans had to choose that option unfortunately. 11 is a tad late imo but the TO never make it easy.
Offline Carllfc

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
From Ireland so all overseas fans had to choose that option unfortunately. 11 is a tad late imo but the TO never make it easy.

Ah I didnt realise that. Hope you get sorted early mate
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm »
Does anyone here happen to have tickets via Exeter or another football club other than Chelsea/Liverpool? Do you have a weird tri-fold ticket?

Been offered one from one of those ballot draws but it just looks like a Paint job to me.
Offline daindan

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Does anyone here happen to have tickets via Exeter or another football club other than Chelsea/Liverpool? Do you have a weird tri-fold ticket?

Been offered one from one of those ballot draws but it just looks like a Paint job to me.

Club Wembley e-ticket?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Club Wembley e-ticket?

it's not Club Wembley but it comes with a note from Exeter FC's Chairman. Does look like it was just printed by one of their admin people. Very very weird. He's given me his and his girlfriend's ID and offered PayPal goods and services so I guess I have protection, but just a really strange ticket I've not seen before.
Online stevesteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 12:00:02 am »
So no pubs around Wembley will be showing the game
Any ideas of decent boozers not to far for us ticketless fans.
