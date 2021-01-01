« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 71534 times)

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,213
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 05:52:38 pm »
Mates mentioned yesterday they have admission times on the tickets. We'll get in the ground early but it's a bit of a piss take.
Logged

Offline adzogolonzo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm »
I do hate waiting for tickets to arrive.  The fear that royal mail lose them.  Hope they get here this week
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:57:41 pm
Still no news of when ballot tickets will be posted. I wouldnt want to give Royal Mail less than a week so it needs to be announced.
I got mine next day and live In NI, it should be quick from postage
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 07:13:46 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:57:41 pm
Still no news of when ballot tickets will be posted. I wouldnt want to give Royal Mail less than a week so it needs to be announced.

They'll come the day after they're posted

I'd expect most to be sent by the end of this week mate
Logged

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 10:28:54 am »
I'm assuming that this has now sold out and no further sales to anyone else on the waiting list above 404?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 10:31:40 am »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 10:28:54 am
I'm assuming that this has now sold out and no further sales to anyone else on the waiting list above 404?

There was 40 odd tickets left friday when they went off sale

not sure what happens with them or if theres any extra returns...

Maybe sonofkenny knows
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Ticket from the ballot arrived this morning!!
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 11:10:00 am »
My mate who I bought for on friday 4th received his via post this morning. Website still says TBC on postage date for this sale  but theyre clearly on their way
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 10:28:54 am
I'm assuming that this has now sold out and no further sales to anyone else on the waiting list above 404?

Surely they wouldve announced a further sale by now, if there were to be one. Do I smell a wiff of another comms issue.

Cant wait to watch another final on the tele  ;D ::)
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:18:31 pm
Surely they wouldve announced a further sale by now, if there were to be one. Do I smell a wiff of another comms issue.

Cant wait to watch another final on the tele  ;D ::)

Probably seeing if any other returns come, or calling the next 40 on the list, or giving them to staff :D
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:42:19 pm
Probably seeing if any other returns come, or calling the next 40 on the list, or giving them to staff :D

Id like to think that theyve called those final few on the waiting list although the latter wouldnt surprise me haha
Logged

Offline jc68

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
Tickets from ballot purchased on 4th Feb arrived in post today 👍
Logged
If you're not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we'll discuss your options afterwards. Bill Shankly

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 11:16:36 pm »
Quote from: jc68 on Today at 12:59:27 pm
Tickets from ballot purchased on 4th Feb arrived in post today 👍

Any news on when they can be picked up from Anfield
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 11:28:46 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:42:19 pm
Probably seeing if any other returns come, or calling the next 40 on the list, or giving them to staff :D
Nice easy collection at Anfield this afternoon with no queue.  Interesting conversation at the other ticket window with basically the member of staff saying she didnt have a ticket but was hoping some more would become available.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:46 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 