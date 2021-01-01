Still no news of when ballot tickets will be posted. I wouldnt want to give Royal Mail less than a week so it needs to be announced.
I'm assuming that this has now sold out and no further sales to anyone else on the waiting list above 404?
Surely they wouldve announced a further sale by now, if there were to be one. Do I smell a wiff of another comms issue. Cant wait to watch another final on the tele
Probably seeing if any other returns come, or calling the next 40 on the list, or giving them to staff
Tickets from ballot purchased on 4th Feb arrived in post today 👍
