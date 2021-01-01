« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 70295 times)

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,213
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
Mates mentioned yesterday they have admission times on the tickets. We'll get in the ground early but it's a bit of a piss take.
Logged

Online adzogolonzo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
I do hate waiting for tickets to arrive.  The fear that royal mail lose them.  Hope they get here this week
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 