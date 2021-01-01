Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket Exchanges and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
League Cup
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
32
33
34
35
36
[
37
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: League Cup (Read 70295 times)
Alf
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,213
Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: League Cup
«
Reply #1440 on:
Today
at 05:52:38 pm »
Mates mentioned yesterday they have admission times on the tickets. We'll get in the ground early but it's a bit of a piss take.
Logged
adzogolonzo
Kemlynite
Posts: 38
Re: League Cup
«
Reply #1441 on:
Today
at 06:27:41 pm »
I do hate waiting for tickets to arrive. The fear that royal mail lose them. Hope they get here this week
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
32
33
34
35
36
[
37
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket Exchanges and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
League Cup
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.16]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2