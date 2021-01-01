« previous next »
Re: League Cup
Quote from: harrythedog on Today at 10:21:11 am
Is that through a seller on Twitter mate? If so they are scammers 100%!

Agree. People who are touting the real ones will be much more. The twitter lads go for volume at a 'reasonable' cost.

Be careful!
Re: League Cup
Reporting the person selling the ticket isn't going to get me the ticket though...
It's a vicious circle, always has been.
The club could put more measures in place but they don't want to.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 10:39:30 am
Reporting the person selling the ticket isn't going to get me the ticket though...
It's a vicious circle, always has been.
The club could put more measures in place but they don't want to.

I'd be very careful making sure it's genuine.
Even if it is I'd report him after the game.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 10:39:30 am
Reporting the person selling the ticket isn't going to get me the ticket though...
It's a vicious circle, always has been.
The club could put more measures in place but they don't want to.

Id never feed the touts but if youre gonna do it, go the game first and report later.

It seems impossible to manage the touts when paper tickets are involved but if the club keep their own house in order then itd go a long way to stop them.

Hopefully its legit and you get in mate
Re: League Cup
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 10:39:30 am
Reporting the person selling the ticket isn't going to get me the ticket though...
It's a vicious circle, always has been.
The club could put more measures in place but they don't want to.

Seriously mate if youre looking at doing a deal with the Twitter sellers be very careful. Anyone asking for deposit up front, saying youll be mailed the tickets etc, etc is a scammer! Ive been hooking one along for a few days to the point where he gave me a post code for collection. Once I said Id be there within the hour he cut comms!! If its too good to be true it usually is!!! There arent any tickets going for less than £500 online currently
Re: League Cup
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:43:18 am
I'd be very careful making sure it's genuine.
Even if it is I'd report him after the game.

This is the most honest answer i have come across!!! priorities are clear, report the fella after the game
Re: League Cup
Anyone know if there is any segregation? I can't remember from previous times as it's not something i've even thought about, i'm pretty certain I ended up in the Chelsea end in 2012 but it was that long ago and I was absolutely pissed I could have just made it all up!

Couple of mates are looking at buying tickets in the Chelsea end.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:00:32 am
Id never feed the touts but if youre gonna do it, go the game first and report later.

It seems impossible to manage the touts when paper tickets are involved but if the club keep their own house in order then itd go a long way to stop them.

Hopefully its legit and you get in mate

You have people buying from mates, touts, sponsors, twitter, tinder etc then you have a few who tries to bunk it into the stadium .... there are many repeatable offenders. But what can we do, the demand is so high and only when the big games comes along.

In the end, if you are in then you are lucky, no one has divine right for a ticket to watch LFC. You only got there because someone gave up their seat for you and we really do this to each other when the team itself is successful. I do not see this issue when we were never near a trophy apart from steven gerrad last home game.

In is In, good on you if you get from the official source.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:25:42 am
Anyone know if there is any segregation? I can't remember from previous times as it's not something i've even thought about, i'm pretty certain I ended up in the Chelsea end in 2012 but it was that long ago and I was absolutely pissed I could have just made it all up!

Couple of mates are looking at buying tickets in the Chelsea end.
yes there is
Re: League Cup
Quote from: di on Today at 11:32:12 am
You have people buying from mates, touts, sponsors, twitter, tinder etc then you have a few who tries to bunk it into the stadium .... there are many repeatable offenders. But what can we do, the demand is so high and only when the big games comes along.

In the end, if you are in then you are lucky, no one has divine right for a ticket to watch LFC. You only got there because someone gave up their seat for you and we really do this to each other when the team itself is successful. I do not see this issue when we were never near a trophy apart from steven gerrad last home game.

In is In, good on you if you get from the official source.

I need to find me some birds on tinder with spares :D
Pimp myself out for some extra tix
Re: League Cup
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:25:42 am
Anyone know if there is any segregation? I can't remember from previous times as it's not something i've even thought about, i'm pretty certain I ended up in the Chelsea end in 2012 but it was that long ago and I was absolutely pissed I could have just made it all up!

Couple of mates are looking at buying tickets in the Chelsea end.

Yes there I'd, also there gonna be shit hot on this game first one after the government report of the failures at Wembley during the euros.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 11:47:52 am
Yes there I'd, also there gonna be shit hot on this game first one after the government report of the failures at Wembley during the euros.
Yeah thought that myself to be honest. Ah well, looks like they'll be in with their lot.

How does segregation work with the 'neutral' tickets?
Re: League Cup
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:51:02 am
Yeah thought that myself to be honest. Ah well, looks like they'll be in with their lot.

How does segregation work with the 'neutral' tickets?
there is no neutral tickets in reality unless you are in a box or hospitality you are either in the Liverpool end or Chelsea end
Re: League Cup
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:02:40 pm
there is no neutral tickets in reality unless you are in a box or hospitality you are either in the Liverpool end or Chelsea end
Maybe things have changed now but I was in club wembley for the FA Cup Final in 2012, was around 70% us and 30% them so even though the block was in the middle of the Chelsea end, it was very much a neutral block, as was the whole of club wembley although as I said, that was 10 years ago so things may have changed now as we do have some sort of allocation within club wembley, the 200 blocks.
