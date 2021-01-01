Id never feed the touts but if youre gonna do it, go the game first and report later.



It seems impossible to manage the touts when paper tickets are involved but if the club keep their own house in order then itd go a long way to stop them.



Hopefully its legit and you get in mate



You have people buying from mates, touts, sponsors, twitter, tinder etc then you have a few who tries to bunk it into the stadium .... there are many repeatable offenders. But what can we do, the demand is so high and only when the big games comes along.In the end, if you are in then you are lucky, no one has divine right for a ticket to watch LFC. You only got there because someone gave up their seat for you and we really do this to each other when the team itself is successful. I do not see this issue when we were never near a trophy apart from steven gerrad last home game.In is In, good on you if you get from the official source.