« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 62179 times)

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:20:45 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:03:23 pm
500 - 600 is the number, at least the top 500 will be fine

Thats a lot better than I wouldve thought. Praying loads turn them down  :wave
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:18:46 pm
Why not make them available in the first sale, whats the point in holding this many back

They don't hold any back, this will be contractual / players etc not taking it up, every ticket that can be released will have been originally
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:16:04 pm
How have you come to this conclusion if there are apparently 136 tickets left? Just curious, one of my mates is 500 odd on the list and has resigned himself to buying one off StubHub in the Chelsea end and walking around to us.

Just a hunch ;-)
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:16:04 pm
How have you come to this conclusion if there are apparently 136 tickets left? Just curious, one of my mates is 500 odd on the list and has resigned himself to buying one off StubHub in the Chelsea end and walking around to us.

He's in for a shock then...
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • Kop 306
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Fucking hell lads, just tell me so I can tell him ha ha ha ha
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,285
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 12:36:53 pm »
Oooooo my mate on 551 might be in with a sniff ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,504
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 12:50:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:25:38 pm
He's in for a shock then...
Big time...
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:57:13 pm »
500 is a hunch though and not actually confirmed by the club?
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 12:57:13 pm
500 is a hunch though and not actually confirmed by the club?

it will be at least 500
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:15:49 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:13:38 pm
it will be at least 500

How about 1,500 mate  ;D
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:15:49 pm
How about 1,500 mate  ;D

no chance!!
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • Kop 306
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:17:38 pm »
Ahhh i've just messaged him he's 673, going to be a very, very lucky boy if he gets one. Thought he said lower than that
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:17:03 pm
no chance!!

I know.ha. They might keep dropping. Stick with the hope until its officially sold out
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:23:08 pm »
Wonder if they might just put it to about 5000 and it's first come first served, surely that's the fair way to do it...
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:23:08 pm
Wonder if they might just put it to about 5000 and it's first come first served, surely that's the fair way to do it...

I wish but no.

According to the club, the supporters being offered a ticket will be contacted in numerical order. If some supporters do not accept or purchase their ticket from the waiting list then it will be offered down in numerical order until all tickets are sold.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
There should just be a sale for all those unsuccessful in the ballot, exactly like there is for league games.

Waiting list system is nonsensical and unfair. But it is what it is
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:51:30 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:47:15 pm
There should just be a sale for all those unsuccessful in the ballot, exactly like there is for league games.

Waiting list system is nonsensical and unfair. But it is what it is

Using that logic then there shouldnt even be a ballot and just a sale for all supporters with 2 games, forget unsuccessful/successful
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 01:51:30 pm
Using that logic then there shouldnt even be a ballot and just a sale for all supporters with 2 games, forget unsuccessful/successful

Not really. Its the same as the league games this season.

Have the ballot for fairness and to negate people missing out who get bad queue times etc.

Then whats left over have a normal sale for those unsuccessful.

Exactly like what happens for league bulk sales
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,285
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:00:32 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Not really. Its the same as the league games this season.

Have the ballot for fairness and to negate people missing out who get bad queue times etc.

Then whats left over have a normal sale for those unsuccessful.

Exactly like what happens for league bulk sales
What about if you were number 1 on the waiting list? ;)
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 02:01:00 pm »

Fao: RebeccaLFC
Just an opinion. And I had the same opinion for the CL finals as well which didn't affect me.

Waiting lists positions being determined by a random computer are unfair as it is not a first come first served situation, there is no logic why someone should be number 1 and someone should be number 6000 when they are both equal in terms of qualifying. Its basically a second ballot.

Obviously this system has worked for you this time, absolutely no hard feelings towards yourself, youre fully deserving of a ticket to the final as I know you go to all the games. Hope its a boss one

Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 02:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:00:32 pm
What about if you were number 1 on the waiting list? ;)

Haha, knew Id get that. Makes no difference to my opinion

Fucking wish I was though :D
Logged

Online Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 02:05:05 pm »
Or they could invite all qualifying supporters to turn up at the stadium.  Get everyone on the pitch and drop the tickets down from a helicopter.

Be like the crystal maze. ;D
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 02:06:00 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:01:00 pm
Fao: RebeccaLFC
Just an opinion. And I had the same opinion for the CL finals as well which didn't affect me.

Waiting lists positions being determined by a random computer are unfair as it is not a first come first served situation, there is no logic why someone should be number 1 and someone should be number 6000 when they are both equal in terms of qualifying. Its basically a second ballot.

Obviously this system has worked for you this time, absolutely no hard feelings towards yourself, youre fully deserving of a ticket to the final as I know you go to all the games. Hope its a boss one

Its not a 2nd ballot though

1 ballot happens, you're ordered by transaction then the top X get tickets based off how many are available

They don't draw say 19k out then randomize the rest

For example, my mate has 3 showing as position 516 on the waiting list, so I'd expect no one has 517 and 518 but the next has 519
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 02:09:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:06:00 pm
Its not a 2nd ballot though

1 ballot happens, you're ordered by transaction then the top X get tickets based off how many are available

They don't draw say 19k out then randomize the rest

For example, my mate has 3 showing as position 516 on the waiting list, so I'd expect no one has 517 and 518 but the next has 519

So basically its an extension of the same ballot, fair enough if thats how its done
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 