Quote from: arhey on Today at 08:51:42 am
What it looks like right now - lots of 2s and 3s available in the limited and good availability upper blocks, singles in the lower when they pop up

Thanks  -  are lower ones still popping up or not so much?

Bit of a pain that! Although ins in I know.
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 08:54:17 am
Thanks  -  are lower ones still popping up or not so much?

Bit of a pain that! Although ins in I know.
They are, but singles and you have to be quick. Use the Choose Seats button for the lower ones when they come up, that seems to nab them.
Got sorted for two in lower rows of Block 533.

Spent most of the time in there looking for something together in the lower blocks but there was slim pickings, like others have said though dozens left together in the 500's.

Got tickets in my basket but can't find the payment box???
Quote from: snouty17 on Today at 08:41:54 am
mate thats getting ours logged in at 7.45, still 25,000 in the queue. Which is incredible being as there are only so say 19,000 tickets up for grabs

Doesn't matter what time you log in any more, you all get thrown in a random queue at 8.15am. Before that is just a holding page.
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:10:13 am
Got tickets in my basket but can't find the payment box???

Have you clicked you agree to the terms and conditions? Pay button should turn red when you do
