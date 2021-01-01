« previous next »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:32:12 am
Gini took about 40 for Madrid.
hard to tell players they can't have tickets but 40 seems excessive, surely couple to cover parents, wives, kids, and maybe couple friends but 40? Ffs
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 10:41:38 am
I managed to get my Madrid ticket from an ex-player who is a family friend, played in the 90s and played close to 150 games, a name we would all recognise but I was surprised that he was able to get 15 tickets from the club despite having no real involvement with them for over 20 years
have to wonder how many ex players are asking for the same? Yes it's okay to award this service but 15!
Shit that. Especially when 10 of us were successful in the ballot and just one of us weren't! Makes me feel even more sorry for our mate when I read stuff like this.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:36:39 pm
Exactly this... MK dons away went to all members ffs, all 3 league cup games this season went to season ticket holders too

Cant pick and choose then moan about the final - I get that most are midweek and hard to get to but plenty of chances to get on the ladder over the year !

Some of us didnt know how to get in straightaway and bypass the queue  ;D

Slim picking getting on the away ladder as a member. Going to all homes in the domestic cups should be good enough.

It would be great if we got to the fa cup final and they prioritised us after the away folk for tickets, as long as you had all homes and were unsuccessful in the ballot for the league cup  :wave
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:09:55 pm
Some of us didnt know how to get in straightaway and bypass the queue  ;D

Slim picking getting on the away ladder as a member. Going to all homes in the domestic cups should be good enough.

It would be great if we got to the fa cup final and they prioritised us after the away folk for tickets, as long as you had all homes and were unsuccessful in the ballot for the league cup  :wave
in fairness MK Dons was lucky to get to members and I was lucky to get one but season ticket holders have no excuses, getting another one to drop to all members will be very difficult now. Issues is 40,000 also go to all cup games so there isn't enough tickets. Good idea about the FA Semi though, everyone who was unsuccessful in the ballot and has those FA Cup games should be first in line completely
Was mates with a lad who lived near me who was son of a former player. The guy made less than 5 appearances amounting to a grand total of less than 45 mins on the pitch in the 90s (any guesses?) and even he seems to still get a handful of tickets.

 
^ Lee Jones?
No wonder the former player total is so high, reading some of this info! What a joke when so many are missing out
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 02:46:56 pm
No wonder the former player total is so high, reading some of this info! What a joke when so many are missing out

Dont we have supporter groups to discuss these types of issues? Or are the people who raise questions on behalf of the fans, already sorted and dont see this as an issue?
