It says you can check online too?



Yeh it did but i just noticed the history page has now got this line on'Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email on Wednesday February 2nd. Any fans who do not receive their email will be able to check if they are successful or have been given a waiting list position within their "My Profile" section below from 9am on Thursday 3rd Feb'Sounds like emails it isThe joys