League Cup

Re: League Cup
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
If you have bought in the first sale will you be able to log in on friday and buy again for successful friends and family or will the game not show up if you havent registered and been successful in the ballot.
Re: League Cup
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
Can anyone on 3+ see if there is a variety of prices still available?
£40, £56, £72... not sure what else there was
Re: League Cup
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Quote from: ABJ on January 31, 2022, 11:39:29 am
All of our lot sorted in the 30's rows in 134  8)

133 row 5, say hello
Re: League Cup
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
133 row 5, say hello
Oh I definitely will, better still if you can meet us all pre match in the pub?
Re: League Cup
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm
£40, £56, £72... not sure what else there was
£90 and £100.
Re: League Cup
Reply #765 on: Today at 12:56:40 am
Who wants to log on now and count the available seats individually for me so I know my chances.... ;D
Re: League Cup
Reply #766 on: Today at 06:04:49 am
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 12:56:40 am
Who wants to log on now and count the available seats individually for me so I know my chances.... ;D

Won't show unless you're eligible these days.

Anyone able to take a screenshot so we can see availability please??
Re: League Cup
Reply #767 on: Today at 06:41:40 am
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
If you have bought in the first sale will you be able to log in on friday and buy again for successful friends and family or will the game not show up if you havent registered and been successful in the ballot.

I know it's not the same but when I've tried something similar in the past in the new system it's worked once and not worked another time.

The time it didn't work my mate simply gave me his log in details and I bought as if I was him
Re: League Cup
Reply #768 on: Today at 07:31:59 am
Seen this earlier,  not sure how legit.
19100 left , 27000 in the ballot. 70% chance of getting lucky.
Re: League Cup
Reply #769 on: Today at 07:47:25 am

Ticket office have forgotten to close the 3+ sale. They cant start to calculate ballot odds till theyve done that.
Re: League Cup
Reply #770 on: Today at 07:53:14 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:47:25 am
Ticket office have forgotten to close the 3+ sale. They cant start to calculate ballot odds till theyve done that.

I hope youre not surprised! A 2pm announcement will defo turn into a 5pm last min email rollout.

Seriously though, please dont make us wait any longer than we need to
Re: League Cup
Reply #771 on: Today at 08:08:13 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:47:25 am
Ticket office have forgotten to close the 3+ sale. They cant start to calculate ballot odds till theyve done that.

They havent. Its gone from the site even if it shows as open on the info page.
