At least Exeter are giving them to the fans. Didn't even know that was a rule so I bet a few higher ups keep them for themselves.
Bought tickets but they didnt add the 8.75 on for postage....
<snip>There was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocation<snip>
I might have a ticket in the final but it's in the Chelsea end, Is there anyway to avoid the segregation and get into our end?
Thought they may have let us know what the chances are in the ballot by now, can't be that hard to work out.
Never going to do it before the guaranteed sale is over even if most have bought by now. Closes 7.30AM tomorrow, they do the maths and release the odds at say 12.59PM
There's about 1500 PRHhttps://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hundreds-liverpool-fans-face-missing-16192820
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Did they say 2pm ballot results released or did I dream that?
Id be shocked if theres anything more than 15k available for the ballot.Really hate these ballots havent had any luck on my account since the last league cup final.
Big day tomorrow, do you think well find out about this time
15k?! There will be way more than that! It's not the FA Cup haha
they said 2pm
Id hope so but whats the figures for corporate?Like in the champions league finals in both Kyiv and Madrid, 63% went to general admission. Assumed the same for this as well.
As was stated on the last page, once all the deductions had been made including the guaranteed sale that started at 0815 yesterday, 19K left as of this morning, youd think that figure wont go down by much as realistically no one would leave it until this late to buy
So ballot email tomo what we reckon the usual around 4:30, 5pm emails start to filter through? Tend to like making everyone wait usually from previous experience?
Happened to me for the FACup in 2006, I had one in the West Ham end so I went on their forums at the time and found a fella who had one in our end that he got from the FA grassroots allocation, met him in Cardiff had a pint with him and did a straight swap
This is just simply wrong5,000 hospitality season ticket holders also qualify in this saleOver 6,000 have 3+ as different people got different away games - with Norwich, Preston and Arsenal all dropping to all season ticket holdersThere was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocationThere were 19,100 tickets left last night, 19k ballot tickets would have the following odds as a rough estimation32k entrants - 59%30k entrants - 63%28k entrants - 67%To be honest, I'm amazed there's 19k left a lot must have skipped buying, was expecting about 50% of the allocation available for ballotEntrant numbers are based off the following Anfield estimations in this comp53k Capacity6k away fans5k hospo season tickets6k having 3+ 1k sponsors/club allocation3k of the remaining 4k hospo seats not being people who bought for credit Then consider how many people didn't register because we know how thick some people are Also consider Arsenal still dropped to 0 credit
Both league cup games had just over 52k attendances, 6k taken by away fans, around 6.5k to people with 3+(Quite a few who went Norwich didnt go Preston), 5k hospitality, 2k PRH, then as you say there was still a few thousand left when Arsenal Home went to 0 credits and a couple of thousand hospitality that wont qualify either so I reckon about 26k will have qualified for the ballot so Id say around a 70% chance
Also worth noting some tickets were kept behind in the 3+ sale. You could see from the way the blocks were shaded and also pretty sure they said some would be kept back to ensure a variety of cost bands for the ballot people.
Seats that were shaded out when the 3+ sale started yesterday would have been part of the 9K ish that were held back for sponsors, corps etc. and also the PRH sale that happened last Friday. Also, they didnt say that a variety of cost bands would be held back, from the selling notice : Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis and we cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]