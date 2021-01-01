« previous next »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:16:35 am
At least Exeter are giving them to the fans. Didn't even know that was a rule so I bet a few higher ups keep them for themselves.

That makes it ok then  ;D

Joking, fair play to Exeter. Liverpool or Chelsea will probably be a second team to some of these fans anyway  ::)
The problem that the EFL face around ticket allocation is the number of clubs it's actually an issue to.
There must only be around 6? that would have more eligible supporters using a basic criteria of attending all home games in that competition for that season.

Getting our own house in order around credits for actually attending would go a long way to helping the problem.
Quote from: jammo on Yesterday at 01:20:13 pm
Bought tickets but they didnt add the 8.75 on for postage....

Had a phone call this morning explaining that about 30 people were affected where the option to not collect or post was available an it just let them buy anyway. He took some details of what I purchased on via what internet etc an asked if I wanted collection or post.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:15:00 am
<snip>
There was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocation
<snip>

There's about 1500 PRH

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hundreds-liverpool-fans-face-missing-16192820
I might have a ticket in the final but it's in the Chelsea end, Is there anyway to avoid the segregation and get into our end?
Less than we thought to be fair, written by Pearce who (at least back then) is pretty reliable
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:01:17 pm
I might have a ticket in the final but it's in the Chelsea end, Is there anyway to avoid the segregation and get into our end?

No
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:01:17 pm
I might have a ticket in the final but it's in the Chelsea end, Is there anyway to avoid the segregation and get into our end?
none and I wouldn't bother with the Chelsea end either sounds grim
Thought they may have let us know what the chances are in the ballot by now, can't be that hard to work out.
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 04:02:42 pm
Thought they may have let us know what the chances are in the ballot by now, can't be that hard to work out.

Never going to do it before the guaranteed sale is over even if most have bought by now.

Closes 7.30AM tomorrow, they do the maths and release the odds at say 12.59PM :D
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 04:03:55 pm
Never going to do it before the guaranteed sale is over even if most have bought by now.

Closes 7.30AM tomorrow, they do the maths and release the odds at say 12.59PM :D
yeah they must be waiting to see if there's any left rather than just assuming everyone buys one. Hope no one has left it thinking they can buy with ballot mates on Friday
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 04:03:55 pm
Never going to do it before the guaranteed sale is over even if most have bought by now.

Closes 7.30AM tomorrow, they do the maths and release the odds at say 12.59PM :D

My mistake, thought the guaranteed sale closed this morning.
Quote from: lego on Today at 02:35:36 pm
There's about 1500 PRH

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hundreds-liverpool-fans-face-missing-16192820
Yeah I was told that its around 1.5K as well, I've no idea where the 2K-4K figure came from
Did they say 2pm ballot results released or did I dream that?
Quote from: VVM on Today at 04:12:52 pm
Did they say 2pm ballot results released or did I dream that?

They said that you'll be able to check the My Account section in the ticketing area of the site at 2pm tomorrow to see if you're successful or on the waiting list. They will also send out emails although typically they are a couple of hours later.
Id be shocked if theres anything more than 15k available for the ballot.
Really hate these ballots havent had any luck on my account since the last league cup final.
15k?! There will be way more than that! It's not the FA Cup haha
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:20:43 pm
Id be shocked if theres anything more than 15k available for the ballot.
Really hate these ballots havent had any luck on my account since the last league cup final.

30fivers figures on the last page sound about right to me, so hopefully way more than 15k
Big day tomorrow, do you think well find out about this time  ;D
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:10:01 pm
Big day tomorrow, do you think well find out about this time  ;D
they said 2pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:53:55 pm
15k?! There will be way more than that! It's not the FA Cup haha
Id hope so but whats the figures for corporate?
Like in the champions league finals in both Kyiv and Madrid, 63% went to general admission. Assumed the same for this as well.
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:12:24 pm
they said 2pm

Excellent, thanks
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 05:38:59 pm
Id hope so but whats the figures for corporate?
Like in the champions league finals in both Kyiv and Madrid, 63% went to general admission. Assumed the same for this as well.
As was stated on the last page, once all the deductions had been made including the guaranteed sale that started at 0815 yesterday, 19K left as of this morning, youd think that figure wont go down by much as realistically no one would leave it until this late to buy
When it comes to the FA Cup Final, loads of random clubs get a pair of tickets, even at Sunday League level. It's all wrong.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 06:23:01 pm
As was stated on the last page, once all the deductions had been made including the guaranteed sale that started at 0815 yesterday, 19K left as of this morning, youd think that figure wont go down by much as realistically no one would leave it until this late to buy
Good odds then in the ballot.
Is right just need someone from above to give me a bit of luck now.
So ballot email tomo what we reckon the usual around 4:30, 5pm emails start to filter through? Tend to like making everyone wait usually from previous experience?
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 07:16:42 pm
So ballot email tomo what we reckon the usual around 4:30, 5pm emails start to filter through? Tend to like making everyone wait usually from previous experience?
Seen something about 2pm on the account. They did it in the summer and ended up delaying it
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:01:17 pm
I might have a ticket in the final but it's in the Chelsea end, Is there anyway to avoid the segregation and get into our end?

Happened to me for the FACup in 2006, I had one in the West Ham end so I went on their forums at the time and found a fella who had one in our end that he got from the FA grassroots allocation, met him in Cardiff had a pint with him and did a straight swap
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 07:16:42 pm
So ballot email tomo what we reckon the usual around 4:30, 5pm emails start to filter through? Tend to like making everyone wait usually from previous experience?
they said check ticket account from 2pm
Quote from: stueya on Today at 07:33:42 pm
Happened to me for the FACup in 2006, I had one in the West Ham end so I went on their forums at the time and found a fella who had one in our end that he got from the FA grassroots allocation, met him in Cardiff had a pint with him and did a straight swap
really is shite that, majority of those tickets are probably touted for 4x FV too, I understand the corporate and sponsors whatever but giving tickets to random clubs is weird
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:15:00 am
This is just simply wrong

5,000 hospitality season ticket holders also qualify in this sale
Over 6,000 have 3+ as different people got different away games - with Norwich, Preston and Arsenal all dropping to all season ticket holders
There was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocation

There were 19,100 tickets left last night, 19k ballot tickets would have the following odds as a rough estimation

32k entrants - 59%
30k entrants - 63%
28k entrants - 67%

To be honest, I'm amazed there's 19k left a lot must have skipped buying, was expecting about 50% of the allocation available for ballot

Entrant numbers are based off the following Anfield estimations in this comp
53k Capacity
6k away fans
5k hospo season tickets
6k having 3+
1k sponsors/club allocation
3k of the remaining 4k hospo seats not being people who bought for credit

Then consider how many people didn't register because we know how thick some people are :D
Also consider Arsenal still dropped to 0 credit

Both league cup games had just over 52k attendances, 6k taken by away fans, around 6.5k to people with 3+(Quite a few who went Norwich didnt go Preston), 5k hospitality, 2k PRH, then as you say there was still a few thousand left when Arsenal Home went to 0 credits and a couple of thousand hospitality that wont qualify either so I reckon about 26k will have qualified for the ballot so Id say around a 70% chance
Quote from: stueya on Today at 08:01:12 pm
Both league cup games had just over 52k attendances, 6k taken by away fans, around 6.5k to people with 3+(Quite a few who went Norwich didnt go Preston), 5k hospitality, 2k PRH, then as you say there was still a few thousand left when Arsenal Home went to 0 credits and a couple of thousand hospitality that wont qualify either so I reckon about 26k will have qualified for the ballot so Id say around a 70% chance

Still not confident that Ill be successful even at 70% although Im starting to believe if youre wanting to go and youre happy for a single and willing to pay for the expensive tickets youll be sound
Got to remember as well that there will be a number of people who would qualify that have chosen not to go into the ballot for a variety of other reasons. Covid, cost, personal circumstances, the fact that it is a Sunday afternoon kick off etc.
You would think they would have updated fans regarding the uptake for the ballot just to keep fans in the loop. Fingers crossed for a higher success rate than what we think but with my last few ballots ending in heartbreak Im resigned to the fact itll probably be the same outcome.

Good luck to all!
Out of interest how do we know there were 19,000 tickets left this morning. Did someone add them up or is there a way of finding out?
Also worth noting some tickets were kept behind in the 3+ sale. You could see from the way the blocks were shaded and also pretty sure they said some would be kept back to ensure a variety of cost bands for the ballot people.
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 08:58:51 pm
Also worth noting some tickets were kept behind in the 3+ sale. You could see from the way the blocks were shaded and also pretty sure they said some would be kept back to ensure a variety of cost bands for the ballot people.
Seats that were shaded out when the 3+ sale started yesterday would have been part of the 9K ish that were held back for sponsors, corps etc. and also the PRH sale that happened last Friday.

Also, they didnt say that a variety of cost bands would be held back, from the selling notice :

Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis and we cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.
Can anyone on 3+ see if there is a variety of prices still available?
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:10:12 pm
Seats that were shaded out when the 3+ sale started yesterday would have been part of the 9K ish that were held back for sponsors, corps etc. and also the PRH sale that happened last Friday.

Also, they didnt say that a variety of cost bands would be held back, from the selling notice :

Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis and we cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.
Definitely some being held back for next sale mate.
