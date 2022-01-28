« previous next »
Re: League Cup
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 10:52:53 am
Are there any family sections or can juniors just sit anywhere?
Anywhere
Re: League Cup
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 am »
All of our lot sorted in the 30's rows in 134  8)
Re: League Cup
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 am »
Sorted Row 22, 134. Travelbodge booked for after  :D
Re: League Cup
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 12:19:10 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:39:29 am
All of our lot sorted in the 30's rows in 134  8)
I'm 31 in that block mate, see you there!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 12:40:13 pm »
135, up the reds.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 01:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 12:19:10 pm
I'm 31 in that block mate, see you there!
Ahh brilliant Tom! will do  8)
Re: League Cup
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 01:20:13 pm »
Bought tickets but they didnt add the 8.75 on for postage....
Re: League Cup
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: jammo on Yesterday at 01:20:13 pm
Bought tickets but they didnt add the 8.75 on for postage....
Sounds like you've done it as a collection instead of post
Re: League Cup
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm »
135 row 6 got for our 3 this morning, first time not in a ballot and all going a final! Cant wait! 😀
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 01:42:59 pm »
Quote from: jammo on Yesterday at 01:20:13 pm
Bought tickets but they didnt add the 8.75 on for postage....

Yeah mine didn't either, I've checked my email conf an that doesn't say collection or postage on so who knows.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm »
Bit of advice needed here.
Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.
His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.
He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.
Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Bit of advice needed here.
Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.
His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.
He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.
Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.

I'd go with his guarateed ticket being moved into the pot for lucky ballot winners, so there is a slim chance he wouldn't get a ticket.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Bit of advice needed here.
Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.
His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.
He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.
Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.

Wouldn't risk it myself. Just buy today in a green block and if they lads are successful they try and get theirs close by. I'm sure if the boys were successful and got 2 together the dad would be able to squeeze in their row anyway.

The LFC ticket help on twitter seems to be quite responsive might be worth asking on there.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Bit of advice needed here.
Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.
His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.
He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.
Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.

Needs to buy now. I had same issue. If he doesn't buy now it will add an extra available ticket to the ballot.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm »
Why would he still be able to buy his guaranteed ticket?

The only people guaranteed a ticket after 7:30am on Wednesday are those who registered and were successful in the ballot.

Which he won't be.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 02:49:54 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm
Why would he still be able to buy his guaranteed ticket?

The only people guaranteed a ticket after 7:30am on Wednesday are those who registered and were successful in the ballot.

Which he won't be.

This is my understanding as well
Re: League Cup
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 03:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Bit of advice needed here.
Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.
His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.
He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.
Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.

The only ones who didn't have to buy in there designated sake were pro's could also buy there's in the 2nd sale  today. Otherwise everyone else has to buy in there lotted slot or face missing out.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2022, 12:12:46 pm
Yes, you can collect from Wembley or Anfield or pay SD.

Do you reckon collection will be available at Anfield at the weekend?

Got Leicester and Norwich home games to collect too, so not too fussed like.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 04:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Bit of advice needed here.
Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.
His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.
He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.
Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.
Wembley is a bowl anyway so you can move around from any block in the upper or lower tier, he has to buy in this sale or the tickets gone
Re: League Cup
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 04:56:49 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:39:29 am
All of our lot sorted in the 30's rows in 134  8)

 ;D
Re: League Cup
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 05:03:19 pm »
Anyone got sight of the actual odds yet from the club? Been checking the usual place in Members Area but nothing yet
Re: League Cup
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 05:06:58 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 05:03:19 pm
Anyone got sight of the actual odds yet from the club? Been checking the usual place in Members Area but nothing yet
Wont know till Wednesday
Re: League Cup
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 06:01:54 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:06:58 pm
Wont know till Wednesday

Id assume most who are eligible at this point are taking tickets to either go themselves or pass on.

Would like the preliminary odds, if anyone has any insider knowledge  ;)
Re: League Cup
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 06:24:49 pm »
Just got mine. Cant wait. Hoping my mates get lucky in the ballot.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm
Needs to buy now. I had same issue. If he doesn't buy now it will add an extra available ticket to the ballot.

FAQs state if you dont buy in guaranteed sale you wont be able to get one
Re: League Cup
« Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:56:21 pm
Wembley is a bowl anyway so you can move around from any block in the upper or lower tier, he has to buy in this sale or the tickets gone

I've been a few times but never tried to walk around. How far can you walk? Can you get up to the longsides and back where Club Wembley seats are?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 08:33:23 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm
I've been a few times but never tried to walk around. How far can you walk? Can you get up to the longsides and back where Club Wembley seats are?
I've only been in the upper tier twice so I really can't answer, only thing I noted was you seemed to be able to walk around freely the whole tier
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:01:54 pm
Id assume most who are eligible at this point are taking tickets to either go themselves or pass on.

Would like the preliminary odds, if anyone has any insider knowledge  ;)

If they just said how many entered the ballot that would be a start
Re: League Cup
« Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:56:21 pm
Wembley is a bowl anyway so you can move around from any block in the upper or lower tier, he has to buy in this sale or the tickets gone

I would reckon you cant go from behind goal to along the side line but i could be wrong
Re: League Cup
« Reply #709 on: Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm
I would reckon you cant go from behind goal to along the side line but i could be wrong
I'm pretty sure you can considering the bowl structure, I can't remember for sure but if you buy in the upper tier I think you have access to every block
Re: League Cup
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm
FAQs state if you dont buy in guaranteed sale you wont be able to get one

That's what I meant. If its not bought now, the ticket will be added to the amount available in the ballot.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #711 on: Today at 07:15:00 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 09:34:47 am
The absolute max who could buy in this sale is the largest away allocation, so 5.5k or whatever it was

This is just simply wrong

5,000 hospitality season ticket holders also qualify in this sale
Over 6,000 have 3+ as different people got different away games - with Norwich, Preston and Arsenal all dropping to all season ticket holders
There was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocation

There were 19,100 tickets left last night, 19k ballot tickets would have the following odds as a rough estimation

32k entrants - 59%
30k entrants - 63%
28k entrants - 67%

To be honest, I'm amazed there's 19k left a lot must have skipped buying, was expecting about 50% of the allocation available for ballot

Entrant numbers are based off the following Anfield estimations in this comp
53k Capacity
6k away fans
5k hospo season tickets
6k having 3+
1k sponsors/club allocation
3k of the remaining 4k hospo seats not being people who bought for credit

Then consider how many people didn't register because we know how thick some people are :D
Also consider Arsenal still dropped to 0 credit
Re: League Cup
« Reply #712 on: Today at 07:36:39 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:15:00 am
This is just simply wrong

5,000 hospitality season ticket holders also qualify in this sale
Over 6,000 have 3+ as different people got different away games - with Norwich, Preston and Arsenal all dropping to all season ticket holders
There was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocation

There were 19,100 tickets left last night, 19k ballot tickets would have the following odds as a rough estimation

32k entrants - 59%
30k entrants - 63%
28k entrants - 67%

To be honest, I'm amazed there's 19k left a lot must have skipped buying, was expecting about 50% of the allocation available for ballot

Entrant numbers are based off the following Anfield estimations in this comp
53k Capacity
6k away fans
5k hospo season tickets
6k having 3+
1k sponsors/club allocation
3k of the remaining 4k hospo seats not being people who bought for credit

Then consider how many people didn't register because we know how thick some people are :D
Also consider Arsenal still dropped to 0 credit

So from your figures above, the max number who could apply for the ballot is 32k less the number of Arsenal tickets that sold on zero credit?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #713 on: Today at 07:45:50 am »
I hate this waiting around for the ballot results. Three failed ballots for the european finals hasnt exactly given me any confidence. The breakdown and lack of tickets makes me sick. Seasonal hospitality, sponsors and club Wembley members can do one, leave the tickets for the true supporters
Re: League Cup
« Reply #714 on: Today at 08:23:42 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:45:50 am
I hate this waiting around for the ballot results. Three failed ballots for the european finals hasnt exactly given me any confidence. The breakdown and lack of tickets makes me sick. Seasonal hospitality, sponsors and club Wembley members can do one, leave the tickets for the true supporters

What defines a true supporter then? If anything the 6 pairs given to every efl club should be cut instead  As should the amount not given to participating clubs.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #715 on: Today at 08:36:20 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:23:42 am
What defines a true supporter then? If anything the 6 pairs given to every efl club should be cut instead  As should the amount not given to participating clubs.

I do think that our hospitality members (and Chelseas) tickets should be coming out of the missing 24,000 tickets. Possibly club/sponsors allocation as well. The 33k should be for general sale to regular fans.

I know its a better allocation than the FA Cup etc but its still mad that going on for a quarter of Wembleys capacity is going to who knows who!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #716 on: Today at 08:43:41 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 08:36:20 am
I do think that our hospitality members (and Chelseas) tickets should be coming out of the missing 24,000 tickets. Possibly club/sponsors allocation as well. The 33k should be for general sale to regular fans.

I know its a better allocation than the FA Cup etc but its still mad that going on for a quarter of Wembleys capacity is going to who knows who!

They can't can they?

Those aren't missing. They are the club Wembley members and presume corporate Carabo tickets.

Also I'm not sure what the football league take. I know my mate got two in the ("neutral" section )for the league cup final against Man U in 2003 through a contact at another club.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #717 on: Today at 08:51:10 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:43:41 am
They can't can they?

Those aren't missing. They are the club Wembley members and presume corporate Carabo tickets.

Also I'm not sure what the football league take. I know my mate got two in the ("neutral" section )for the league cup final against Man U in 2003 through a contact at another club.

I cant imagine theres a massive take up for Club Wembley normally for this final (certainly not when City have been in it every year anyway ;)

Might be different this year I suppose. It used to be that it Club Wembley members didnt attend an event, that ticket went back on sale didnt it?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #718 on: Today at 09:04:56 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:23:42 am
What defines a true supporter then? If anything the 6 pairs given to every efl club should be cut instead  As should the amount not given to participating clubs.

True supporter is probably the wrong term, but just because someone can afford a hospitality season ticket shouldnt make them eligible for guarenteed cup final tickets. In my eyes, theyve just jumped the queue and bypassed the ST queue. These incentives really grind on me

6 pairs are given to every EFL club, youre joking  :o

Imagine the atmosphere if there were only Liverpool and Chelsea supporters in the ground.

Edit: https://www.exetercityfc.co.uk/news/2022/january/trust-cup-final/

Heres an example of the breakdown
Re: League Cup
« Reply #719 on: Today at 09:16:35 am »
At least Exeter are giving them to the fans. Didn't even know that was a rule so I bet a few higher ups keep them for themselves.
