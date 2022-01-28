The absolute max who could buy in this sale is the largest away allocation, so 5.5k or whatever it was



This is just simply wrong5,000 hospitality season ticket holders also qualify in this saleOver 6,000 have 3+ as different people got different away games - with Norwich, Preston and Arsenal all dropping to all season ticket holdersThere was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocationThere were 19,100 tickets left last night, 19k ballot tickets would have the following odds as a rough estimation32k entrants - 59%30k entrants - 63%28k entrants - 67%To be honest, I'm amazed there's 19k left a lot must have skipped buying, was expecting about 50% of the allocation available for ballotEntrant numbers are based off the following Anfield estimations in this comp53k Capacity6k away fans5k hospo season tickets6k having 3+1k sponsors/club allocation3k of the remaining 4k hospo seats not being people who bought for creditThen consider how many people didn't register because we know how thick some people areAlso consider Arsenal still dropped to 0 credit