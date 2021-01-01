He's 100% right. Im sick of people that dont go to any game, pass the tickets and get the credit for the match



It's a difficult one. There's always going to be some people with a genuine last minute reason not to attend even if they have a ticket. With a club the size of ours, there will always be someone who will want a last minute spare. There's no way of weeding out those with a genuine reason not attending so until the entire ticketing process goes digital, it's impossible for the club to police it.