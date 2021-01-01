« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 39156 times)

Offline stefbs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: League Cup
« Reply #640 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 08:42:25 pm
a domestic midweek evening game and you want 2700 people picking up their tickets at the ground? people do put some stupid comments on here


He's 100% right. Im sick of people that dont go to any game, pass the tickets and get the credit for the match
Logged

Offline ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
Re: League Cup
« Reply #641 on: Today at 04:07:24 pm »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 03:39:51 pm
He's 100% right. Im sick of people that dont go to any game, pass the tickets and get the credit for the match
It's a difficult one. There's always going to be some people with a genuine last minute reason not to attend even if they have a ticket. With a club the size of ours, there will always be someone who will want a last minute spare. There's no way of weeding out those with a genuine reason not attending so until the entire ticketing process goes digital, it's impossible for the club to police it.
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,181
  • Twitter me bro
Re: League Cup
« Reply #642 on: Today at 05:47:51 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 04:07:24 pm
It's a difficult one. There's always going to be some people with a genuine last minute reason not to attend even if they have a ticket. With a club the size of ours, there will always be someone who will want a last minute spare. There's no way of weeding out those with a genuine reason not attending so until the entire ticketing process goes digital, it's impossible for the club to police it.

I don't think the process going digital really changes much to be very honest, it's a minor inconvenience at best although it'd be great if both home and away there was a consistent way to log attendees.
Logged
YNWA.

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,282
Re: League Cup
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:42:05 pm »
Logged

Online Valleys Red

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:59:10 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 04:07:24 pm
It's a difficult one. There's always going to be some people with a genuine last minute reason not to attend even if they have a ticket. With a club the size of ours, there will always be someone who will want a last minute spare. There's no way of weeding out those with a genuine reason not attending so until the entire ticketing process goes digital, it's impossible for the club to police it.
I dunno - the club should be able to keep a tally, and so someone doing this once or twice a season - fine. Doing it loads of times through a season then there should be bigger question marks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 