Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 37585 times)

Re: League Cup
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:59:31 am
Where do they actually announce the odds on the website? For members sales someone kindly posts it on here but I have no idea how they find it!

Its usually in the members area, the place where not many people go unless you want to enter a competition to win a meet n greet with Mighty Red mascot  ;D

Re: League Cup
« Reply #601 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Areas available in Rights sale:

130-137, 501, 527-552 From £40

127-129 From £56

125-126, 138-142 from £72

124 £90

233-237 £125

228-232 £150


« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:04 am by Booze And Glory »
Re: League Cup
« Reply #602 on: Today at 11:12:43 am »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 11:07:14 am
Areas available in Rights sale:

130-137, 501, 527-552 From £40

127-129 From £56

125-126, 138-142 from £72

124 £90

233-237 £125

228-232 £150


So thats everything then.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #603 on: Today at 11:21:58 am »
Worldchoice Sport just text to say they are doing charter train for final:

https://www.worldchoicesports.co.uk/

From £85pp
Re: League Cup
« Reply #604 on: Today at 11:28:11 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 10:07:16 am
My initial optimism of getting tickets for this is rapidly diminishing.
The seasons LC and FAC has been perfect for the credit hunters. I appreciate the clubs hands are tied at the moment with regards the re-distributing of tickets but it's a piss take that people have not attended both games, and in plenty of cases either, and are still eligible for the ballot.

The sooner they start implementing who goes through the turnstile gets the credit the better, especially for cup games.

Im pessimistic in the same way mate, I dont do well in the ballots as it is but dreading this one especially.

Couldnt agree more with the turnstile/credit issue, easy for the homes now youd assume but no way of doing the same for aways.

A lad I know couldnt even be bothered to go to the homes (left the tickets unused), never mind the aways, and Ive done all five games (only the homes on my own card).

I just know how this story is going to end  :butt
Re: League Cup
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
It was only the blocks in yellow released this morning and only 6-8 rows in each block.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #606 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 11:53:26 am
It was only the blocks in yellow released this morning and only 6-8 rows in each block.
What time did you take this picture mate?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #607 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
our usual end then, nice
Re: League Cup
« Reply #608 on: Today at 12:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:12:43 am

So thats everything then.

No, sone blocks didnt go onsale, and those that did you could only buy certain price tickets in those
blocks.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:12:04 pm »
Does anyone know if they are doing the special delivery for these?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:12:04 pm
Does anyone know if they are doing the special delivery for these?

Yes, you can collect from Wembley or Anfield or pay SD.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:16:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:30:43 am
And Norwich... and Arsenal...

I went to Arsenal funnily, only cos I decided to check here... and I had someone elses' Norwich... but couldn't go  ;D

that MK Dons credit hopefully comes in useful again one day.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:03:54 pm
What time did you take this picture mate?
Just after 10am.  Doesnt appear any more have been added yet.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 12:18:08 pm
Just after 10am.  Doesnt appear any more have been added yet.

Edit:  the limited availability colour coding is reflective of the seats that were made available (c.6 rows per block) not the overall block.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:24:37 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 12:18:08 pm
Just after 10am.  Doesnt appear any more have been added yet.

Cheers mate. Only ask as someone I know has said they could get a spare for it. Had bought 3 at £100. But 143 isn't lit up on that image and that looks like the only block that is exactly £100.

I'm guaranteed but was looking to sort one for someone in our group who missed out in the ballot.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:16:16 pm
that MK Dons credit hopefully comes in useful again one day.

Aye hopefully they at least have one game where that is the criteria rather than all seasies before it drops off ;D
Re: League Cup
« Reply #616 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:24:37 pm
Cheers mate. Only ask as someone I know has said they could get a spare for it. Had bought 3 at £100. But 143 isn't lit up on that image and that looks like the only block that is exactly £100.

I'm guaranteed but was looking to sort one for someone in our group who missed out in the ballot.

124 is £100 too.
The key on the lfc map is useless. Better looking at the colour keyed one with price bands
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:20 pm by Craig S »
Re: League Cup
« Reply #617 on: Today at 12:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 11:21:58 am
Worldchoice Sport just text to say they are doing charter train for final:

https://www.worldchoicesports.co.uk/

From £85pp

Yeah nice one mate, now everything will be sold out by the time we find out next week if were eligible  ;D

How to take first class last time which isnt that much more expensive but thats all what was left
Re: League Cup
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:32:17 pm
124 is £100 too.
The key on the lfc map is useless. Better looking at the colour keyed one with price bands
Ah nice it says from £90. Fears allayed- thank you.

Obviously can't get into the site to check myself as I don't qualify.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #619 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:36:11 pm
Yeah nice one mate, now everything will be sold out by the time we find out next week if were eligible  ;D

How to take first class last time which isnt that much more expensive but thats all what was left
Says 95 on the website now?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #620 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on Today at 12:42:45 pm
Says 95 on the website now?

Yeah, I aint buying a train ticket until I know I have a match ticket.

Was only joking by the way..Ill drive, get another train etc
Re: League Cup
« Reply #621 on: Today at 12:58:44 pm »
£95 it is. Booked three even though one in ballot and 2 confirmed
Re: League Cup
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
10 pound bump in the space of a few hours, rats.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #623 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 12:04:31 pm
our usual end then, nice
Er not IMO. I haven't won at that end, whereas we won when we were in the East early on (eg Cardiff Final, Everton SF), although we since lost to City there too.

So depends on which you went to I guess
Re: League Cup
« Reply #624 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Football Travel Limited doing £50 return buses from Liverpool, pick up at Edge Lane or Baltic Hotel.
