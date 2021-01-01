Right . So been doing some maths. Working out probabilitys etc. for people who have applied in groups the odds of being successful are actually around 20% mark. As apposed to those who registered indivaully would be around the 45-55% mark, thats when you take into account people would of applied in groups etc.



It doesn't matter if you apply by yourself or in a group, your odds of being successful will be the same. They will take the all the transaction numbers and rank them randomly. If the transaction number is high up in the results of the ballot, everyone who registered in that transaction will get a ticket (whether that be 1 person or 4 people).The only thing to consider if you're in a group is whether you want a very high chance of at least one/two of you getting a ticket (if so then apply individually), or a lower chance (but still high) of all of you getting a ticket.To demonstrate what I'm talking about above, assuming 4 people want to go together and that the odds of being successful are 70%If they register together:70% chance of all being successful30% chance of all being unsuccessfulIf they register individually:24% chance of all being successful0.81% chance of all being unsuccessful