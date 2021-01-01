« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 33671 times)

Offline sharkeyb

Re: League Cup
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 05:26:02 pm »
We need to get over the PRH issue, every final, they did a deal and fair play.  we need to move on.

Offline Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 05:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm
We're wondering this too - when I've been to Wembley in the past there's been no checks at all, but wondering if things will be different
now they've had their arses kicked since the shambles at the Euros Final.
I was thinking exactly the same - after the debacle of the Euros, they'll be very cautious.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 05:30:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
Them people who got priority rights was when hicks and Gillette took the club over 15 years ago , youd imagine they would be less and less as years go by as hopefully they arent passed on when the ex shareholder passes away
is a bit grim but does sound like something that could be passed on in a will
Offline elmothered1

Re: League Cup
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm »
dangerous for club if PRH can pass on in their will then why cant STH's do same?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 06:43:25 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
dangerous for club if PRH can pass on in their will then why cant STH's do same?
ST isn't a legally binding thing, you don't own the seat only renting it from the club yearly. PRH sounds like a written contract kind of thing which could be passed down. I could be completey wrong tbf
Online ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 06:44:19 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
dangerous for club if PRH can pass on in their will then why cant STH's do same?

Having a STH or being a PRH shouldnt be an heirloom to pass down from one generation to another. Surely this doesnt happen?

Fair play to those who are PRHs, most will be STHs or members on the ladder anyway.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:44:19 pm
Having a STH or being a PRH shouldnt be an heirloom to pass down from one generation to another. Surely this doesnt happen?

Fair play to those who are PRHs, most will be STHs or members on the ladder anyway.
it definitely happens with ST, that's way they needed the amnesty
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:30:40 pm
is a bit grim but does sound like something that could be passed on in a will

was told it explicitly says 'lifetime' but it is what it is, they made a fair deal. more of an issue with sponsors taking up seats.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: League Cup
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm »
Am I right in thinking even if me and my mate are both successful in separate ballot applications it will be near impossible to actually sit by each other at the match as you then have to apply for your seat and i imagine 2 together will go very quickly.
Offline Hij

Re: League Cup
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm
Am I right in thinking even if me and my mate are both successful in separate ballot applications it will be near impossible to actually sit by each other at the match as you then have to apply for your seat and i imagine 2 together will go very quickly.
If you're connected you just buy as you normally would when you log in. Two together might not be so difficult if one of you gets in early. Seeing as you'll both be in the same sale you may as well see the lay of the land on the day. As you'll both be queuing for the same game if someone gets in quite quick they can just box two off and the other person won't even need to login.

I mean to be honest 2 together is hardly even 4 together, you should be sound for 2 I think considering only the very very last people in will go last as because everyone will qualify the sale won't be over subscribed.
Online red number 9

Re: League Cup
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 05:22:13 pm
I've heard a few times that the PRH's last 99 years. Not sure if there is any substance to that or just something somebody made up that's been passed on.
The priority rights are non-transferrable and remain valid until death or the year 2107, whichever is sooner.  Theoretically, I doubt anything would stop someone else purchasing tickets using them as they're essentially all on-line sales these days with a secondary supporter ID to your membership.
Offline shaunNW

Re: League Cup
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm »
I'm right in saying that I'm guaranteed even tho on my dad's St we distributed one game
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: League Cup
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm
The priority rights are non-transferrable and remain valid until death or the year 2107, whichever is sooner.  Theoretically, I doubt anything would stop someone else purchasing tickets using them as they're essentially all on-line sales these days with a secondary supporter ID to your membership.

Can see all those 130 year old priority rights holders screaming at the club "loyalty means nothing" in 2107, when it's taken away from them.
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: League Cup
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
I'm right in saying that I'm guaranteed even tho on my dad's St we distributed one game

Yeah, the credit stays with the original purchaser.
Online keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
I'm right in saying that I'm guaranteed even tho on my dad's St we distributed one game
Guaranteed if youve been to at least one away and 2 homes. The ST holder keeps the credit despite the ticket being distributed.
Offline timmit

Re: League Cup
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Can see all those 130 year old priority rights holders screaming at the club "loyalty means nothing" in 2107, when it's taken away from them.

I'll guarantee if you come back here in 2107, there will be such a thread
Online lukeypool

Re: League Cup
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm »
How many tickets go to players family and friend and club sponsors
Online lukeypool

Re: League Cup
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:09:13 pm »
Right. So been doing some maths. Working out probabilitys etc. for people who have applied in groups the odds of being successful are actually around 20% mark. As apposed to those who registered indivaully would be around the 45-55% mark, thats when you take into account people would of applied in groups etc.
Online lukeypool

Re: League Cup
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm »
If everyone applied individually its about 60-65%
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: League Cup
« Reply #539 on: Today at 08:25:27 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 08:09:13 pm
Right. So been doing some maths. Working out probabilitys etc. for people who have applied in groups the odds of being successful are actually around 20% mark. As apposed to those who registered indivaully would be around the 45-55% mark, thats when you take into account people would of applied in groups etc.

It doesn't matter if you apply by yourself or in a group, your odds of being successful will be the same. They will take the all the transaction numbers and rank them randomly. If the transaction number is high up in the results of the ballot, everyone who registered in that transaction will get a ticket (whether that be 1 person or 4 people).

The only thing to consider if you're in a group is whether you want a very high chance of at least one/two of you getting a ticket (if so then apply individually), or a lower chance (but still high) of all of you getting a ticket.

To demonstrate what I'm talking about above, assuming 4 people want to go together and that the odds of being successful are 70%

If they register together:
 70% chance of all being successful
30% chance of all being unsuccessful

If they register individually:

24% chance of all being successful
0.81% chance of all being unsuccessful

« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:18 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Offline deanloco9

Re: League Cup
« Reply #540 on: Today at 08:29:40 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 08:09:13 pm
Right. So been doing some maths. Working out probabilitys etc. for people who have applied in groups the odds of being successful are actually around 20% mark. As apposed to those who registered indivaully would be around the 45-55% mark, thats when you take into account people would of applied in groups etc.

It doesn't work like that, if anything the people who apply in groups are more likely to get a ticket because they are combined as one entry.
Online AR48

Re: League Cup
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Just reading through the thread. The difference in what people think the ballot success rate is varies massively. Anywhere between about 50-90%! 
Online ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:02:12 pm
Just reading through the thread. The difference in what people think the ballot success rate is varies massively. Anywhere between about 50-90%!

Id say more towards the 50% mark than 90% although I think not all will take a ticket even though theyre in the ballot so hopefully more like 60% success rate
Online willss

Re: League Cup
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm »
I think some will forget or not bother to enter the ballot. 75% feels about right. Annoyingly high if you arent successful
Online AR48

Re: League Cup
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:50:30 pm »
Crazy to think the last league cup final was 97% ballot success.
Online lukeypool

Re: League Cup
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:50:30 pm
Crazy to think the last league cup final was 97% ballot success.

Wow, really. Who did we have that year in the build up? Know we had Stoke in the semis all I can remember
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #546 on: Today at 10:02:57 pm »

And yet its somehow impossible to get a ticket for Cardiff without Shrewsbury.
Online willss

Re: League Cup
« Reply #547 on: Today at 10:06:02 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 09:55:28 pm
Wow, really. Who did we have that year in the build up? Know we had Stoke in the semis all I can remember
Stoke City Home (26/1/16), Stoke City away (5/1/2016), Southampton away (2/12/2015), AFC Bournemouth home (28/10/2015), Carlisle United home (23/9/2015)

Also worth noting we got less tickets allocated last time
